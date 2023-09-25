Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple's iPhone 15 Line-Up: Second Most Affordable Yet, Poised To Drive Market-Beating Returns

Sep. 25, 2023 2:23 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)AMZN, FXCOF, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, SPY
Summary

  • Apple's iPhone 15 lineup, adjusted for inflation, is the second most affordable offering since its inception, signaling potential for strong sales in FY23/24.
  • With a 28% market share and 1.47 billion iPhones in use, I anticipate 279 million new iPhone sales this year, resulting in $222 billion in revenue, an 8% YoY increase.
  • The $200 billion valuation wipe-out due to rumored Chinese government employee iPhone bans seems overdone, and demand within the country remains high.
  • Apple currently trades at a premium valuation compared to its historical standards, justified by its business quality and execution.
  • My analysis suggests Apple will achieve mid-single-digit revenue and EPS growth, pushing the stock price to $308 by the close of 2032, delivering around 7.5% annual total return.
Investment Thesis

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), an American icon and a darling of Wall Street, is undeniably the most closely watched company here on Seeking Alpha, boasting a massive following of over 2.6 million investors. This company's track record is nothing short of stellar, having

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
212 Followers
I'm a Financial Analyst at a major Fortune 500 firm. My aim is to create an outstanding Dividend Growth Portfolio to grow passive income. I focus on selecting top-tier companies known for their strong market presence, fortified brands, and competitive advantages. My strategy involves picking businesses with reasonable valuation, ready for significant earnings growth, all while achieving annual dividend growth surpassing 10% across both, US and European markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

