Fed Chairman Powell Still Expects A Recession: Here's Why He's Right

The Fed’s Surprising Take

Fed Chairman Powell was asked at the press conference after the Fed meeting on September 20, 2023 if a soft landing was his base case. His response was

"No, I would not do that, I've always thought that the soft landing was a plausible outcome...ultimately, this may be decided by factors that are outside our control at the end of the day, but I do think it's possible."

This response shocked the stock market which appears to have factored in a soft landing after an economic surge over the summer. The result was three days of market declines. In this article, I will lay out why I agree with the Chairman, specifically by detailing all the headwinds and tailwinds facing the economy.

Background

In 2022 and early 2023, the majority of economists and many investors expected a recession within a year. I was one of them. Recently as shown in the chart below, most have shifted to expecting a soft landing. This is due to a surge in the economy over the summer. I have a history of being early and have written several articles in Seeking Alpha detailing why I expect a recession. The most recent is 20 Reasons A U.S. Recession Is Coming And 10 Reasons It Isn't, published in March.

TS Lombard

The recent surge in the U.S. economy

The following two charts document a midyear surge in the U.S. economy, though both show signs of starting to fade.

The Atlanta Fed GDP estimate for the third quarter of 2023 is updated weekly. It now shows a whopping 5%+ reading for this quarter, driven by consumer spending. Consumer spending is the two PCE numbers on the bottom.

Bloomberg BQNT, Federal Reserve of Atlanta

The Economic Surprise index has been strongly positive. This index shows if economic readings are better or worse than economist’s projections. Starting in January, they have been consistently better than expected, indicating a stronger economy than expected. This trend has started to weaken recently.

Bloomberg, Citi

Article Outline

In this article I will look at what the Fed is seeing, that many others aren’t right now. I will start by going over the tailwinds then headwinds to the economy. There are many winds going both ways right now, though way more headwinds. This will be followed by a discussion of what it all means. The article itself is long, but comprised more of charts than words, so shouldn’t be that hard to digest or read. Yes, I do like pictures.

Tailwinds

Let’s start with 12 tailwinds benefitting the economy. There’s always something good going on.

1. Consumer spending and retail sales jumped over the summer – This surge, though well under levels seen in the stimulus infused years of 2021 and 2022, was surprisingly strong.

The Daily Shot

2. Consumer surplus savings are still high though rapidly declining – The government passed 4 packages of fiscal stimulus in 2020 and 2021 worth close to $5 trillion. This was way more than ever done before and resulted in consumers and businesses with trillions of dollars of excess cash. That extra cash created a demand surge that caused the inflation we now face. Consumers in particular, still have significant extra cash they didn’t have before the pandemic. There are a number of estimates out there of how large this surplus is. The ones I have seen range from $100 billion (San Francisco Fed) to over $600 billion. Most show that surplus will be gone by year end.

San Francisco Federal Reserve

3. Wages are increasing, especially at the low end – I have written 3 articles in SA detailing why wage inflation is going to be hard to stop and will likely be permanent going forward except during times of economic weakness. The most recent (August 2022) is here Higher Wage Inflation Is The New Normal. The reasons are demographic trends such as; a lower birth rate, more baby boomer retirements, a lower labor participation rate, less immigration, less offshoring and continued corporate innovation and growth. So far, the Fed has had a moderate impact on wage inflation. Meanwhile increased wages mean more spending power especially since wage inflation is now exceeding most measures of overall inflation.

Indeed Wage Tracker

4. Supply chain drag mostly gone – The economy was significantly held back in 2022 by supply chain disruptions and high shipping costs. Both are now mostly gone.

Institute for Supply Management

5. Strong jobs market – People are not having trouble getting jobs. This is in addition to higher wages and it also increases their confidence to spend. The chart below shows layoffs if anything are declining despite all the Fed’s tightening.

The Daily Shot

6. Pent up demand for cars – New auto sales were held back considerably in 2022 due to parts shortages and shipping delays. This was especially true for semiconductors used in cars. These shortages are receding, increasing the supply of cars available for sale. Also, advances in EVs and sensors have created a new demand.

CollisionWeek

7. Innovation creating new products - This is perennially the biggest tailwind to the U.S. economy. I wrote an article about this in 2019 America's Edge: Yes America Is Still Great Here's How explaining how the U.S. with 4.5% of the world’s population has close to 50% of the market value of all publicly traded corporations in the world. A big reason is innovation. The vast majority of new inventions worldwide the past 30 years have come from U.S. corporations. They have created so many jobs, that they had to send millions overseas and we still have a tight jobs market. Unlike most of the other tailwinds, this is not a temporary situation. It does not appear to be slowing down though headwinds noted below such as a closed IPO market, weakened venture capital and private equity markets and more expensive loans may hurt. The Silicon Valley Bank blowup was all about the weakness in the VC and PE industries.

8. Corporate earnings estimates are rising - After dropping starting last fall, earnings estimates for the S&P 500 companies for 2023 started rising again in March, 2023. This is one of the best measures of the health of the economy.

Axios

9. BBB rated bond spreads are declining - This indicates less concern over corporate defaults. This despite a rise in corporate bankruptcies shown in the headwinds section.

Paradigm Capital, Aazan Habib

10. Under supply of housing - Sales of new and existing homes dropped dramatically during the 2007-2009 recession and have not recovered to meet demand since. Pent up demand is being held back by high prices and high interest rates. But the demand is there. The massive surge in prices in 2022 where homes were often selling over list price is proof. So are continue strong results by the homebuilders despite high prices and interest rates.

WOLFSTREET.com, NAR, YCharts

11. The service sector remains strong - While manufacturing is weak and retail spending is up and down, the service sector has stayed relatively strong. This is partially still due to recovery from the pandemic. There is pent up demand for travel and leisure activities in particular, but also surgical procedures and many other services. In the chart below, anything over 50 is an expansion.

The Daily Shot

12. The Wealth Effect is back - Strong home prices and a rebound on the stock market has increased household wealth this year. People spend more when they feel wealthier.

The Daily Shot

Headwinds

Twenty-nine headwinds holding back the economy are discussed below. That’s up from 20 listed in my article in March. It’s quite a storm brewing.

1. Fed rate hikes usually results in recession - The past seven times the Fed had a campaign of higher interest rates, the result was a recession. We are still well within the normal timeframe for one to start. The reason is higher interest rates take spending money away from consumers and businesses. The Fed is also quantitively tightening which also reduces money supply and funds available to lend.

Bloomberg, MUFG U.S. Macro Strategy

2. Retailers guidance fell off a cliff in May - I wrote an article about this in June titled Retailers Earnings Estimates Just Dropped Suddenly And Sharply: Recession Imminent? The chart below was taken from that article. The retailers that reported their April ending quarter results reported good numbers. However, based on their guidance the stock analysts immediately lowered earnings estimates for the next quarter by a whopping 23.5% on average. All but 2 of the 21 saw earnings estimates dropped. I have never seen such a sudden and large drop in earnings estimates. Since then, these retailers reported again for the July quarter and results were generally in-line with the reduced estimates.

Author, From Value Line, Yahoo Finance and SEC Filings

What is amazing about this is it completely contradicts government statistics that show a surge in consumer spending in June, July and August.

3. Inflation is still above norms and, in some areas, actually picking back up - Inflation has been dropping and appears well over than halfway toward the Fed’s 2% goal. However, with a reacceleration of the economy recently, some measures of inflation are increasing again. This is specifically true of energy prices, but also producer input prices.

Daily Shot

BCA Research, Google Trends

4. Interest rates are high and climbing - The Fed is being forced to raise interest rates more than expected due to stubbornly high inflation, a reaccelerating economy and a very strong labor market. High interest rates can have a huge negative impact on some sectors of the economy such as housing, consumer spending and corporate expansion.

The Daily Shot

5. Banks are tightening credit standards - This usually results in less businesses getting credit they need to expand, replace fixed assets or offset losses. It also impacts consumer spending as less people will be approved for credit cards, automobile loans and home loans.

BCA Research, Federal Reserve

6. Demand pulled forward by massive stimulus - Pent up demand is such a powerful economic factor that it has pulled us out of every recession (except the last one) with or without government stimulus. I exclude the 2020 brief recession because the stimulus was so far above anything ever done. In fact, the excessive stimulus pulled forward demand. Pulled forward demand is the opposite of pent up demand also quite powerful.

As I showed in this article We Now Have Proof That Government Stimulus Does Not Work the stimulus packages tried in the 2007-2009 recession all led to pulled forward demand resulting in a demand drop off after the stimulus wore off. Federal government fiscal stimulus programs failed miserably during that recession.

7. Stimulus fading - The government’s $5 trillion in stimulus has supported the economy since it started in 2020. But most of that money is now gone. These included rebate checks, PPP loans (actually grants) to business, pandemic healthcare payments, enhanced unemployment benefits, enhanced food stamps, student loan payment deferrals, mortgage and commercial loan payment deferrals and tax benefits. There are new stimuluses such as the Inflation Reduction Act, but it is much smaller and spread out over a longer term.

8. Consumer sentiment is low - Most surveys of consumer sentiment show it rallied most of this year after hitting a low in 2022, but remains historically low. The most recent reading showed a pullback. Prior issues included high inflation and interest rates. While overall inflation is slowing, oil prices recently surged.

Daily Shot, University of Michigan

9. IPOs have fallen off a cliff - This means companies are having trouble funding growth or losses. The number of IPOs declined as 2022 went along and that activity is almost entirely closed down right now. Secondary issuances remain steady, but are actually much lower when you consider how many unprofitable companies need them now.

Statista, EY, Dealogic

10. Housing is probably the most unaffordable in history - The 30-year mortgage rate has returned to over 7% after dropping some earlier this year. Home prices are historically very high when compared to consumers income.

The Daily Shot, Bloomberg BQNT, NAR, Bankrate.com

11. Strength of the dollar - The dollar is starting to back off versus other currencies but is still at above normal levels. This makes U.S. goods more expensive internationally, reducing exports.

Tech Charts

12. Refinance cash out spigot shut off - Refinancing residences has historically been a major source of money for consumers to spend. With mortgage and home equity interest rates much higher, it is too expensive for many to now tap that source.

Mortgage News Daily

13. Consumer credit card balances are rapidly increasing - Credit card balances in 2020 and 2021 declined significantly as stimulus money was used instead. But the surge in credit card balances since indicates consumers are having increasing trouble paying for their purchases from income and savings. It indicates the current consumer spending levels may be unsustainable. Some of this is due to inflation.

NY Fed Consumer Credit Panel, Equifax

14. Consumer delinquencies are now increasing - Delinquencies have a long way to go to get to crisis levels but the trend has turned solidly negative. The chart below shows charge-off rates on all consumer loans.

Federal Reserve

15. Manufacturing is in recession - Manufacturing is already in recession in the U.S., starting in late 2022, though that is partially due to reversion from an unsustainable stimulus induced surge in 2021. In the chart below, anything under 50 is a contraction.

Trading Economics

16. Leading indicators signal a recession - The chart below shows leading indicators such as building permits, commodities, new orders, Purchasing Managers Index and credit spreads indicate we are close to a recession. This index has now fallen 17 straight months. However, a lot of this decline is a reversion to the mean from the stimulus infused surge.

VetaFi Advisor Perspectives

17. Fiscal tightening as Covid programs wind down - Several major stimulus programs are winding down.

The Daily Shot, CBO, DoE, Treasury Department, Piper Sandler

Student loans in particular resume repayment this month. Estimates are it will cost consumers $75 to $100 billion a year.

18. Oil prices surging - This will increase the cost of travel by boat, plane and auto, and will also increase trucking costs. Oil prices when high historically become a big factor for consumers. Rapidly increasing oil prices usually impact the economy. I believe the recent downturn in consumer sentiment is due to this.

The Daily Shot

19. Multi-family housing starts are falling fast - Too many were built recently leading to a probable glut. Single family cancellations are up too.

The Daily Shot

20. China real estate blowup - Real estate construction has been the largest driver of the Chinese economy in recent years and is now falling fast. Also, their banks are struggling, direct investment is declining, and retail sales are weak. Auto sales however are strong led by EVs. China matters to the U.S. as it is still our largest trading partner. Weakness there means less exports.

Longview Economics, Macrobond

21. Packaging - U.S. based packaging companies are facing revenue declines currently. Packaging is a good proxy for consumer and industrial activity as most goods need to be packaged and boxed before they are sold.

22. Transportation activity is well off - Historically a decline in transports precedes a recession. So far, the decline is only offsetting a surge in 2021 and 2022.

Cass Information Systems, ACT Research

23. More strikes - Unions are emboldened by the strong jobs market which gives them added bargaining power. Strike activity has taken off this year. The chart below is before the UAW strike started. Strikes both disrupt the economy and often lead to wage inflation.

Labor Department

24. Banks are struggling to hold on to deposits - They are resorting to brokered deposits instead, which are much more expensive. This reduces their earnings and reduces their willingness to lend. It also adds volatility and risk to banks performance.

FDIC

25. Corporate interest coverage is declining - This is more due to higher interest rates than lower profits. However, it weakens business' ability to invest in growth.

@Sober Look, Apollo

26. CEOs are becoming more pessimistic - That impacts job creation and capital investment, both very important to the economy. Interestingly, as the economy recently surged, and others became much more optimistic, CEOs got more pessimistic.

Business Round Table, Tory Lysik, Axios Visuals

27. Job openings are dropping rapidly - The JOLTS Report which shows job openings is dropping rapidly, though is still well above historical norms. CEO pessimism is resulting in them battening the hatches. Look at the top line of the chart below.

VetaFi Advisor Perspectives

28. Corporate bankruptcies are surging - This is usually something that starts after a recession begins. Corporate bankruptcies year to date are already the highest in 12 years save the pandemic year of 2020. Bankruptcies have been primarily in the consumer discretionary, industrials and healthcare sectors.

S&P Global

29. High mortgage rates leave little for spending - Each day more consumers take out 7%+ interest rate mortgages to buy homes. As they do, there will be more and more people with less money to spend on other things. The chart for headwind #10 clearly shows this. These consumers will be trapped with less to spend until they sell or refinance the home.

In addition to the above, there is also a possible government shutdown. These always hurt the economy.

Detailing The Recent Economic Surge

The following two charts show who and what was most responsible for the recent economic surge. The first shows that most parts of the economy did not surge. Those that did were in the consumer discretionary, IT, and commercial services sectors.

Refinitiv, I/B/E/S, Capital Economics

The second chart shows which consumers were doing all that buying. The spending surge over summer was by Millennials and Gen Z. They are the same people about to get hit with student loan payments.

Morning Consult Economic Intelligence

What It All Means

While there are 29 head winds and 12 tailwinds, some are more important than others. For instance, some of the headwinds such as Leading Economic Indicators, transports and delinquencies have simply reverted to the mean at this point.

The headwinds that are particularly important are

* the retailers sharp drop in guidance in

* May student loans resuming repayment

* high and still rising interest rates

* demand pulled forward

* the rapid decline of consumer savings from the stimulus, and

* high and increasing oil prices.

The tailwinds most responsible for holding the economy up and pushing it forward

* The remaining stimulus money

* Higher wages and a strong jobs market

There is not a lot holding it up after the remaining stimulus runs out other than higher wages. That one is important so let’s look a little deeper. I believe the following chart is the most telling as it explains a lot of the strength in the economy this year which has surprised the economists including people like me.

Trading Economics

This chart shows personal income levels for consumers. Notice the huge jump in January, 2023. That was also the month retail sales jumped a whopping 3.0%.. That’s NOT annualized but month over month. Normal is 0.2-0.5%. It was a crazy jump in spending. So, what accounted for it?

I believe it was the annual wage increase most workers get in January. It was way larger this year than it has been in decades.

The rate of increase in January 2023 would have been relatively close to peak inflation. That and a historically tight jobs market forced employers to pony up the big raises. More income usually results in more spending, thus the huge jump in spending.

But there was another surge over the summer, what could have caused that? I believe it partially also still goes back to the wage increases in January. Also, the slowdown in inflation in 2023 resulted in wage increases significantly exceeding overall inflation for the first time in a while. There was further as shown 2 charts above, a surge in consumer discretionary spending by Millennials and Gen Z, over the summer. Their student loans are about to go back into repayment.

Come next January, the wage increases are likely to be much lower due to a loosening jobs market and much lower inflation. The good news for workers is their wage increases will probably to continue to exceed overall inflation at that point.

Take Away

The number of headwinds has increased since my last article on this topic in March from 20 to 29. Based on the increasing headwinds, lower wage increases next January, depleting consumer savings surplus and many other headwinds, I believe a recession in the first half of 2024 is likely. The key will be the labor market, as it is the main thing holding the economy up. When it cracks, the recession is on.

The longest awaited recession that never came? It’s coming.