Watch What The Fed Does Rather Than What It Says

Last week’s decline in stock and bond prices was instigated by what I view as a misinterpretation of the Fed’s latest policy moves. It comes from the assumption that good news on the economic front is bad news for markets, because economic strength will fuel inflation, which will force the Fed to raise interest rates again or keep rates higher for longer. Economic strength does not necessarily translate into inflation, as this year’s disinflation has proven, and the Fed does not need to raise rates further, despite continued economic resilience, as the increases to date have yet to have their full impact on slowing the rate of economic growth. In my opinion, the Fed is done raising rates, but as I have reiterated repeatedly, Fed officials will talk tough well past the finish line with rhetoric designed to keep inflation expectations anchored. That rhetoric is being interpreted incorrectly as a pending reality. I think stock prices will recover during the fourth quarter as investors figure this out.

Regardless, both short- and long-term interest rates climbed higher last week on fears that the Fed will keep tightening monetary policy. Additionally, investors anticipate that the Fed’s benchmark rate will not be reduced as soon as previously expected. This combination is weighing heavily on risk asset prices, but I think these fears will abate as we start the fourth quarter.

In my view, inflation has been defeated. The bear camp remains obsessed with inflation and the recession they have seen as pending since the beginning of the year, due largely to the inverted yield curve. Therefore, they should be willing to listen carefully to the Duke professor who developed it. Cambell Harvey recently stated that “the Fed is…using inflation, in what I call a false narrative.” The reason being that the shelter cost component of overall inflation has been running at a 7.3% annualized rate, but incoming data indicates it will fall rapidly over the coming year. Shelter represents approximately 40% of the core CPI and 20% of the core PCE index. Harvey asserts that the Fed should not be using the trailing 12-month inflation gauge to dictate future interest-rate policy decisions. That seems like common sense to me, and I think Fed officials understand this, but they are afraid to acknowledge it for fear of loosening financial conditions before the job is done.

If Fed officials were properly accounting for the lagged impact of new rental rates on the shelter component of the headline inflation numbers, they would not be talking about additional policy tightening or rates that need to remain higher for longer. They would state that policy is now restrictive enough and they will normalize rates as they move closer to their inflation target and the rate of economic growth slows.

According to the Labor Department, consumer prices that exclude shelter costs were up 1.9% on an annual basis in August. That suggests that when shelter inflation normalizes to 1-2% over the coming nine months we could see overall inflation fall below the Fed’s target of 2%. Again, inflation has been defeated in my opinion, but that does not mean the economy is destined for a recession.

As the rate of inflation has fallen faster than wage growth has receded, workers are now realizing an increase in their purchasing power for the first time in nearly two years. This comes just as investors fear that excess savings from post-pandemic stimulus have been exhausted. That may be true, but the return to real wage growth should help sustain consumer spending growth.

In fact, wage growth over the past three years has been substantially higher for lower- and middle-income workers than it has for high-income earners, which is critically important to the ongoing expansion, as lower- and middle-income households spend most of what they earn.

This has not shown up in consumer confidence figures, which are lagging well behind what spending and labor market statistics would normally dictate. I think this is due to political division bleeding into our confidence surveys in a way that we never saw during previous business cycles. I can’t find any other explanation. Still, I view subdued confidence as a positive, because there is still a lot of room for improvement.

Any indication that the high-frequency economic data is softening should comfort investors moving forward, and that is what I expect we will see as higher borrowing costs weigh on the consumer. Still, a strong labor market and real wage growth should keep real consumer spending growing, albeit modestly, which would stave off recession. Earnings estimates for 2024 are increasing, which is not what you typically see in advance of a darker days ahead.

Why have I not mentioned the ongoing auto workers strike, or the possibility of a government shutdown at the end of the month? Because I don’t see these events as material when it comes to continuing the economic expansion and maintaining the uptrend in the major market averages. I also don’t think either is relevant when it comes to achieving a soft landing for the economy. These are short-term events that will be replaced with new ones next month, and the month after that, which investors who are predisposed to negativity will grasp on to as reasons why stocks prices should fall meaningfully.