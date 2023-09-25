Matthew Horwood/Getty Images News

In June of this year, we wrote an article titled "Uber: Revenue Could Double By 2026". The article laid out how, in our view, Uber's (NYSE:UBER) meteoric growth was set to continue on the back of continued user growth, increased levers for cross-selling, and increased global brand awareness.

Today, with the benefit of another earnings report in the rear-view, in addition to a number of positive developments, we thought it would make sense to re-visit the stock to see whether or not our thesis still holds true.

Here's a spoiler: It does.

Catching You Up

In case you missed our earlier article, here's a summary of the main points that supported our bullish thesis, back when we wrote about the company in June:

Massive growth opportunity: Uber's mobility, delivery, and freight businesses are still in their early innings when it comes to total market opportunity, with significant room for growth in both developed and emerging markets.

Uber's mobility, delivery, and freight businesses are still in their early innings Sticky product: Uber has a large and growing customer base of over 130 million monthly active platform customers (MAPCs). These customers are accustomed to using Uber's convenient and reliable services on a regular basis. This gives Uber a strong competitive advantage and allows for platform ecosystem growth in many directions.

Uber has a large and growing customer base of over 130 million monthly active platform customers (MAPCs). These customers are accustomed to using Uber's convenient and reliable services on a regular basis. This gives Uber a strong competitive advantage and allows for platform ecosystem growth in many directions. Surging free cash flows: Uber is now consistently free cash flow positive, which means that the company is generating more cash from operations than it is spending. This is a significant milestone for Uber and demonstrates that the company is on a path to sustainable net income profitability.

Uber is now consistently free cash flow positive, which means that the company is generating more cash from operations than it is spending. This is a significant milestone for Uber and demonstrates that the company is on a path to sustainable net income profitability. Global growth: Uber's international business is growing rapidly, with EMEA and APAC revenues up more than 90% and 40%, respectively, in the past year. This growth is being driven by a number of factors, including the increasing demand for ride-hailing and food delivery services in emerging markets, as well as Uber's expansion into new markets and product categories.

Uber's international business is growing rapidly, with EMEA and APAC revenues up more than 90% and 40%, respectively, in the past year. This growth is being driven by a number of factors, including the increasing demand for ride-hailing and food delivery services in emerging markets, as well as Uber's expansion into new markets and product categories. Attractive valuation: Uber is trading at 2.4x revenue, which is historically cheap and inexpensive on a nominal basis compared to other high-quality platform companies. This valuation undervalues Uber's long-term growth potential and its ability to generate significant free cash flows in the coming years.

In short, our thesis was based on the following idea - Sticky platform economics, combined with increasing user growth, when extrapolated, could lead Uber to double revenue in the next 3.5 years:

PropNotes

Given the increased cash conversion, this could lead to massive continued profits and excellent returns for long term shareholders.

But how has this theory held up? Does Uber's recent earnings report bear our observations out?

We're happy to say that the company is ahead of our expectations.

User Growth

As we mentioned, Uber released their Q2 earnings report last month on August 1st. In their release, they reported $9.2 billion in revenue, along with 137 million in monthly active platform customers. They also reported Q3 gross booking expectations would come in at between $34 and $35 billion.

First; the good news; Uber is ahead of expectations when it comes to MAPC:

10Q

In our original thesis, we were hoping that the company would be at ~135 million this quarter, but the company smashed that estimate, reporting 137 million users, with YoY MAPC growth of 12% (QoQ 5%, above the long-term trend of 3.7% per quarter).

This pickup should lead to continued monetization opportunities for Uber, as the company has a highly sticky product, something we've argued before:

Over time, Uber's delivery offerings have become as robust as its mobility ones, which has meant that consumers who already have the app can begin doing more and more with the platform. Over time, pulling up Uber for food or transportation of any kind becomes a sticky, convenient habit for consumers, one not easily let go. As a result, Uber is now in a great position. It's no longer a ridesharing app; it's the ultimate in convenience with a large (and growing) customer base who are accustomed to spending on a regular basis.

This customer growth has led to a noticeable tick up in gross bookings from Q1 to Q2:

10Q

Given management's guide of Q3 bookings (a traditionally weak quarter) moving into the range of $34-35 billion, it would appear that gross bookings, and thus, revenue, are continuing to accelerate.

Increased Take

Now, for the so-so news. Unfortunately, the company didn't see any progress on the "increased take" front in Q2.

In Q1, Uber saw an average of about $68 in revenue per user, which stayed flat in Q2 as both customers and revenue increased at a parallel rate.

However, there have been a few developments worth noting on this front that we're excited about.

There are a few avenues that Uber can use to juice RPU:

Increased Cut (Hard)

Cross Selling (Easy)

Monetizing Intent (Easy)

High Margin Partnerships (Easy)

The first is the most difficult: increasing the cut.

Right now, some estimates put Uber's take rate at around 25%, but it isn't a flat take rate across rides / deliveries all the time. This ambiguity per ride does allow the company to increase take slightly if they wanted to, but added up over time, it's likely that average increases in take would be detrimental to ride/delivery supply.

That said, Uber is making progress on the lower hanging fruit.

First, Uber has upped its cross selling like crazy.

For the longest time, Uber and Uber Eats were separate apps. They still are, and the Uber Eats does provide a slightly better experience on the standalone app for those ordering food or groceries.

However, the main Uber app is becoming more and more competent at becoming the "everything app".

Delivery is now neatly tucked directly into the 'main' experience, so that cross selling opportunities abound:

Uber App

Consolidation like this, and an increased ability to suggest products and services at the right time, should lead to increased bookings and revenue.

Secondly, Uber's ad business is continuing to gain traction. Dara Khosrowshahi, the CEO, recently mentioned at a Goldman conference that 2024 on-platform ad spend was on track to top more than $1 billion.

This is a big boost because a.) hosting an ads platform is a very high margin bolt on for the company, and b.) the revenue is diverse across the spend spectrum, from enterprise advertisers who want to engage a captive audience to small businesses just looking to increase their restaurant traffic via sponsored Uber Eats ads.

Additionally, if ad spend gets to $5 billion at any point in the coming years, that could potentially cover Uber's own marketing costs, which have a current annual run rate of between $4-5 billion. Free user acquisition!

Overall, the ad business seems to be on the right track as it continues to scale, and we're expecting great things here.

Finally, Uber, as a centerpiece in the transportation economy for most global cities, is in a great position to partner with other travel brands to increase its value to customers, while also bolting on incredibly high-margin revenue sources.

This is currently being done through Uber's new "Travel" offering. While the company has traditionally been used as a means of local transport, Uber is integrating the ability for MAPC's to book longer range trips, including plane and train tickets:

Uber app

This is just a pilot program in the UK, powered by travel booking service Hopper. However, there's a ton of room for expansion here.

This long-range ticket offering is complemented by Uber's new 'Travel Hub'. Here, you can organize entire trip itineraries for upcoming journeys:

Uber App

By partnering with Hopper and AwardWallet, Uber can add significant new revenue streams per user via kickbacks, while providing more value at an even higher margin.

Sure, the tech integrations will cost some engineering hours and a promotion budget, but as Uber continues to grow in size, partnering with Uber will be a sought-after deal for many travel companies due to the potential for leads and traffic.

Who knows, in a few years, using the Uber app, you may be able to book a plane trip to a new city on a given day, then order an Uber to the airport, then book an Uber to your hotel (that you also booked on Uber), then order some food to your hotel room for when you arrive. Then, when you're all settled into your hotel, you can explore the new city you're in by booking buses, metro tickets, a scooter, or a lime bike through the app to get around.

The possibilities are limitless.

The Price

As we alluded to in the title of this article, we're very bullish on Uber.

The powerful, synergistic platform is a sticky product that should retain customers, grow revenues, and churn out profits as it continues to scale and as more offerings only entrench the flywheel.

However, right now, the company is being priced at a distinct discount to other premier platform companies, like Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG), Meta (META), and Apple (AAPL).

At the present moment, Uber is trading at 2.59x sales:

TradingView

This is a discount to the aforementioned companies, which trade at an average revenue multiple of 7.66x.

The reason for this discount is that the other companies are mature enough that they are producing growing profits at solid, defensible margins. Up until recently, Uber was not.

However, Uber has turned the corner on profitability, producing almost $2 billion in FCF over the last 12 months, at an all-time high FCF margin of 12.85%:

TradingView

Even accounting for SBC (which is high), we expect that the market will take notice of these dynamics, which will result in long term multiple growth.

Ultimately, we think that Uber will be the next major platform company to join this tier of mega-cap names, and thus the opportunity for shares over the next few years is immense.

If revenue doubles (as we have laid out) between now and 2026, profitability improves, and the revenue multiple closes even half of the gap between its current valuation and the valuation of these other huge companies, then that puts Uber's market cap at ~360B, which would result in a share price of ~$160, even when accounting for a further 10% inflation in share count:

Author's Calc

Thus, our target of $150 a share is not unreasonable for the company to achieve, especially over time.

Risks

Finally, there are some risks to this thesis which we will touch on quickly.

Firstly, the regulatory environment could pose challenges as many jurisdictions don't like the classification of Uber drivers as independent contractors. This could add significant costs to the company. Alternatively, Uber could run afoul of foreign regulations, which could preclude the company's most profitable products from being deployed in some countries across the world.

Secondly, the company has a long way to go in terms of improving profitability. While we didn't touch on it here too heavily, there are markets that Uber operates in that are incredibly competitive or have not yet reached maturity such that they are profitable on a unit level.

If profitability is not reached, then that hurts average overall profit per user, which would obviously impact the stock.

Finally, there's always a risk that the macro environment could dampen growth considerably and reduce household disposable income to a degree that demand for Uber's services are materially reduced. We're not seeing that yet, but that could delay growth and hurt the multiple.

However, we're not too concerned about that given the company's 2.5x sales valuation, which bakes in a lot of risk in our eyes.

Summary

All in all, Uber is a classic growth story. A sticky platform with horizontal expansion opportunities, along with massive user growth, adds up to a highly investible product. As the company turns the corner on profitability, we expect the multiple will be rewarded, and a share price of $150 over the next few years is not out of the question.

Cheers!