Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 134: $13,400 Allocated, $1,163.15 In Projected Dividends

Sep. 28, 2023 8:45 AM ETENB, ENB:CA, KMI, MO, MPW, T3 Comments
Summary

  • The stock market and the economy are two different things, and the Fed's mandate is not to prioritize the stock market.
  • The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio took a hit in Week 134, but it remains in the black and continues to generate dividend income.
  • The portfolio's diversification and consistent cash flow from dividends help mitigate downside risk and provide long-term stability.

The markets crumbled after Hurricane Powell as the S&P 500 finished down -2.93% and the Nasdaq fell -3.62% for the week. I am concerned that too many people are confusing the stock market and the economy. They are two completely

I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T, MPW, ENB, MO, SPG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

M
Macadoo1117
Today, 9:25 AM
Premium
Comments (16)
Enjoyed the update. In the past week I received dividends from AMCR, GLW and BP. This week I started a new position in NWN. I look forward to next week's update.
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Today, 9:18 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (22.92K)
$MPW's high-yield dividend opportunity story is done. They may cut it further and buy back its debt at 55-70 cents on the dollar. With yield lower, would you add to MPW further on the next round, betting that the market rewards it for its improved cash flow and lower debt profile?
n
nyle alexla
Today, 9:09 AM
Premium
Comments (700)
What do you think about htgc?
