Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 24
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
- I do much more than just articles at The Dividend Kings: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American Tower Corporation
|
(AMT)
|
10/10
|
10/27
|
1.57
|
1.62
|
3.18%
|
3.90%
|
13
|
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|
(JPM)
|
10/5
|
10/31
|
1
|
1.05
|
5.00%
|
2.88%
|
13
|
Microsoft Corporation
|
(MSFT)
|
11/15
|
12/14
|
0.68
|
0.75
|
10.29%
|
0.95%
|
22
|
Norwood Financial Corp.
|
(NWFL)
|
10/12
|
11/1
|
0.28
|
0.29
|
3.57%
|
4.42%
|
25
|
Starbucks Corporation
|
(SBUX)
|
11/8
|
11/24
|
0.53
|
0.57
|
7.55%
|
2.43%
|
14
|
Shoe Carnival, Inc.
|
(SCVL)
|
10/2
|
10/17
|
0.1
|
0.12
|
20.00%
|
2.07%
|
12
|
Texas Instruments Incorporated
|
(TXN)
|
10/30
|
11/14
|
1.24
|
1.3
|
4.84%
|
3.24%
|
20
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Sep 25 (Ex-Div 9/26)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Philip Morris International Inc.
|
(PM)
|
10/12
|
1.3
|
94.93
|
5.48%
|
16
|
Sempra
|
(SRE)
|
10/15
|
0.595
|
71.82
|
3.31%
|
20
Tuesday Sep 26 (Ex-Div 9/27)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Getty Realty Corp.
|
(GTY)
|
10/12
|
0.43
|
28.73
|
5.99%
|
11
Wednesday Sep 27 (Ex-Div 9/28)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
(ADC)
|
10/13
|
0.243
|
56.94
|
5.12%
|
11
|
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
|
(ARE)
|
10/13
|
1.24
|
101.26
|
4.90%
|
13
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
(BANF)
|
10/16
|
0.43
|
84.09
|
2.05%
|
30
|
Franklin Resources, Inc.
|
(BEN)
|
10/13
|
0.3
|
25.02
|
4.80%
|
43
|
Camden Property Trust
|
(CPT)
|
10/17
|
1
|
97.95
|
4.08%
|
13
|
CareTrust REIT, Inc.
|
(CTRE)
|
10/13
|
0.28
|
20.14
|
5.56%
|
10
|
Curtiss-Wright Corporation
|
(CW)
|
10/12
|
0.2
|
197.79
|
0.40%
|
7
|
Dillard's, Inc.
|
(DDS)
|
10/30
|
0.25
|
313.97
|
0.32%
|
13
|
Amdocs Limited
|
(DOX)
|
10/27
|
0.435
|
85.7
|
2.03%
|
12
|
EastGroup Properties, Inc.
|
(EGP)
|
10/13
|
1.27
|
168.89
|
3.01%
|
12
|
Edison International
|
(EIX)
|
10/31
|
0.7375
|
68.07
|
4.33%
|
20
|
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.
|
(ELS)
|
10/13
|
0.4475
|
66.33
|
2.70%
|
19
|
The Ensign Group, Inc.
|
(ENSG)
|
10/31
|
0.0575
|
93.6
|
0.25%
|
16
|
Essex Property Trust, Inc.
|
(ESS)
|
10/13
|
2.31
|
215.64
|
4.28%
|
29
|
First Bancorp
|
(FBNC)
|
10/25
|
0.22
|
27.26
|
3.23%
|
5
|
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.
|
(FCPT)
|
10/13
|
0.34
|
23.32
|
5.83%
|
8
|
Fifth Third Bancorp
|
(FITB)
|
10/16
|
0.35
|
25.7
|
5.45%
|
13
|
FMC Corporation
|
(FMC)
|
10/19
|
0.58
|
68.39
|
3.39%
|
5
|
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(FR)
|
10/16
|
0.32
|
49.05
|
2.61%
|
11
|
FirstService Corporation
|
(FSV)
|
10/6
|
0.225
|
150.32
|
0.60%
|
9
|
Humana Inc.
|
(HUM)
|
10/27
|
0.885
|
494.06
|
0.72%
|
13
|
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.
|
(IIPR)
|
10/13
|
1.8
|
81.51
|
8.83%
|
6
|
Illinois Tool Works Inc.
|
(ITW)
|
10/12
|
1.4
|
233.51
|
2.40%
|
49
|
Kilroy Realty Corporation
|
(KRC)
|
10/11
|
0.54
|
32.53
|
6.64%
|
7
|
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
|
(LECO)
|
10/13
|
0.64
|
176.8
|
1.45%
|
28
|
Mondelez International, Inc.
|
(MDLZ)
|
10/13
|
0.425
|
70.43
|
2.41%
|
12
|
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
|
(MPWR)
|
10/13
|
1
|
449.29
|
0.89%
|
6
|
National Fuel Gas Company
|
(NFG)
|
10/13
|
0.495
|
52.16
|
3.80%
|
53
|
Nucor Corporation
|
(NUE)
|
11/9
|
0.51
|
153.13
|
1.33%
|
50
|
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.
|
(REXR)
|
10/16
|
0.38
|
50.74
|
3.00%
|
10
|
Regal Rexnord Corporation
|
(RRX)
|
10/13
|
0.35
|
146.45
|
0.96%
|
18
|
STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
10/16
|
0.1225
|
34.73
|
4.23%
|
13
|
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
|
(STLD)
|
10/16
|
0.425
|
101.1
|
1.68%
|
13
|
Sun Communities, Inc.
|
(SUI)
|
10/16
|
0.93
|
121.77
|
3.05%
|
7
|
Stryker Corporation
|
(SYK)
|
10/31
|
0.75
|
285.28
|
1.05%
|
30
|
TowneBank
|
(TOWN)
|
10/13
|
0.25
|
22.89
|
4.37%
|
12
|
Terreno Realty Corporation
|
(TRNO)
|
10/13
|
0.45
|
57.91
|
3.11%
|
13
|
U.S. Bancorp
|
(USB)
|
10/16
|
0.48
|
33.38
|
5.75%
|
12
|
W. P. Carey Inc.
|
(WPC)
|
10/16
|
1.071
|
57.68
|
7.43%
|
26
|
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company
|
(WTW)
|
10/16
|
0.84
|
212.95
|
1.58%
|
7
|
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
|
(XRAY)
|
10/13
|
0.14
|
33.88
|
1.65%
|
12
|
The York Water Company
|
(YORW)
|
10/16
|
0.2027
|
38.48
|
2.11%
|
25
Thursday Sep 28 (Ex-Div 9/29)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
|
(APD)
|
11/13
|
1.75
|
286.64
|
2.44%
|
41
|
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited
|
(AXS)
|
10/18
|
0.44
|
57.95
|
3.04%
|
21
|
CubeSmart
|
(CUBE)
|
10/16
|
0.49
|
38.74
|
5.06%
|
13
|
Fulton Financial Corporation
|
(FULT)
|
10/13
|
0.16
|
12.16
|
5.26%
|
9
|
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GSBC)
|
10/17
|
0.4
|
48.57
|
3.29%
|
9
|
Hurco Companies, Inc.
|
(HURC)
|
10/16
|
0.16
|
21.9
|
2.92%
|
11
|
Independent Bank Corp.
|
(INDB)
|
10/6
|
0.55
|
48.19
|
4.57%
|
13
|
Ingredion Incorporated
|
(INGR)
|
10/24
|
0.78
|
99.56
|
3.13%
|
13
|
Investar Holding Corporation
|
(ISTR)
|
10/31
|
0.1
|
11.61
|
3.45%
|
10
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
10/13
|
0.256
|
51.56
|
5.96%
|
30
|
Quanta Services, Inc.
|
(PWR)
|
10/13
|
0.08
|
188.45
|
0.17%
|
5
|
Raymond James Financial, Inc.
|
(RJF)
|
10/16
|
0.42
|
101.21
|
1.66%
|
11
|
Republic Services, Inc.
|
(RSG)
|
10/13
|
0.535
|
146.36
|
1.46%
|
21
|
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.
|
(SFBS)
|
10/10
|
0.28
|
49.47
|
2.26%
|
10
|
State Street Corporation
|
(STT)
|
10/12
|
0.69
|
67.81
|
4.07%
|
13
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.
|
(WASH)
|
10/12
|
0.56
|
26.82
|
8.35%
|
12
Friday Sep 29 (Ex-Div 10/2)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
|
(A)
|
10/25
|
0.225
|
111.41
|
0.81%
|
12
|
Cardinal Health, Inc.
|
(CAH)
|
10/15
|
0.5006
|
88.96
|
2.25%
|
27
|
Danaher Corporation
|
(DHR)
|
9/30
|
0.27
|
248.37
|
0.43%
|
10
|
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.
|
(HIG)
|
9/1
|
0.425
|
72.98
|
2.33%
|
13
|
Shoe Carnival, Inc.
|
(SCVL)
|
10/17
|
0.12
|
23.15
|
2.07%
|
12
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Ameren Corporation
|
(AEE)
|
9/29
|
0.63
|
3.1%
|
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation
|
(AGM)
|
9/29
|
1.1
|
2.8%
|
Albemarle Corporation
|
(ALB)
|
10/2
|
0.4
|
1.0%
|
The Allstate Corporation
|
(ALL)
|
10/2
|
0.89
|
3.1%
|
Allegion plc
|
(ALLE)
|
9/29
|
0.45
|
1.7%
|
Atrion Corporation
|
(ATRI)
|
9/29
|
2.2
|
2.1%
|
Broadcom Inc.
|
(AVGO)
|
9/29
|
4.6
|
2.2%
|
Avnet, Inc.
|
(AVT)
|
9/27
|
0.31
|
2.6%
|
Bank of America Corporation
|
(BAC)
|
9/29
|
0.24
|
3.5%
|
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.
|
(BAM)
|
9/29
|
0.32
|
3.8%
|
Baxter International Inc.
|
(BAX)
|
10/2
|
0.29
|
3.1%
|
Becton, Dickinson and Company
|
(BDX)
|
9/29
|
0.91
|
1.4%
|
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|
(BEP)
|
9/29
|
0.3375
|
5.3%
|
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
|
(BIP)
|
9/29
|
0.3825
|
5.0%
|
Popular, Inc.
|
(BPOP)
|
10/2
|
0.55
|
3.6%
|
Cadence Bank
|
(CADE)
|
10/2
|
0.235
|
4.5%
|
Crown Castle Inc.
|
(CCI)
|
9/29
|
1.565
|
6.8%
|
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
|
(CHRW)
|
10/2
|
0.61
|
2.8%
|
CME Group Inc.
|
(CME)
|
9/27
|
1.1
|
2.2%
|
Canadian National Railway Company
|
(CNI)
|
9/29
|
0.79 CAD
|
2.1%
|
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.
|
(COFS)
|
9/29
|
0.26
|
4.6%
|
CSG Systems International, Inc.
|
(CSGS)
|
9/28
|
0.28
|
2.2%
|
Capital Southwest
|
(CSWC)
|
9/29
|
0.56
|
10.0%
|
CTO Realty Growth, Inc.
|
(CTO)
|
9/29
|
0.38
|
9.5%
|
Citizens Financial Services, Inc.
|
(CZFS)
|
9/29
|
0.485
|
3.9%
|
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
|
(DKS)
|
9/29
|
1
|
3.6%
|
Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(DLR)
|
9/29
|
1.22
|
4.0%
|
Domino's Pizza, Inc.
|
(DPZ)
|
9/29
|
1.21
|
1.3%
|
Enterprise Financial Services Corp
|
(EFSC)
|
9/29
|
0.25
|
2.7%
|
Eversource Energy
|
(ES)
|
9/29
|
0.675
|
4.3%
|
Extra Space Storage Inc.
|
(EXR)
|
9/29
|
0.61
|
5.2%
|
First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
|
(FFIN)
|
10/2
|
0.18
|
2.9%
|
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FGBI)
|
9/29
|
0.16
|
5.6%
|
Financial Institutions, Inc.
|
(FISI)
|
10/2
|
0.3
|
7.1%
|
Farmers National Banc Corp.
|
(FMNB)
|
9/29
|
0.17
|
6.0%
|
Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
|
(FNF)
|
9/29
|
0.45
|
4.3%
|
Franco-Nevada Corporation
|
(FNV)
|
9/28
|
0.34
|
1.0%
|
Genpact Limited
|
(G)
|
9/26
|
0.1375
|
1.5%
|
Gladstone Investment
|
(GAIN)
|
9/29
|
0.08
|
7.5%
|
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
|
(GILD)
|
9/28
|
0.75
|
4.0%
|
Corning Incorporated
|
(GLW)
|
9/28
|
0.28
|
3.6%
|
Genuine Parts Company
|
(GPC)
|
10/2
|
0.95
|
2.6%
|
Garmin Ltd.
|
(GRMN)
|
9/29
|
0.73
|
2.8%
|
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
(GS)
|
9/28
|
2.75
|
3.4%
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
9/29
|
0.02483
|
2.9%
|
Hillenbrand, Inc.
|
(HI)
|
9/29
|
0.22
|
2.1%
|
Horace Mann Educators Corporation
|
(HMN)
|
9/29
|
0.33
|
4.4%
|
Hooker Furnishings Corporation
|
(HOFT)
|
9/29
|
0.22
|
4.5%
|
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
|
(ICE)
|
9/29
|
0.42
|
1.5%
|
ITT Inc.
|
(ITT)
|
10/2
|
0.29
|
1.2%
|
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.
|
(JKHY)
|
9/28
|
0.52
|
1.4%
|
Kellogg Company
|
(K)
|
10/2
|
0.6
|
4.0%
|
Kforce Inc.
|
(KFRC)
|
9/29
|
0.36
|
2.4%
|
The Coca-Cola Company
|
(KO)
|
10/2
|
0.46
|
3.2%
|
Lancaster Colony Corporation
|
(LANC)
|
9/29
|
0.85
|
2.0%
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
9/29
|
0.0462
|
3.8%
|
Logitech International S.A.
|
(LOGI)
|
9/27
|
1.06 CHF
|
1.6%
|
Merchants Bancorp
|
(MBIN)
|
10/2
|
0.08
|
1.2%
|
McKesson Corporation
|
(MCK)
|
10/2
|
0.62
|
0.6%
|
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.
|
(MLM)
|
9/29
|
0.74
|
0.7%
|
Marten Transport, Ltd.
|
(MRTN)
|
9/29
|
0.06
|
1.2%
|
M&T Bank Corporation
|
(MTB)
|
9/29
|
1.3
|
4.2%
|
Nasdaq, Inc.
|
(NDAQ)
|
9/29
|
0.22
|
1.8%
|
NewMarket Corporation
|
(NEU)
|
10/2
|
2.25
|
2.0%
|
New Jersey Resources Corporation
|
(NJR)
|
10/2
|
0.42
|
4.0%
|
NIKE, Inc.
|
(NKE)
|
10/2
|
0.34
|
1.5%
|
National Storage Affiliates Trust
|
(NSA)
|
9/29
|
0.56
|
6.8%
|
NorthWestern Corporation
|
(NWE)
|
9/29
|
0.64
|
5.1%
|
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.
|
(NXRT)
|
9/29
|
0.42
|
5.1%
|
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation
|
(OCSL)
|
9/29
|
0.55
|
11.0%
|
Universal Display Corporation
|
(OLED)
|
9/29
|
0.35
|
0.9%
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.
|
(PB)
|
10/2
|
0.55
|
4.1%
|
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated
|
(PEG)
|
9/29
|
0.57
|
3.8%
|
PepsiCo, Inc.
|
(PEP)
|
9/29
|
1.265
|
2.9%
|
Principal Financial Group, Inc.
|
(PFG)
|
9/29
|
0.65
|
3.5%
|
Prologis, Inc.
|
(PLD)
|
9/29
|
0.87
|
3.1%
|
Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
|
(PLOW)
|
9/29
|
0.295
|
3.9%
|
Power Integrations, Inc.
|
(POWI)
|
9/29
|
0.19
|
1.0%
|
Regions Financial Corporation
|
(RF)
|
10/2
|
0.24
|
5.6%
|
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
|
(RNR)
|
9/29
|
0.38
|
0.7%
|
Service Corporation International
|
(SCI)
|
9/29
|
0.29
|
2.0%
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
(SFNC)
|
10/2
|
0.2
|
4.9%
|
Summit Financial Group, Inc.
|
(SMMF)
|
9/29
|
0.22
|
3.8%
|
Synovus Financial Corp.
|
(SNV)
|
10/2
|
0.38
|
5.5%
|
SpartanNash Company
|
(SPTN)
|
9/29
|
0.215
|
3.9%
|
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SYBT)
|
10/2
|
0.3
|
3.0%
|
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
|
(TDS)
|
9/29
|
0.185
|
4.1%
|
TFS Financial Corporation
|
(TFSL)
|
9/26
|
0.2825
|
9.4%
|
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.
|
(THG)
|
9/29
|
0.81
|
2.9%
|
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
|
(TROW)
|
9/28
|
1.22
|
4.6%
|
The Travelers Companies, Inc.
|
(TRV)
|
9/29
|
1
|
2.4%
|
United Bankshares, Inc.
|
(UBSI)
|
10/2
|
0.36
|
5.4%
|
Universal Health Realty Income Trust
|
(UHT)
|
9/29
|
0.72
|
7.0%
|
UMB Financial Corporation
|
(UMBF)
|
10/2
|
0.38
|
2.5%
|
Union Pacific Corporation
|
(UNP)
|
9/29
|
1.3
|
2.5%
|
Verisk Analytics, Inc.
|
(VRSK)
|
9/29
|
0.34
|
0.6%
|
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
|
(VSH)
|
9/27
|
0.1
|
1.6%
|
Worthington Industries, Inc.
|
(WOR)
|
9/29
|
0.32
|
1.9%
|
WesBanco, Inc.
|
(WSBC)
|
10/2
|
0.35
|
6.0%
|
Xylem Inc.
|
(XYL)
|
9/28
|
0.33
|
1.5%
In Case You Missed It
Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAM, ICE, KO, O, PEP, SRE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)