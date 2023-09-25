Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CAVA Group: Price Matters Even For A Peter Lynch Story

Sep. 25, 2023 2:30 AM ETCAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA)
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
7.04K Followers

Summary

  • CAVA Group, Inc. is a long term story with more supportive demographics and market potential.
  • The proposal to increase salary limits for overtime pay is a concern for CAVA and the industry.
  • Economic conditions, including inflation and consumer buying power, may impact CAVA's growth.
  • I'd be interested at or slightly below the stock's initial offering price.
Cava Restaurant Chain Files For Initial Public Offering

Mario Tama

Long term readers of my articles know I often cite Peter Lynch as one of my favorite investors and authors of all time. What struck me the most about him was that his principles were often based on common sense, with my

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
7.04K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.