Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Shift4 Payments: A Strong Buy In The Payments Processing Industry

Sep. 25, 2023 1:42 AM ETShift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR)
Kumar Patel profile picture
Kumar Patel
47 Followers

Summary

  • The company specializes in delivering payment services to a diverse clientele and has made strategic acquisitions to fuel its expansion.
  • Despite recent market dynamics, Shift4 Payments has strong fundamentals, robust earnings, and healthy financials, positioning it for continued success and growth.
  • Analyst recommendations and valuation models suggest that Shift4 Payments is undervalued, making it an attractive option for investors in the payment processing industry.

Adult man paying with credit card at cafe, close-up of hands with credit card and credit card reader

JulPo

Investment Thesis

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) is an underrated payment processing entity that empowers intricate commercial ecosystems to conveniently accept and oversee their transactions through a unified platform. In contrast with its rivals, the company is undervalued, making it a compelling choice

This article was written by

Kumar Patel profile picture
Kumar Patel
47 Followers
Event Driven Portfolio Manager.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FOUR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.