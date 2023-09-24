Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nova May Be At The Right Place For A Speculative Play

Sep. 24, 2023 10:35 AM ETNova Ltd. (NVMI)KLAC
MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.8K Followers

Summary

  • The stock has retreated in recent weeks after hitting a new 52-weeks high, but the stock may be due for a bounce for several reasons.
  • The stock price is at level where it was able to find support and rebound as recently as last July, and it may be able to do so again.
  • NVMI has rallied higher for almost a whole year and the trend still favors higher prices, but there are a few risk factors that could spoil the party.
  • If anyone is looking for an entry point, then now seems to be the time, but be mindful that the rally is long in the tooth and nothing lasts forever.

Metrology, Dimensional Measurement Concept

Olivier Le Moal

The last 12 months have been pretty good for Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI), a supplier of metrology and process control tools for the semiconductor market, at least as far as the stock goes. The stock bottomed in October of

This article was written by

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.8K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.