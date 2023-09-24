Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Last Week's Sell-Off Was Expected, Did We Buy Too Soon, No, Here's Why

Sep. 24, 2023 9:28 PM ETAMZN, BA, FFIE, FFIEW, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, META, NFLX, NVDA, ORCL, WE, WEWOW
David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Last week's sell-off was expected and investors were advised to hedge and prepare for a buying opportunity.
  • Timing the bottom of a stock is difficult, but longer-term investing allows for the rest of the world to catch up to your thesis.
  • Short-term trading success is challenging, and it's important to understand the business and price action before making trades.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Group Mind Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

global economy

imagedepotpro/iStock via Getty Images

Last Week’s Sell-Off Was Expected, Did We Buy Too Soon, No, and Here’s Why

In my last missive, the title was “Get Your Shopping List Ready, But Remain Hedged” (click this link if you need

Have you ever bought a stock that everyone's saying is great, only to find you bought near or at the all-time high that stock dropped 20% immediately? What happened? By the time the average stock purchaser gets a stock idea, usually, it's already overbought. 

If this sounds like you, join our community Group Mind Investing which adheres to a Cash Management Discipline approach. We watch the market for you and uncover fresh trading and investing ideas. We identify sectors, trends, and individual stocks. You learn how and when to target a stock, buy, and sell. Try our 2-week trial

This article was written by

David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
29.35K Followers
I have been writing about stocks for about a decade. I take a multi-disciplined approach but I am not doctrinaire. I come from a technology background having a software consulting business for a number of decades and also took part in business development for tech media startups. I employ technical analysis when it's called for. I believe that market psychology plays a huge role. My favorite explanation for charting is that charts are essentially a psychograph of sentiment about a stock. Market participants rely on narratives to explain a stock's appeal. If you can identify a narrative or trend as it is forming that can pay outsized rewards. I have an eclectic style and it might take you a few articles to "get" me. We now offer a subscription service: Dual Minds Research. I am partnering with Serop Elmayan, a quantitatively oriented trader that takes an engineer's approach to setting up trades. The chat room opens at 5 am. I have already been up since 4 am scouring the news feeds, commodities, and futures to suss out how the day will start,  I provide live minute-by-minute updates on the standard indicators and a few that we surface on our own. The chat officially closes at 430 pm, but I will often check at around 8 pm to post updates. Our Community utilizes the Cash Management Discipline, a simple trading style that we use as a discipline to counter the wild volatility we have to deal with today. Trading ideas will be surfaced almost daily. Serop will only provide trades that he has determined to have a high probability of success. Check us out.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.