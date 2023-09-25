Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Eagle Point Income: I'm A Buyer Of The 7.75% Preferred Shares

Sep. 25, 2023 10:30 AM ETEagle Point Income Co Inc (EIC), EICA, EICB1 Comment
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Eagle Point Income focuses on CLO debt and has two series of preferred shares outstanding.
  • The newly issued term preferred stock has an attractive fixed preferred dividend and the standard 200% minimum asset coverage level.
  • The company's asset coverage ratio decreased after the preferred stock offering, but the use of an ATM program helps maintain a safe asset base.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Close up manager businessman hands sign contract working meeting. Asian business man using pen signing on new contract to starting projects in conference room. Business agreement concepts.

howtogoto/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) is an investment company focusing on CLO debt. For a good primer on CLO and CLO equities, I think Steven Bavaria can be considered Seeking Alpha's specialist, and I would

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
19.82K Followers
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EIC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I also have a long position in EICA but not yet in EICB.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

G
Gumfighter
Today, 11:04 AM
Comments (282)
Long EICB
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.