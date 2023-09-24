Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Amazon's Advertising Business Is Booming, Soon Rival Google And Meta

Sep. 24, 2023 11:32 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)GOOG, GOOGL, META3 Comments
Investor Express profile picture
Investor Express
132 Followers

Summary

  • Amazon's advertising business is growing to become a formidable competitor to rivals like Google and Meta.
  • Amazon offers a range of advertising options, leveraging its e-commerce platform and extensive customer data for targeted ads.
  • Amazon's advertising business is growing rapidly, with revenue reaching $10.7 billion in Q2 2023, surpassing Google's retail advertising business.
  • I rate Amazon a buy: I value the stock at an EV/Sales multiple of 3.5x, which suggest a ~$175 target price by 2024.

Amazon

hapabapa

Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) advertising strategy has evolved into a robust and competitive force in the digital advertising landscape. While Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (META) continue to be major players with their

This article was written by

Investor Express profile picture
Investor Express
132 Followers
I have worked in investment banking for almost a decade, before I decided to fully turn my attention to the stock market and my private investments. As a contributor to Seeking Alpha, my articles have a focus on accounting and financial analysis. I am an ex-colleague and close friend of Cavenagh Research, who also writes on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Gary J is Rich on AMZN profile picture
Gary J is Rich on AMZN
Today, 12:31 PM
Premium
Comments (38.73K)
Excellent. Amazon is now both a growth and earnings story.
Tony Montana Munich profile picture
Tony Montana Munich
Today, 12:15 PM
Comments (1.03K)
Thanks
M
Mohit7269
Today, 11:47 AM
Premium
Comments (167)
When will they be enough cash flow positive to handle their debt?
Operating expenses still increasing on income statement.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.