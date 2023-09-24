Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Week In Review: Everest Acquires Novel Autoimmune Therapy In $132 Million Agreement

Sep. 24, 2023 10:33 PM ETKZR, BGNE, NVS, BMY, OCUL
Summary

  • Shanghai Everest Medicines acquired China/Asian rights to a novel therapy for autoimmune diseases from Kezar Life Sciences of South San Francisco in a deal worth $132.5 million.
  • Once again, a big pharma has returned partnership rights for BeiGene’s anti-PD-1 candidate to the China company.
  • Shanghai AffaMed Therapeutics has treated the first patient in a China Phase III registrational study that will test the efficacy and safety of Dextenza as a therapy for ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery.

single science glass flask with double exposure scientist holding tube in chemistry blue laboratory with stock market information background

MadamLead

Deals and Financings

Shanghai Everest Medicines (HK: 1952) acquired China/Asian rights to a novel therapy for autoimmune diseases from Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) of South San Francisco in a deal worth $132.5 million (see story). The

This article was written by

China has become the #2 pharmaceutical market years ahead of projections and continues to be the fastest growing market in the world. China is $50 billion dollars a year into life science and healthcare development through over 160 government funding programs. VC investment, M&A transactions and cross-border partnering deals in China were all up significantly in 2012. ChinaBio® Today focuses exclusively on the rapidly evolving life science industry in China, including biotech, pharma, medical device, diagnostics, services and tools.

