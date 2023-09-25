Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Opera: The Fantasy Ride Was Shattered Recently - Why I'm Still Not Convinced

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Opera late buyers suffered a significant decline between July and August, falling nearly 60% toward its late August lows, likely stunning the weak holders.
  • However, the hammering is justified and healthy for the market, allowing for a more constructive consolidation phase. I assessed that dip-buyers attempted to bottom out recently.
  • Opera has several growth optionality levers to pull, lifting its ARPU and gaming-focused browser, which monetizes remarkably well.
  • While OPRA isn't aggressively valued, the selloff is a stark reminder that assessing investor psychology is critical to defining a competitive edge.
  • With my sell thesis having played out accordingly, OPRA's risk/reward is more well-balanced now. I explain why I still need more time to ascertain the robustness of OPRA's buying sentiments.
  • I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Investors are trading stocks. In the electronic market through computer.

iantfoto

I last updated Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) investors in July, urging them to consider taking profits after a significant surge from its 2022 lows. I cautioned late buyers to avoid chasing upward momentum swings, particularly in OPRA's case. Accordingly, I stressed that "while upward

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
28.02K Followers

Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

My LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

E
Exqueeze_Me
Today, 8:48 AM
Premium
Comments (1.7K)
I’m looking at OPRA wondering about them maintaining a moat and/or fending off competition. Currently, they are unique. Will they remain unique?
C
Cantankerous Cat
Today, 8:37 AM
Premium
Comments (744)
What about the China link? A thorough analysis needs to mention that the company is controlled by Chinese citizens, and thus, under the control of the Chinese government. Any arguments to the contrary?
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Today, 8:42 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (6.81K)
@Cantankerous Cat I have already highlighted this in my previous update.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.