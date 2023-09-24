Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

XHB: Too Much Supply In A Market Driven On Little Volume

Sep. 24, 2023 7:32 AM ETSPDR® S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
Romil Patel profile picture
Romil Patel
814 Followers

Summary

  • Home prices have risen over the last three years due to a lack of supply.
  • Current homeowners are holding onto their homes and their low mortgage rates.
  • Homebuilders have built a lot of supply but now I worry they have oversupplied the market to the point where new homes are cheaper than used homes.
  • Rate buydowns are being used by homebuilders to sell inventory quickly but increase risks.
  • Mortgage rates going down would be a negative for homebuilders as existing homes are more likely to get sold bringing in more supply.

Spurred By Rising Prices, Phoenix Undergoes A New Housing Boom

Justin Sullivan

Introduction

Over the last three years, the spike in housing prices has surprised most market participants. This is because conventional wisdom would say that as rates go up the economy would go into a downturn; the economy going into a

This article was written by

Romil Patel profile picture
Romil Patel
814 Followers
I focus on thematic investing, crisis investing, systematic options trading through both premium selling and long-vol positions, and discretionary global macro. I have experience with private M&A along with many years of publicly-traded equities and equity-based derivatives trading experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.