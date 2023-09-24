Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ennis: Generous And Safe Dividend Yield

Sep. 24, 2023 12:35 PM ETEnnis, Inc. (EBF)
Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
135 Followers

Summary

  • Ennis seems like a low-risk investment option in the current economy with a stable and generous dividend yield.
  • The company produces and sells various products in the print industry, mostly office supplies, which have a stable demand throughout different economies.
  • Ennis has a history of stable earnings and a strong financial position, with $100 million in cash and no outstanding interest-bearing debt.
  • At the current price, my DCF model estimates Ennis' fair value significantly higher than the current price, constituting a buy-rating.

Empty room for business people meeting

Daenin Arnee/iStock via Getty Images

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) manufactures forms and other products for businesses. I believe the company’s risk profile is very low, providing investors with a safe choice in the current economy. Although the company’s growth history isn’t very

This article was written by

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
135 Followers
I write mostly about small publicly traded companies, with a large focus on company valuations. My focus is on under looked stocks with a large upside to fair valuation - both through traditional value investing as well as growth stocks, with a focus on both US and European equities. I study Finance in Finland.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.