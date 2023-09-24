Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Week Ahead: Digesting Implications Of The FOMC, EMU And Tokyo August CPI, And China's PMI

Sep. 24, 2023 12:00 PM ETUS Dollar Index (DXY), USDOLLARUUP, USDU, UDN, CYB, EROTF, ULE, EUO, FXE, FXY, YCL, YCS, FXB, GBBEF, FXC, FXA
Summary

  • Sterling and the Swiss franc were the weakest currencies in the G10 last week, falling by a little more than 1.1%.
  • Japanese officials are threatening intervention, but the higher for longer signal by the Federal Reserve and the rise in US 10-year yields suggests the yen's weakness is fundamentally driven.
  • Some hawks at the European Central Bank want the markets to still believe that the tightening cycle is not over, but the market is having little to do with it.
  • Sterling held below the 200-day moving average ($1.2435) last Monday and Tuesday, before the week's big events.
  • The market extended the Canadian dollar's decline after it was unannounced that unexpectedly Canada's GDP contracted in Q2 (-0.2%) on September 1.

The most important outcome of the last week's flurry of central bank meetings was the median forecast of Fed officials for 50 bp less in cuts next year than it had anticipated in June as it revised up

Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

