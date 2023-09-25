imaginima

Back in April, I wrote that Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had done a lot of right things over the years fixing past issues and was attractively valued, but that I preferred some other names in the sector more. The stock has returned about -3% since then. Let’s catch-up on the name.

Company Profile

As a refresher, KMI is a diversified midstream operator that operates in four segments. Its largest segment is Natural Gas Pipelines, which account for over 60% of its business. The segment includes interstate and intrastate pipelines, storage facilities, LNG liquefaction & terminal facilities, and NGL fractionation facilities

Product Pipelines represent about 15% of its business and includes crude, refined product, and condensate pipelines, along with terminals, a condensate processing facility, and transmix processing facilities. Its Terminals segment makes up about 12% of its business mix and includes refined petroleum product, chemical, renewable fuel, and other liquid terminal facilities.

KMI’s smallest segment is its CO2 unit, which produces, transports, and markets CO2 for use in enhanced oil recovery projects. KMI’s oil & gas producing fields, as well as RNG, LNG, and landfill GTE facilities, are also part of this segment.

Company Presentation

Mixed Q2 Results

One of the issues I discussed on my last write-up of KMI was that while it has spent a lot of money on growth projects over the years, that hasn’t translated into much growth in recent years. That once again proved to be the case in Q2.

For the quarter, KMI saw its adjusted EBITDA decline -1% to $1.805 billion from $1.819 billion a year ago. Adjusted EPS came in at 24 cents, in line with analyst expectations.

Its Natural Gas segment was solid, with segment EBITDA up 6% to $1.201 billion. Transport volumes were up 5%, while gathering volumes were very strong up 19%, with nice increases across various basins. LNG volumes, however, were lower.

Its Terminals Segment saw EBITDA rise 3% to $261 million, as leasing capacity remained high and it saw slightly positive renewal rates.

Its Products Pipes unit saw EBITDA drop nearly -5% to $285 million, as rising commodity prices hurt its transmix business. It noted that refined product volumes were largely flattish.

Its CO2 segment saw pressure, with EBITDA falling -17.5% to $175 million. This was largely due to lower NGL and CO2 prices, as overall volumes rose. Its realized average NGL price was down over -25% year over year, while CO2 prices were -35% lower.

Looking ahead, KMI said while it’s on budget so far this year, that it expects to finish slightly below its full-year plan. The reason for this is that commodity prices are coming in below its original expectations, which were for $85 per barrel oil and $5.50 per MMBtu for natural gas. It said that the NGL to crude ratio has been below its budgeted ratio of 45%.

KMI had forecast adjusted EBITDA to come in at $7.7 billion. It was looking for adjusted EPS of $1.12 and DCF of $4.8 billion.

Company Presentation

On its Q2 earnings call, KMI management said:

“I think part of the outperformance year-to-date has been our ability to take advantage of some of the volatility that we've experienced, particularly in our natural gas assets. and we saw some outperformance there in our intrastate business, like I've mentioned. Our storage is a bit full, which might limit our ability to take advantage of that going into the end of the year. but there might be some additional ability to take advantage of that if prices and storage capacity becomes more available. And so we haven't assumed that same level of outperformance in the back half of the year as what we experienced in the first part of the year. And therefore, that's why we're saying that we will be slightly down versus planned. To the extent that we see some of that outperformance in the back half of the year, then that could improve the outlook that we've given you here today.”

KMI ended the quarter with leverage of 4.1x. It bought back $203 million in stock in the quarter.

After the quarter, KMI has been hit by some setbacks in Q3. In August, Tropical Storm Hilary damaged a portion of its SFPP system in California, while also in August the company had to declare force majeure after there was an explosion at its Centerville compressor in Tennessee. The former is currently back up and running, while the latter will remain shut down until at least October.

KMI saw some strength in parts of its business, particularly natural gas transport and volumes, but that could not overcome weak NGL pricing. The good news is that NGL pricing does appear to have nicely rallied from Q2 levels, so KMI could get back on track with its budget.

The bad news is that KMI’s results and guidance still make it look like a company running on a treadmill. It’s spending $2.1 billion in growth CapEx this year, after spending $1.7 billion last year. Meanwhile, its adjusted EBITDA if it hits budget, which it just said it may not, is only expected to rise 2% and its DCF is projected to be -3%. That’s not great execution.

Valuation

KMI trades at 8.1x the 2023 EBITDA consensus of $7.65 billion. Based on the 2024 EBITDA consensus of $7.91 billion, it is valued at 7.8x.

The stock has an attractive free cash flow yield of about 10% based on my 2023 projections calling for $3.75 billion in FCF. The stock has a yield of about 6.8%. As such, the dividend is well covered and has plenty of room to grow.

KMI trades towards the lower to middle end of where other large midstream operators are currently trading.

KMI Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

Conclusion

While I don’t think KMI is a bad stock to own at current levels, I think it needs to prove itself before it will get re-rated. Saying that it likely will fall below some pretty lackluster growth expectations doesn’t exactly help its cause. However, a rebound in NGL prices should help it out moving forward if the prices stick, and it wouldn’t surprise me if the company gets back on track to meeting its 2023 budget. How much the Centerville explosion impacts results, though, could also come into play.

Overall, KMI remains a solid “Hold’ for income-oriented investors. However, I still prefer the likes of Energy Transfer (ET) and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) in the large-cap midstream space, if investors don’t mind getting a K-1. If you want to avoid a K-1, KMI is still a decent option, as is an ETF like Alerian MLP Index (AMLP) (article) or a closed end fund like First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Common (FEI) (article).