Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

S4 Capital: Brilliant Bargain Or Bust?

Sep. 25, 2023 12:30 AM ETS4 Capital plc (SCPPF)
Retirement Pot profile picture
Retirement Pot
1.89K Followers

Summary

  • S4 Capital, a digital marketing agency network, has experienced a significant decline in share value, losing 47% in just a few months.
  • The company faces key man risk due to concerns about the health of its founder, Sir Martin Sorrell.
  • Poor communication, an unproven business model, and a shrinking workforce are among the challenges S4 Capital is currently facing.
  • The "Strong Buy" rating is kept, but the risks here are high, and ultimately, unless business profitability improves, there is a risk that this could end up going to zero.

Cannes Lions Debussy Sessions - Day 4

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment

Digital marketing agency network S4 Capital (OTCPK:SCPPF) is one of my worst-performing holdings at the moment and has been a crushing disappointment to me.

I last covered the name in June with my "strong buy" article

This article was written by

Retirement Pot profile picture
Retirement Pot
1.89K Followers
I am a private investor based in the United Kingdom and most interested in equities in the U.K., U.S., Canada and Norway.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCPPF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.