Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SCHK: Valuation Unreasonably High

Sep. 24, 2023 9:19 AM ETSchwab 1000 ETF (SCHK)
Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
6.81K Followers

Summary

  • Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) covers over 90% of the total US stock market capitalization, but the market is considered expensive based on the revised Buffett Indicator and forward P/E ratio.
  • SCHK had a challenging year in 2022 but has since recovered, delivering a positive return of 19.2%.
  • The Federal Reserve's elevated interest rates and the possibility of a recession pose significant downside risks to SCHK's fund price, so investors should wait on the sidelines.

New York Stock Exchange, Wall st, New York, USA

Matteo Colombo

ETF Overview

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) has a portfolio of 1,000 largest U.S. stocks. The fund covers over 90% of the total U.S. stock market capitalization. Based on our analysis using the revised Buffett Indicator and forward P/E ratio, we see

This article was written by

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
6.81K Followers
I am a value focused investor. Stocks rise and fall for many different reasons that we often cannot predict. Eventually, it is those companies with a wide moat and the ability to generate cash flow that prevail. Therefore, my investment focus is to find value stocks that are able to generate cash flow, with sustainable dividends and provide growth over time. I focus my attention on analyzing large-capped dividend growth stocks, REITs and ETFs. I aim at providing a quarterly update and insights on stocks I follow. Please feel free to browse the articles that I wrote and provide any comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.