Affirm: A Genuine Innovation In Finance

Sep. 28, 2023 8:30 AM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)
Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • In my estimation, Affirm recently had its best quarter ever.
  • The company delivered on a series of promises, including making Affirm Card generally available in 2023 and achieving positive adjusted operating income (ultimately, free cash flow).
  • While the fastest interest rate hiking cycle in American history has served to compress margins, Affirm has navigated this cycle masterfully. They have seen around each and every corner.
  • That said, objectively, relentlessly rising rates have compressed margins, and, should rates continue to rise, margins could compress further.
  • Eventually, this rate hiking cycle will come to an end, and Affirm is brilliantly positioned, with $2.9B liquidity (again $1B in convertible debt), distribution of its unique credit product at 65% of U.S. ecommerce, and a rapidly scaling, differentiated financial product in the Affirm Card, which represents a rare, genuine innovation in finance.
Allen & Company Annual Conference Draws Media And Tech Leaders To Sun Valley

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News

Our Best Quarter Yet

On Saturday, I reached out to a friend and shared,

Affirm's best Q ever, no?

Still no competition for Affirm Card, and rewards will likely be very unique also as it won't simply

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AFRM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

