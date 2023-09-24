Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Head And Shoulders Everywhere As Technology And Real Estate Breakdown

Summary

  • Weekly highlights of our ongoing market observations, MDA stock breakout picks, zombie stocks, ETF trading, Dow picks, and long-term value selections throughout the year.
  • Technology and Real Estate sectors are showing breakdown patterns, indicating potential support level tests.
  • The rising US dollar and the performance of "zombie" firms are contributing to market weakness.
  • As interest rates are rising to the highest levels in 22 years, "zombie" stocks with higher than average credit risk levels may be an important focus.
  • Long Term January portfolios: Piotroski +25.6%, Positive Forensic +17.2%, Mid-year Growth & Dividend +4.29% and Active ETF up +28.5% YTD.
Shocked and surprised boy on the internet with laptop computer

BrianAJackson

September Market Report Week 39 - 2023

The weekly summary article highlights some of our ongoing market observations, MDA stock breakout picks, zombie stocks, ETF trading, Dow picks, and long-term value selections throughout the year.

Introduction

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

