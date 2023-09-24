Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Next Big Short - Junk Bonds

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
6.68K Followers

Summary

  • The credit spreads are tightest since 2007 and likely to significantly spike over the next 12 months.
  • The recent rise in real yields has not affected the junk bonds, as HYG has been flat over the last 6 months.
  • The increase in real yields increases the probability of a recession and credit crunch.

Document with title junk bond on a table. Selective focus.

designer491

What moves bond prices?

Bond prices are inversely related to interest rates - as interest rates increase bond prices fall. Thus, a bet on higher interest rates can be executed by shorting bonds, or bond ETFs.

But what

This article was written by

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
6.68K Followers
Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.