Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 24

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years American Tower Corporation (AMT) 10/10 10/27 1.57 1.62 3.18% 3.90% 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 10/5 10/31 1 1.05 5.00% 2.88% 13 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 11/15 12/14 0.68 0.75 10.29% 0.95% 22 Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) 10/12 11/1 0.28 0.29 3.57% 4.42% 25 Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) 11/8 11/24 0.53 0.57 7.55% 2.43% 14 Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) 10/2 10/17 0.1 0.12 20.00% 2.07% 12 Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 10/30 11/14 1.24 1.3 4.84% 3.24% 20 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Sep 25 (Ex-Div 9/26)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 10/12 1.3 94.93 5.48% 16 Sempra (SRE) 10/15 0.595 71.82 3.31% 20 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Sep 26 (Ex-Div 9/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 10/12 0.43 28.73 5.99% 11 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Sep 27 (Ex-Div 9/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 10/13 0.243 56.94 5.12% 11 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) 10/13 1.24 101.26 4.90% 13 BancFirst Corporation (BANF) 10/16 0.43 84.09 2.05% 30 Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) 10/13 0.3 25.02 4.80% 43 Camden Property Trust (CPT) 10/17 1 97.95 4.08% 13 CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) 10/13 0.28 20.14 5.56% 10 Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) 10/12 0.2 197.79 0.40% 7 Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) 10/30 0.25 313.97 0.32% 13 Amdocs Limited (DOX) 10/27 0.435 85.7 2.03% 12 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) 10/13 1.27 168.89 3.01% 12 Edison International (EIX) 10/31 0.7375 68.07 4.33% 20 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) 10/13 0.4475 66.33 2.70% 19 The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) 10/31 0.0575 93.6 0.25% 16 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) 10/13 2.31 215.64 4.28% 29 First Bancorp (FBNC) 10/25 0.22 27.26 3.23% 5 Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) 10/13 0.34 23.32 5.83% 8 Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 10/16 0.35 25.7 5.45% 13 FMC Corporation (FMC) 10/19 0.58 68.39 3.39% 5 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) 10/16 0.32 49.05 2.61% 11 FirstService Corporation (FSV) 10/6 0.225 150.32 0.60% 9 Humana Inc. (HUM) 10/27 0.885 494.06 0.72% 13 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) 10/13 1.8 81.51 8.83% 6 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) 10/12 1.4 233.51 2.40% 49 Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) 10/11 0.54 32.53 6.64% 7 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) 10/13 0.64 176.8 1.45% 28 Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) 10/13 0.425 70.43 2.41% 12 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) 10/13 1 449.29 0.89% 6 National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) 10/13 0.495 52.16 3.80% 53 Nucor Corporation (NUE) 11/9 0.51 153.13 1.33% 50 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) 10/16 0.38 50.74 3.00% 10 Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) 10/13 0.35 146.45 0.96% 18 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 10/16 0.1225 34.73 4.23% 13 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) 10/16 0.425 101.1 1.68% 13 Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) 10/16 0.93 121.77 3.05% 7 Stryker Corporation (SYK) 10/31 0.75 285.28 1.05% 30 TowneBank (TOWN) 10/13 0.25 22.89 4.37% 12 Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) 10/13 0.45 57.91 3.11% 13 U.S. Bancorp (USB) 10/16 0.48 33.38 5.75% 12 W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 10/16 1.071 57.68 7.43% 26 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) 10/16 0.84 212.95 1.58% 7 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) 10/13 0.14 33.88 1.65% 12 The York Water Company (YORW) 10/16 0.2027 38.48 2.11% 25 Click to enlarge

Thursday Sep 28 (Ex-Div 9/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) 11/13 1.75 286.64 2.44% 41 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) 10/18 0.44 57.95 3.04% 21 CubeSmart (CUBE) 10/16 0.49 38.74 5.06% 13 Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) 10/13 0.16 12.16 5.26% 9 Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) 10/17 0.4 48.57 3.29% 9 Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) 10/16 0.16 21.9 2.92% 11 Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) 10/6 0.55 48.19 4.57% 13 Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) 10/24 0.78 99.56 3.13% 13 Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) 10/31 0.1 11.61 3.45% 10 Realty Income Corporation (O) 10/13 0.256 51.56 5.96% 30 Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) 10/13 0.08 188.45 0.17% 5 Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) 10/16 0.42 101.21 1.66% 11 Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) 10/13 0.535 146.36 1.46% 21 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) 10/10 0.28 49.47 2.26% 10 State Street Corporation (STT) 10/12 0.69 67.81 4.07% 13 Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) 10/12 0.56 26.82 8.35% 12 Click to enlarge

Friday Sep 29 (Ex-Div 10/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) 10/25 0.225 111.41 0.81% 12 Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) 10/15 0.5006 88.96 2.25% 27 Danaher Corporation (DHR) 9/30 0.27 248.37 0.43% 10 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) 9/1 0.425 72.98 2.33% 13 Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) 10/17 0.12 23.15 2.07% 12 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Ameren Corporation (AEE) 9/29 0.63 3.1% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) 9/29 1.1 2.8% Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 10/2 0.4 1.0% The Allstate Corporation (ALL) 10/2 0.89 3.1% Allegion plc (ALLE) 9/29 0.45 1.7% Atrion Corporation (ATRI) 9/29 2.2 2.1% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 9/29 4.6 2.2% Avnet, Inc. (AVT) 9/27 0.31 2.6% Bank of America Corporation (BAC) 9/29 0.24 3.5% Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) 9/29 0.32 3.8% Baxter International Inc. (BAX) 10/2 0.29 3.1% Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) 9/29 0.91 1.4% Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) 9/29 0.3375 5.3% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 9/29 0.3825 5.0% Popular, Inc. (BPOP) 10/2 0.55 3.6% Cadence Bank (CADE) 10/2 0.235 4.5% Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) 9/29 1.565 6.8% C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) 10/2 0.61 2.8% CME Group Inc. (CME) 9/27 1.1 2.2% Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) 9/29 0.79 CAD 2.1% ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS) 9/29 0.26 4.6% CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) 9/28 0.28 2.2% Capital Southwest (CSWC) 9/29 0.56 10.0% CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) 9/29 0.38 9.5% Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (CZFS) 9/29 0.485 3.9% DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) 9/29 1 3.6% Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) 9/29 1.22 4.0% Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) 9/29 1.21 1.3% Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) 9/29 0.25 2.7% Eversource Energy (ES) 9/29 0.675 4.3% Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 9/29 0.61 5.2% First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) 10/2 0.18 2.9% First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI) 9/29 0.16 5.6% Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) 10/2 0.3 7.1% Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) 9/29 0.17 6.0% Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 9/29 0.45 4.3% Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) 9/28 0.34 1.0% Genpact Limited (G) 9/26 0.1375 1.5% Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 9/29 0.08 7.5% Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 9/28 0.75 4.0% Corning Incorporated (GLW) 9/28 0.28 3.6% Genuine Parts Company (GPC) 10/2 0.95 2.6% Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) 9/29 0.73 2.8% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) 9/28 2.75 3.4% Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 9/29 0.02483 2.9% Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) 9/29 0.22 2.1% Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) 9/29 0.33 4.4% Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT) 9/29 0.22 4.5% Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) 9/29 0.42 1.5% ITT Inc. (ITT) 10/2 0.29 1.2% Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) 9/28 0.52 1.4% Kellogg Company (K) 10/2 0.6 4.0% Kforce Inc. (KFRC) 9/29 0.36 2.4% The Coca-Cola Company (KO) 10/2 0.46 3.2% Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) 9/29 0.85 2.0% Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 9/29 0.0462 3.8% Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) 9/27 1.06 CHF 1.6% Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) 10/2 0.08 1.2% McKesson Corporation (MCK) 10/2 0.62 0.6% Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) 9/29 0.74 0.7% Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) 9/29 0.06 1.2% M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) 9/29 1.3 4.2% Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) 9/29 0.22 1.8% NewMarket Corporation (NEU) 10/2 2.25 2.0% New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) 10/2 0.42 4.0% NIKE, Inc. (NKE) 10/2 0.34 1.5% National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) 9/29 0.56 6.8% NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) 9/29 0.64 5.1% NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) 9/29 0.42 5.1% Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) 9/29 0.55 11.0% Universal Display Corporation (OLED) 9/29 0.35 0.9% Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) 10/2 0.55 4.1% Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) 9/29 0.57 3.8% PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 9/29 1.265 2.9% Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) 9/29 0.65 3.5% Prologis, Inc. (PLD) 9/29 0.87 3.1% Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) 9/29 0.295 3.9% Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) 9/29 0.19 1.0% Regions Financial Corporation (RF) 10/2 0.24 5.6% RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) 9/29 0.38 0.7% Service Corporation International (SCI) 9/29 0.29 2.0% Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) 10/2 0.2 4.9% Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) 9/29 0.22 3.8% Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 10/2 0.38 5.5% SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 9/29 0.215 3.9% Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) 10/2 0.3 3.0% Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) 9/29 0.185 4.1% TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) 9/26 0.2825 9.4% The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) 9/29 0.81 2.9% T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) 9/28 1.22 4.6% The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) 9/29 1 2.4% United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) 10/2 0.36 5.4% Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 9/29 0.72 7.0% UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) 10/2 0.38 2.5% Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) 9/29 1.3 2.5% Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) 9/29 0.34 0.6% Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) 9/27 0.1 1.6% Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) 9/29 0.32 1.9% WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) 10/2 0.35 6.0% Xylem Inc. (XYL) 9/28 0.33 1.5% Click to enlarge

In Case You Missed It

Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:

Week of September 10

Week of September 17

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.