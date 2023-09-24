Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lowe's: Seizing Downturns For Future Fortunes

Sep. 24, 2023 11:06 AM ET
Leo Nelissen
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Lowe's has a strong track record of dividend growth and has compounded wealth at 17.7% per year since 1986.
  • The company is focusing on targeting the Pro market, optimizing online penetration, and expanding into segments like appliances and rural customer offerings.
  • Despite recent stock price fluctuations and potential economic challenges, Lowe's remains well-positioned for growth and offers a promising opportunity for long-term dividend growth.
Lowe"s store in Toronto, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

Introduction

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) is one of the most fascinating companies on the market. It also has very passionate investors, which I get from countless conversations on Seeking Alpha and beyond.

This is no surprise. The company, which operates more

Comments (9)

OverTheHorizon
OverTheHorizon
Today, 12:25 PM
Premium
Comments (11.83K)
Wrong time in the cycle:

“Americans cutting back on home improvement projects due to rising costs”
www.ocregister.com/...
Leo Nelissen
Leo Nelissen
Today, 12:26 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.88K)
@OverTheHorizon That’s what I also said in the article. DIY is not in a good spot
g
grcinak
Today, 12:18 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.74K)
I am not encouraged by Lowe's objective of building downsized stores to compete in rural markets. I retired to north middle rural Tennessee. The nearest town of 3500 population has a Tractor Supply, an ACE Hardware, and two independently owned builder's supply stores. "Country Farm and Home" opened a mid-sized store between my nearest town and the next lager nearest town. It went broke within 24 months. Lowe's mini-rural store initiative will face intense, entrenched competition. Just sayin'.
Leo Nelissen
Leo Nelissen
Today, 12:27 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.88K)
@grcinak Yes, it will. They need to expand slowly
T
Tomwistar
Today, 12:03 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8)
You mention TSCO …. What is your opinion of that company? Been waiting for it to dip below 200, missed when it briefly went into the low 180s last year.
Leo Nelissen
Leo Nelissen
Today, 12:07 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.88K)
@Tomwistar I covered it not so long ago. It’s a buy on weakness. I think it goes lower
teutoboi
teutoboi
Today, 11:29 AM
Comments (172)
Great article as always! LOW is a Top 10 Holding for me since 2021 and I am sure it will treat me nice in the future!
Leo Nelissen
Leo Nelissen
Today, 12:07 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.88K)
@teutoboi I believe it will. Thanks for your kind words!
Buyandhold 2012
Buyandhold 2012
Today, 11:11 AM
Investing Group
Comments (54.69K)
$LOW is a BUY.
