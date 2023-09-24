Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Builders FirstSource's Rally Is Largely Complete

Sep. 24, 2023 6:38 AM ETBuilders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)
Summary

  • Builders FirstSource has been a top-performing stock due to strong earnings and share repurchases, despite concerns about the housing market.
  • The company's earnings have declined due to lower commodity prices, but it is still earning more in a quarter than it used to make in a year.
  • Builders FirstSource has diversified its business through acquisitions and reduced its share count by 25%, improving its balance sheet and providing resilience during a potential downturn.
  • With its exposure to the level of construction, shares are less attractive than the homebuilders.
Office Construction

spxChrome

Defying concerns about the housing market slowing down, Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) has been a top performing stock over the past year, thanks to strong earnings and share repurchases. Since I rated BLDR a strong buy last October, shares

Over ten years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

