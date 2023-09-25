Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AMTD Digital: Overvalued And Future Remains Uncertain

Sep. 25, 2023 3:32 AM ETAMTD Digital Inc. (HKD)
Alemkhan Serikov profile picture
Alemkhan Serikov
1 Follower

Summary

  • AMTD Digital is notably overpriced when compared to its fintech peers, suggesting possible future adjustments in stock value.
  • The company faces substantial regulatory uncertainties in China, potentially impacting its operations and stock performance.
  • With a limited operating history and heavy reliance on its controlling shareholder, the company's future growth and stability are not guaranteed.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Alemkhan Serikov as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Close up of a woman"s hand paying bill with credit card in a cafe, scanning on a card machine. Electronic payment. Banking and technology

AsiaVision

This article was written by

Alemkhan Serikov profile picture
Alemkhan Serikov
1 Follower
Introduction and Background: I am a seasoned financial analyst with a wealth of experience in investment analysis, cultivated from various reputable organizations across Kazakhstan. Currently positioned as a Senior Investment Analyst at Big Sky Capital VC, I have been a part of Astana's dynamic financial environment for nearly 11 months. In addition, I am honored to serve as an Observer on the Board of Directors for ApartX Ltd and HeRo Study, both integral roles that have allowed me to influence decision-making processes and corporate strategies. Before joining Big Sky Capital VC, I held significant roles at SkyBridge Invest in Almaty, where I spent over two years delving into the intricacies of the investment sector, starting as an Investment Analyst and eventually being promoted to Senior Investment Analyst. My analytical journey began at KPMG as a Consultant, after which I transitioned to roles at GSK and Intercomp, each offering unique insights and solidifying my understanding of the financial sector. Educational Credentials: I am proud to have acquired both my Master's degree in Financial Analysis and my Bachelor's degree in Finance from the esteemed Kazakh-British Technical University. My solid foundation in finance is complemented by a rigorous academic grounding in Physics & Math from the National School of Physics & Math (FIZMAT). Specializations and Writing Motivation: My sector focus predominantly lies in the venture capital and fintech realms, given my extensive exposure to these industries. My investing approach is rooted in thorough analysis, leveraging both qualitative and quantitative metrics, as well as staying abreast with market and technological trends. I am motivated to write for Seeking Alpha to share my unique perspective, insights, and rigorous analyses with a broader audience. Through this platform, I aspire to engage with fellow investors, learn from their experiences, and contribute constructively to the investing community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.