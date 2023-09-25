Mario Tama

Long term readers of my articles know I often cite Peter Lynch as one of my favorite investors and authors of all time. What struck me the most about him was that his principles were often based on common sense, with my favorite one being to not underestimate our own knowledge as consumers.

CAVA Bowl (doordash.com)

I eat frequently at CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) restaurant whenever I travel for work as there is a location close by my company's headquarters. I always loved the food in general but especially the various falafel bowls. Hence, when CAVA also opened literally within a mile from my house, I was ecstatic and the fact that this store opening almost exactly coincided with CAVA Group, Inc. going public doubled my interest in the company. Hence, I looked up the company's prospects and its current financial/stock situation in detail and was not surprised to find that the stock may have gotten ahead of itself.

While I believe in the company's longer term opportunities, I am presenting 5 settings that appear to be challenging for CAVA Group, Inc. in the short to medium term. Let us get into the details.

Stock Settings

Let's start with the obvious: stock valuation.

It is not often that I agree 100% with an investment firm but this is one of those rare occasions. Loop Capital rated the stock a "Hold" while stating that they are confident that the company will meet its 2032 goal (or dream) of having 1,000 locations in the U.S. And that is exactly how I feel about CAVA: I believe the company will be successful in the long run but the stock has already gotten well ahead of itself. A few examples below.

The stock is trading at 6.11 times 2022's revenue of $564 million. To put that overvaluation into context, the much more established Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) is trading at 5.98 times its 2022 revenue of $8.6 billion.

CAVA reported a Net Income of just $6.5 million in its recently reported Q2, which when annualized to $26 million gives the stock a basic EPS of ~23 cents based on outstanding shares of 113.58 million. At the current price of $30.89, that would mean a PE of 134, assuming the company continues reporting positive net income matching Q2 at least. In comparison, the ever-overvalued Chipotle is trading at a forward multiple of 43.

There are 297 CAVA locations as of September 14th, 2023. At a market cap of $3.45 billion, each CAVA stored is valued at $11.61 million. While this is lower than Chipotle's $15.85 million valuation/location based on its market cap of $51.48 billion, considering the age and brand recognition of the Chipotle stores, Chipotle stock perhaps deserves its premium. But valuing each CAVA location at nearly $12 million this early in the game (as a public company) sounds excessive to me.

Company Settings

CAVA recently reported its first ever earnings report as a public company as Seeking Alpha covered here. While the company's restaurant-level profit margin is impressive at 26%, we must remember that CAVA acquired Zoes Kitchen and its 261 locations in 2018. While I don't have statistics to prove this nationally, I'd bet that most of CAVA's reported new locations (the one in my locality was indeed a Zoes conversion) were Zoes Kitchen previously. So, what's wrong with that?

CAVA has not had to shell out a whole bunch of cash to open brand new locations yet. What we see right now may very well just be the synergy from the Zoes Kitchen deal bearing out. There is nothing wrong with this as CAVA may rightfully be enjoying the fruits of its investment but let's look at those numbers once again:

CAVA had 66 locations at the time it purchased Zoes Kitchen outright.

During the purchase, Zoes had 261 locations. So, the combined entity had 327 locations back in 2018.

CAVA right now has 297 locations as mentioned in the section above, which leaves just 30 Zoes locations unaccounted for. And the mystery is put to rest when you see that as of January 2023, 33 Zoes remained in the country.

In short, I am suggesting that CAVA has had the benefit of leveraging its Zoes locations to open new restaurants and is likely to face more hurdles in the form of cost and time when it runs out of Zoes locations to rebrand.

CAVA Q2 (investor.CAVA.com)

Industry Settings

The proposal to increase the salary limits to be considered for overtime pay is a concern not just for CAVA Group but for the entire industry. According to this proposal, nearly 4 million workers will be eligible for overtime pay. Frankly, as an individual, I support this proposal and would love for it to expand further to all industries and higher salary limits. Quite often, employers use the "salaried" qualification to justify employees doing overtime. In many cases, working over-time and weekends is seen as a virtue and a measuring contest.

Getting more specific, the current limit to consider employees for overtime is $35,568/yr and the proposal is to increase it to $55,068/yr. That means, all the employees in that $20,000 range between the existing and proposed rule will become eligible to be paid overtime hours, should the proposal pass. I see this affecting companies like CAVA in one of two ways. The company will either bump up the salaries of those who are close to $55,068 to be above that to avoid overtime pay or be forced to pay overtime pay. Given the hourly rates offered by the company, I suspect it will rather pay the overtime pay than bump too many people to earn > $55,000.

CAVA Hourly Pay (Indeed.com)

Macro Settings

CAVA Group, Inc. is reminding me of Chipotle's days in the 2010s decade when Chipotle's stock was always deemed overvalued but still kept going higher almost always. However, one major difference for CAVA this time around is the general economic conditions. For example, with inflation still raging, the elephant in the room remains the consumer's buying power. Consumers are likely to cut down on their restaurant visits to preserve the rest of their budgets according to a recent study.

Another macro factor against CAVA and other long-term growth stories is that the Federal Reserve appears hell bent on bringing inflation down and does not mind leaving rates higher for longer. Early stage IPO companies tend to need additional funding, which is getting costlier by the day.

Technical Settings

CAVA's stock has not yet traded for 100 days as a public entity and this section may just be noise and not signal. However, the stock is trending down as confirmed by its declining moving averages. Since reaching $58.10 in the first week of August, the stock has lost almost 50% of its value. With the Federal reserve's tone still being hawkish, I expect new IPOs to struggle in the short to medium term.

CAVA Moving Avg (barchart.com)

CAVA Chart (Seekingalpha.com)

Opportunities

My cautious tone throughout the article does not necessarily mean that CAVA doesn't have promising opportunities. There are many factors in the company's favor:

31 US States and territories do not yet have a single CAVA restaurant, which gives credence to the company's 1,000 locations dream by 2032. In contrast, only 7 States and territories do not have a Chipotle location yet and when you look at the list of those 7, one can make a case that Chipotle has not expanded there with a reason. In short, CAVA obviously has more room to expand and to continue getting better in its operations.

Mediterranean food in the US is like that quiet friend in your class who has always been there but rarely gets noticed. Mediterranean diet has evolved over 5,000 years but rarely gets the hype Mexican food does. But with Millennials becoming a more prominent part of consumer spending, I expect this to change over the years.

The fast casual restaurant market is expected to grow to $209.1 billion by 2027, up from $125.6 billion in 2019. And Mediterranean diet has often been named the best overall diet, offering the right balance between health and quickness.

Conclusion

If you've followed the market for a while, you'd know that IPO stocks almost always begin trading above the initial offering price. CAVA has proven to be no exception to this as the stock more than doubled from its $22 offering price before crashing back to $30.89 as of this writing. Given my experience as a consumer and the opportunities identified above, I'd be looking more favorably at the stock between late teens and early $20s. Until then, I'd save my money and enjoy the flavors at my local CAVA restaurant.

Finally, Peter Lynch did say buy what you know and like but he also made famous the growth at a reasonable price metric. CAVA stock is not priced reasonably by any metric that I follow.