Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Anheuser-Busch Set To Consolidate Amidst Revenue Growth

Muhammad Umair profile picture
Muhammad Umair
1.57K Followers

Summary

  • Anheuser-Busch showcases solid financial performance in Q2 2023, driven by flagship brands and strong revenue growth outside home markets.
  • Despite revenue growth, the company sees a marginal decrease in underlying profit and a decline in total volumes.
  • Technical analysis suggests that the stock price is in a consolidation phase, laying the foundation for a potential future uptrend.

Anheuser-Busch Plans To Reject InBev Takeover Bid

Joe Raedle

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) showcased solid financial performance in the second quarter of 2023, revealing a positive trajectory in revenue. The company’s flagship brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, and Corona, played a pivotal role in driving this upsurge, mainly showing strong revenue growth

This article was written by

Muhammad Umair profile picture
Muhammad Umair
1.57K Followers
Muhammad Umair, PhD is a financial markets analyst, advisor and investor with over 15 years of experience in financial markets. He is the founder of Gold Predictors, a web application that publishes in-depth analysis and educational materials on the forex, gold, and silver markets using advanced analytical techniques. He has transformed the world of trading and investing by developing superior forecasting techniques and analyses that have up to 95% accuracy in price points and timing. The high-quality analysis and trading ideas, available at the Gold Predictors website, are the result of extensive research and testing of trading strategies on live accounts over time. He believes that the precious metals sector currently has the most potential. As a consequence, it is his main point of interest to help traders and investors make the most of that potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

I
Institutional Working No More
Today, 12:16 PM
Comments (600)
InBev bought A-B at the wrong time. North America is a slow growing beer market fractured by local mid and micro brewers. Horrible stock to own since the acquisition unless one sold at the peak in 2013-14. Been downhill for a decade since and the divvy is unattractive - being eaten up by Belgium tax. A bag holder investment for the last 10 years which is a much deeper problem than just the recent marketing gaff in USA.

The old A-B was a brand builder via marketing/advertising which is needed in a commodity industry. The new A-B (InBev) is only good at reducing costs. InBev is not a brand builder meaning slow growth with an unattractive dividend.

USA also has half the population now with available cannabis alternatives. Many now just pop a gummy before a stadium event and buy a water….enjoy the event by not paying $50 on overpriced beer and wasting time in the bathroom.
OlePhart profile picture
OlePhart
Today, 11:58 AM
Premium
Comments (466)
As Trump and his MAGATs fade into obscurity, the campaign linking sexuality and Bed Light beer will become a non-issue.
D
DRH.1979
Today, 11:50 AM
Premium
Comments (8)
No one that I know buys their woke pizz.
g
gogogoapple
Today, 10:57 AM
Comments (397)
Too bad they haven’t resolved the bud light issue
l
liddellr
Today, 11:04 AM
Comments (117)
@gogogoapple I think, the only thing they can do about that in the US, is just create a new division & come out with a new name for BUD Light, change the formulation ever so slightly & market that.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.