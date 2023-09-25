Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Once Again 'Apple's Best Days Seem Behind', But I Disagree

Sep. 25, 2023 4:33 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)COST, GOOG, GOOGL, META, RACE, TSLA1 Comment
Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
2.49K Followers

Summary

  • Apple is once again hit by the narrative seeing its best days behind.
  • Concerning news have caused a pullback.
  • Yet, if we look at what the company can deliver over the next decade, the present value of the discounted free cash flows is staggering.
Apple Debuts Latest Products

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Introduction

For the first time since I have been a Seeking Alpha user, I am seeing quite a bit of controversy on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ratings range from sell to buy every day, while until a few months ago, the consensus I

This article was written by

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
2.49K Followers
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest. I invest only in stock of companies that run a business I understand through direct experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

j
jtbjr58
Today, 5:03 AM
Premium
Comments (1.65K)
I am a buyer under 140 going long 5 years or more.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.