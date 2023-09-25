Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Uber: $150 Per Share Is Not Unreasonable

PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
1.69K Followers

Summary

  • Uber's user growth is exceeding expectations, with 137 million monthly active platform customers and QoQ MAPC growth of 5%, above long-term trends.
  • The company is making progress in increasing revenue per user through cross-selling, ad monetization, and high-margin partnerships.
  • Despite being priced at a discount compared to other platform companies, Uber's nascent profitability and potential for revenue growth make it the most attractive platform co. opportunity.
  • We make the case for why $150 a share is a reasonable price target over the next few years.

Uber Drivers Win Supreme Court Appeal To Be Considered Workers

Matthew Horwood/Getty Images News

In June of this year, we wrote an article titled "Uber: Revenue Could Double By 2026". The article laid out how, in our view, Uber's (NYSE:UBER) meteoric growth was set to continue on

This article was written by

PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
1.69K Followers
Markets are complicated. We make them simple. Give us a follow and check your email to get started with our high probability ideas and insider analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UBER either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.