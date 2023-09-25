Kinwun

All figures are listed in $CAD unless otherwise noted.

All financial data is from Seeking Alpha unless otherwise noted.

Investment Thesis

TELUS holds a modest competitive advantage—or "moat"—in the Canadian telecommunications landscape. Bolstered by Canada's growing immigration rates and a consistent history of dividend increases, the company presents a compelling investment opportunity, especially given its recent share price dip of over 10%. This downturn positions TELUS as an attractive option for long-term investors seeking a robust dividend yield.

Introduction

TELUS (TSX:T:CA)(NYSE:TU) is one of Canada's leading telecommunication companies ranking 3rd in market share behind Rogers and Bell respectively. The two key segments that TELUS operates out of are:

TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) Operations consist of network, equipment, and mobile technologies sales activities, the provision of internet protocol, TV, hosting, managed information technology, cloud-based services, software, data management, home and business security, other equipment, and healthcare software solutions. Digitally Led Customer Experiences - TELUS International (DLCX) Operations consist of the provision of digital customer experience, and digital enablement transformation solutions such as content management and artificial intelligence.

TELUS has focused on growing its non-telecom business through international business services, health, security, and agriculture industries. In 2022, they purchased LifeWorks for $2.3 billion positioning TELUS Health as one of the largest companies providing digital health and wellness services.

At the end of Q2 2023, TELUS's 4G LTE technology covered 99% of Canada's population and the 5G network covered approximately 84%.

2023 YTD Financials Update & Dividend Strategy

TELUS has seen a mixed financial performance in the first half of 2023. On the positive side, operating revenue and other income surged by 14.1% YTD to reach $9.91 billion, up from $8.683 billion in the same period last year. This growth was primarily fueled by a $1.081 billion increase in service revenues, largely attributable to the acquisition of LifeWorks and a rise in mobile network revenues. Equipment revenues also saw a smaller, yet notable, bump of $149 million, driven mainly by mobile equipment sales.

However, the picture isn't entirely rosy. Despite revenue growth, both operating income and net income have taken hits, declining by 20.7% and 53.4% YTD, respectively. Operating expenses surged by $1.535 billion, led by a significant rise in employee benefit expenses ($818 million). Additional costs like increased depreciation ($151 million) and amortization of intangible assets ($204 million) also contributed to the drop in profitability.

In terms of subscriber metrics, TELUS ended Q2 2023 with 18.529 million telecom connections, marking a 7% YoY growth. This was primarily due to gains in mobile phone and connected device subscriptions, slightly offset by a decline in residential voice subscribers. However, the mobile phone churn rate inched up to 0.90% YTD from 0.81% in the same period last year, likely a result of heightened market competition and promotional activities. On a brighter note, Mobile phone ARPU increased by $1.61 to $58.71, driven by higher roaming revenues.

TELUS also remains committed to its dividend strategy. Following its May 2022 announcement of targeting semi-annual dividend hikes with annual increases in the 7-10% range through 2025, the Q3 dividend saw a 7.4% rise to $0.3636 per share. The long-term plan is to payout 60-75% of free cash flow, aligning with its earlier announced targets.

Catalysts

Canadian Immigration

The Canadian Government has planned to increase immigration at a record rate including the addition of 465,000 permanent residents in 2023. That number increases to 485,000 in 2024 and up to 500,000 in 2025. Projected immigration for 2023 is already 5.3% higher than the 2025 target. Statistics Canada has a real-time model which shows the projected population of Canada in real-time. Due to increased immigration, the population is now projected to be just north of 40.368 million. The current growth rate in population is 2.7% which would be the highest annual growth since 1957.

Canada Population Forecast (Statistics Canada)

Looking at the figures for wireless subscribers for TELUS they hold just under 30% of the Canadian market (9,798,000/35,444,853). If TELUS can maintain its current market share of 27.64% in the Canadian market, then we can estimate that with 485,000 new permanent residents welcomed to Canada in 2024, TELUS will add around 134,000 new subscribers.

Canadian Wireless Subscribers (CWTA)

With immigration (population implied) in Canada growing at a staggering rate TELUS should be able to capture new subscribers helping grow its revenue base. As TELUS has increased investment in their wireline business by replacing the copper network with fiber, TELUS is in a position to also capture further market share in the wireline segment.

Dividend Growth

TELUS has consistently outperformed its industry peers in dividend growth, showcasing robust financial strength. Over a 10-year span, TELUS has increased its dividend at a CAGR of 4.97%, significantly surpassing the sector's median CAGR of 1.91%. This trend remains steady over the last five years, with TELUS boasting a 5.80% CAGR in dividends, compared to the sector median of 2.84%. Most notably, the past three years have seen TELUS ramp up its dividend growth to an impressive CAGR of 11.23%, vastly outpacing the sector's median growth of 3.5%.

Looking ahead, TELUS aims to sustain this upward trajectory, targeting an annual dividend growth rate of 7-10% through 2025, with semi-annual increments. For investors, particularly those eyeing retirement income, TELUS offers an appealing dividend yield of 6.42%, making it an excellent investment option.

Risks

High Level of Debt

TELUS carries a substantial debt load of over $27 billion, translating to a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.2%. However, when benchmarked against industry peers like Bell, Quebecor, Rogers, and Cogeco, TELUS's financial leverage appears relatively healthy. For instance, Bell's debt-to-equity ratio hovers at 160.2%, while Cogeco is comparable at 155.2%. Rogers and Quebecor have notably higher ratios, standing at 399.5% and 522%, respectively.

Amidst rising interest rates over recent years, TELUS has been strategic in its debt management. The company has predominantly opted for fixed-rate debt, making up 80% of its total indebtedness. This decision insulates them from interest rate volatility to some extent. Moreover, the interest rate payable on the bulk of this debt—excluding commercial paper, credit facilities, and lease liabilities is relatively moderate at 4.19%.

Given the upward trend in interest rates, it's imperative for TELUS to exercise fiscal prudence to avoid incurring additional high-cost debt. Overall, their existing debt structure and comparatively healthier ratios position them well, but caution remains key.

TELUS also has an objective to maintain a net debt to EBITDA excluding restructuring and other costs ratio of 2.20x-2.70x. At the end of Q2, this ratio stood at 3.84x, which is well outside of the objective range. TELUS has attributed this mainly due to increased spending on spectrum licenses and spending on acquisitions. While they have indicated that they are working on bringing this ratio back in line with the objective range, it's still something investors should keep an eye on.

Competition

In early 2021, Rogers made a strategic move to acquire Shaw. This proposed merger caught the attention of Canada's Competition Bureau, which raised concerns about potential anti-competitive consequences. To mitigate regulatory pressures, Shaw agreed to divest its subsidiary, Freedom Mobile, to Quebecor for $2.85 billion. The Rogers-Shaw deal ultimately received the green light and was finalized on April 3rd.

This series of transactions poses another risk to TELUS. The Quebecor-Freedom Mobile alliance emerges as the strongest fourth competitor seen in the market in a long time, one that's likely to employ aggressive pricing strategies to capture market share.

For TELUS, if this new competitor gains traction, TELUS could face further erosion of its profit margins—a concern that already exists.

Data by YCharts

Prospective investors should be aware of this risk before buying TELUS because future margin erosion is a real possibility that would hurt TELUS's financial position.

High Risk Businesses

In a departure from the typical focus of Canadian telecom giants, TELUS has aggressively branched out into revenue streams beyond core telecommunications services. As of the latest data, businesses outside of traditional telecom contribute to nearly 20% (18.5% YTD) of TELUS's overall revenue. Over the past year, the company has invested a substantial $2.329 billion in cash to acquire these diverse businesses.

This diversification strategy provides TELUS with a unique edge and adds a layer of financial cushion. However, it's not without its drawbacks. Many of these acquired entities are in high-growth sectors but lack consistent profitability. Even those that are profitable often have margins slimmer than TELUS's core business.

The market appears to have accounted for this diversification strategy in TELUS's share price. Yet, there are inherent risks. For example, TELUS International, a majority-owned subsidiary underperformed expectations. Such instances raise concerns about the company's capital allocation skills and could potentially drag down its overall financial performance. For prospective investors, this adds another layer of complexity and risk.

Conclusion

TELUS presents a multifaceted investment opportunity within the Canadian telecommunication sector. Its competitive edge, coupled with a dividend growth strategy and a focus on diversification, positions it as an attractive option for long-term investors. However, the landscape is not without risks. TELUS's significant debt load, albeit managed strategically, and competitive pressures, particularly from emerging players like the Quebecor-Freedom Mobile alliance, warrant careful consideration. Additionally, while diversification into non-core businesses has its merits, it introduces another layer of financial risk and operational complexity. Overall, the upside potential seems compelling, but prospective investors should weigh these factors carefully before committing capital to TELUS shares.