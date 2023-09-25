Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PayPal: Finally Attractive (Rating Upgrade)

Sep. 25, 2023 12:06 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)1 Comment
Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
865 Followers

Summary

  • PayPal's operations and financials have remained stable, making the risk/reward attractive at the current share price.
  • Margins have improved, and total payment volume is growing, indicating positive growth potential.
  • Venmo may not be a major revenue catalyst, but PYPL's BNPL segment shows promise for future growth.

PayPal To Cut Staff By 7% In Coming Weeks

Justin Sullivan

Investment Thesis

The slowing down in revenue growth since the pandemic and a slight loss of total active users have brought PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) down since the last time I covered it. The operations of the company

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
865 Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PYPL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

PatrickJonas profile picture
PatrickJonas
Today, 12:35 AM
Comments (3)
Index independently open resources described helping the community's market growth success stories groups across sharing yield commodity properties with equity interest rates investment long-term goals
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.