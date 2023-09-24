Liubomyr Vorona/iStock via Getty Images

As many of my followers know, I've been following Workiva (WK) for several years. Per the request of several readers, today I've going to review a direct competitor to Workiva, Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN).

I think DFIN is a less promising company compared to Workiva and I'll go into specifics why investors may want to pass on this company.

The Company

DFIN is a leader in helping public companies with their compliance needs. DFIN was created in 2016 when it was spun-off from the predecessor organization RR Donnelley. The organization has four reporting segments which are Capital Markets - Software Solutions, Capital Markets - Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies - Software Solutions, and Investment Companies - Compliance and Communications Management.

Compared to Workiva, DFIN has a wider array of products and offerings. Active Disclosure is DFIN's alternative to Workiva's Wdesk which I'll discuss in more depth below. DFIN also has Venue which is a secure platform used for utilizing large capital market transactions (such as initial public offerings and M&A deals). DFIN's Arc Suite offers complete end-to-end solutions for investment companies. Additionally, the company has print, distribution, and proxy solutions.

In my opinion, DFIN is viewed as a "traditional printer" compared to Workiva which most view as a technology or SaaS company. As such DFIN's financials are highly correlated to the capital markets. As the company's management noted on the latest quarterly call, IPO activity is down compared to prior years despite a few new IPOs for the company in June. Similarly, M&A activity is very weak and with rates high in this current macro setting I find it hard to believe IPO and M&A activity will substantially increase.

Management

Dan Leib has been the company's CEO since it became an independent public company back in 2016. Leib had worked for the predecessor organization, RR Donnelly since 2004.

The company's CFO is Dave Gardella who like Leib worked for RR Donnelly as well.

As you can see from the below Glassdoor ratings, although Leib is approved as the CEO, DFIN isn't regarded as a particularly great place to work as you see from the 58%. This company rate is below that of peers Toppan Merrill and Workiva.

Glassdoor

I am a big believer that company culture plays a key role in the success of a business. Having a 58% rating which is below most industry peers is concerning as key employees won't stay if they feel the organization isn't doing right by their employees.

Systems and XBRL Quality

In comparing Workiva's Wdesk solution to DFIN's Active Disclosure it appears Workiva is the preferred platform. Reviews from Gartner were more positive regarding Wdesk and there more of them. However, the Gartner reviews for Active Disclosure were mostly positive as well.

When researching opinions of these systems online, the feedback provided was in favor of Wdesk. I found comments such as "Wdesk is leaps and bounds ahead of DFIN." And another comment which stated Active Disclosure isn't integrated as well as Wdesk.

I wasn't able to find DFIN's retention rates but I'd be surprised if it was as good as Workiva's 98% as of Q2 2023. Additionally, Workiva continually mentions increased client count on their quarterly calls. DFIN did not make any such mention on their last earnings call.

XBRL (eXenstible Business Reporting Language) quality is vital to businesses such as DFIN, Toppan Merrill, and Workiva. XBRL or iXBRL (Interactive XBRL) XBRL is the underlying code associated with financial statement filings. It was created to provide an approach for which financial data can be easily sorted and compared (you can review my prior article for a more in-depth understanding of XBRL). Providing quality data is essential so investors and consumers of the financial data can understand, compare, and consume this date. For public companies, failing to comply with XBRL rules and having poor data quality can led to comment letters from the SEC and further ramifications such as fines.

Historically DFIN has had better quality XBRL data compared to Workiva. However, the quality isn't as good as fellow competitor, Toppan Merrill, and in my research DFIN has had several public companies using their software file with errors.

Financials

DFIN is a profitable company, and the organization has some impressive metrics such as a 5-year return of equity (ROE) of roughly 24%, a return on capital employed (ROCE) of nearly 20% and a return on invested capital (ROIC) of roughly 16%. These metrics are far better than Workiva and clearly show the organization's management has been effective with the company's capital.

DFIN is certainly impacted more by capital market activity compared to Workiva, as you can see below in the large drop in revenues over the past several years:

DFIN investor presentation

Also, Workiva's revenue growth over that same duration has been far more impressive. Workiva has a five-year CAGR of 20.86% whereas DFIN has a five-year CAGR of -4.3%.

Additionally, as you can see from these revenue metrics, DFIN's growth prospects are far less impressive compared to Workiva:

Seeking Alpha Seeking alpha

Workiva's gross profit margin is also much more impressive compared to DFIN's as you can see in the graphic below:

Seeking alpha

However, DFIN's gross margins have been improving as this graphic from a recent investor presentation illustrates:

DFIN investor presentation

Regarding the balance sheet DFIN had cash of over $19 million as of Q2 2023. The company has some debt but I believe their debt ratio of 0.3 is acceptable.

Overall, I'm inclined to back the company with higher revenue growth and significantly higher gross profit margins.

Valuation

From Seeking Alpha, the overall value grade for DFIN is a "D." Below are several P/E metrics which compare DFIN to the sector median:

Seeking Alpha

I agree that DFIN is overvalued as the company's future growth is limited. I think a fair P/E forward (GAAP) ratio of closer to 12 or the sector median, 9.36 is far more reasonable for this company.

Risks to Thesis

When it comes to regulatory reporting and compliance requirements DFIN is certainly an industry leader. The company has other rivals aside from Toppan Merrill and Workiva as they also compete with Broadridge (BR) in terms of compliance and transactions (for both capital markets and investment companies) and Datasite is a competitor in the secure data room space.

Still as the below graphic illustrates, the company is a leader in many aspects of this space:

DFIN investor presentation

Additionally, although revenue growth has not been steady overall, the company's software solution sales have been growing as the management team mentioned on the Q2 2023 earnings call. Below is a quote from the CEO regarding this growth, "A key driver of our second quarter results is the improving performance of our Software Solutions portfolio. Software Solutions' net sales growth accelerated in the second quarter to nearly 8% on an organic basis versus the second quarter of 2022, an increase from the growth trends over the last few quarters. Importantly, the second quarter Software Solutions net sales growth was broad-based, with all 3 of our key software offerings, Arc Suite, Venue and ActiveDisclosure, delivering stronger year-over-year growth compared to recent trend. Software Solutions made up approximately 31% of total second quarter net sales, up approximately 440 basis points from last year's second quarter sales mix."

DFIN also has a seasoned management team with years of experience within the industry, not only working at DFIN but at RR Donnelly as well. The financial metrics I've mentioned above such as ROIC and ROE clearly illustrate DFIN's has been effectively managing capital since the spin-off.

As a leader in this space, if the organization can enhance current offerings or create a superior product in the market, DFIN could certainly prove my thesis wrong.

Conclusion

In the short term, I believe DFIN is facing a challenging macro environment as such IPO and M&A activity will not increase significantly within the next six months.

In the long term, the company's growth does not appear promising. Active Disclosure is a second-rate product compared to Wdesk and regarding XBRL quality the company isn't as good as fellow provider Toppan Merrill.

Additionally, DFIN hasn't been growing revenue over the last five years (as their CAGR mentioned above illustrates) the company's margins aren't great and are nowhere near Workiva's 75%. To me this, indicates that despite being a leader in this market DFIN has no moat.

The management team is certainly experienced and has the skills to effectively allocate capital. However, the company must enhance their offerings. Workiva continues to gain clients quarter after quarter and their retention rate is extremely high meaning consumers love Wdesk.

With inferior products, a poor company culture and inferior XBRL quality I would steer clear of DFIN unless the management team can change the narrative.