XLF: It Could Now Be Financials' Turn To Benefit From Generative AI

Most of the talk about artificial intelligence is currently confined to companies like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), or other big tech either making money by selling chips or investing in intelligent cloud infrastructures. Less attention is being paid to the users or companies that are using innovative technology like Generative AI to improve their profitability like those operating in the financial sector, and, it is precisely the aim of this thesis to show the benefits to the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF).

In this case, despite the resiliency of the U.S. economy this year, XLF, as shown in the blue chart below, has delivered paltry growth of only 6.7% as the March banking turmoil seems to have weighed on its performance.

By comparison, the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) is over 30% up, driven by tech's ability to rapidly embrace AI, a theme where it is therefore important to avoid hype.

AI and its Use in Banks and Insurance

First, AI is not something new as it has been around for years, for example, in the form of ML or machine learning which is the use of computers to perform tasks that normally require some form of human intelligence, such as visual perception, speech recognition, and language translation.

One example is providing personalized experiences like making recommendations based on users' past usage after analyzing massive volumes of customer data, through the use of large-scale AI models. Initially used by online retailers and social media companies, the use of these "Recommendation AI" tools has been extended in top-tier banks, including Bank of America (BAC), and Citigroup (C) for data analysis to detect fraud by flagging out those most likely to indulge in criminal activity.

Talking about compliance and regulatory requirements, Analytics AI can help to create a risk-based predictive analysis for clients likely to default on their debt or for use by Quant traders to trade financial assets. Next, there are also AI-driven chatbots that pop up when you access the website of an insurance company to ask you for additional information you may need. These are often personalized, but, in addition, this interaction also uses AI in order to build upon previous knowledge to most accurately answer queries.

Therefore, even before the advent of Generative AI, popularized by the launch of ChatGPT in November last year, intelligent software algorithms have been gradually making their way into business operations. However, this most recent flavor of AI differentiates itself by its human touch, as evidenced by the way information is extracted whereby people no longer need to master complex computing codes, but can instead converse with ChatGPT using simple and commonly-used natural languages. Also, the query is made using a simple chatbot as shown below with the answers presented in a simplified manner, be it for trivial things such as how to fry an egg or the most complex tasks for example how to design a robotic arm.

Looking at productivity, a study revealed that by using ChatGPT, professionals who could be underwriters or data analysts working in the insurance industry have the ability to create news releases, generate reports, and send emails within 37% less time and, with superior results too. Furthermore, with Generative AI, insurers can interact directly with the policyholder which frees up claims staff for more complex matters. This is in addition to functions like managing claims triage, generating repair estimates, and detecting potential fraud.

Now, Insurance constitutes 16.97% of XLF's underlying assets and this is an industry where AI’s integration is still at an early stage signifying that a lot can be achieved in terms of increasing efficiency of underwriting, claims, and marketing decisions.

The next step is to value the opportunities for XLF.

Valuing the Opportunities

According to a study by McKinsey and Company, entitled “The economic potential of Generative AI”, in June this year, the technology could deliver labor productivity growth of 0.35% (midpoint) annually through 2040. Moreover, combined with other technologies like ML, work automation could add 1.75% more productivity to what is already forecasted. However, for this to happen, there has to be early adoption, redeployment of employee time into other activities, training the workforce to learn new skills, and properly managing the risks normally associated with change.

The study further explains that $2.6 trillion to $4.4 trillion worth of monetary gains could be reaped under the areas of customer operations, marketing and sales, software engineering, and R&D. Now some of these are included as part of banking and insurance. Extracting related information from the study, I built the table below which also shows the High-Tech industry as the largest beneficiary, explained by improvement in efficiency of software development. Now, in this study, high-tech not only includes the use of cutting edge for medical, space, or automotive industries like robotics but also key enablers like cloud computing.

Thinking aloud, better efficiency and productivity gains are both synonymous with better profitability which in turn rhythms with better earnings when it comes to investing. With this mindset, the higher valuations of the tech sector with XLK trading at a P/E of 26.15x seems to be justified in view of the higher productivity gains of $350 billion made possible by Generative AI as illustrated below.

On the other hand, XLF's lower valuations of 13.56x seem unreasonable in view of the gains feasible for the Banking and Insurance industries whose combined mid-point comes to $330 billion. Thus, adjusting for a higher P/E of 15x which is between 13.56x and 26.15x, XLF could be valued at around $37.23 ((33.66 x 15)/13.56)) based on its current share price of 33.66 and a 10% upside.

This represents a modest target, as, unlike protagonists from the tech sector which has been quite vocal about the potential of AI in general to improve productivity and have collectively announced more than 100K job cuts since the beginning of this year, the financial sector's approach has been more measured, or less hyped.

Trust and Regulatory Risks

One reason for this is trust and in this respect, contrarily to big tech whose services are chosen primarily based on value-add and competitive pricing, customers choose bankers on the basis of past relationships or references, for safeguarding their deposits and providing credit. In this respect, while using AI's LLMs (large language models) can prove useful in knowledge transfer for wealth advisory purposes, things are different for certain core banking operations, where a face-to-face meeting with a trustworthy employee is preferred, and, it goes without saying that a human being can anticipate stress, something which is beyond a bot.

There are also regulations.

In this case, despite all its prowess at generating the best quality reports in record time, ChatGPT is not without inaccuracies and is also subject to copyright, data protection, and security issues as pointed out by more than 50% of key decision-makers in a recent survey. This, in turn, means that for a sector that is so regulated, banks may be deterred from using OpenAI's application, unless they develop their own ChatGPT-based application like JPMorgan's (JPM), with IndexGPT to facilitate the selection of investments by customers.

For this matter, as seen in the list of top holdings below, due to their very scale, XLF's big banks and other holdings have the capability to invest large amounts of money to create their own foolproof platforms.

Looking at the broader investment climate, one factor that is impacting the outlook of banks that are too big to fail is the requirement for additional capital cushion by regulators, something that may be difficult to understand for the common investor since the banking turmoil saw the collapse of smaller and regional banks, not those listed above. However, as exemplified by JPMorgan's acquisition of First Republic Bank for $10 billion on May 1 when the latter was suffering from a devaluation of its assets because of higher rates, big banks can also bail out smaller lenders.

In these circumstances, aware that interest rates are likely to stay higher for longer and may cause further stress in the financial system the Federal Reserve wants banks including large and mid-sized ones to further raise their capital cushions. However, this may reduce big banks' lending capacity, while operating costs continue to rise, which in turn puts pressure on their ability to reward shareholders through stock buybacks.

XLF Constitutes A Smart Buy

Now, a higher interest rate, while enabling better profits out of the same amount of clients' savings, also comes with its own challenges, especially at times of economic uncertainty when corporations tend to borrow less. Still, the U.S. economy continues to remain resilient, and, while Wall Street giants are planning massive job cuts on the one hand, they are hiring for many AI-related jobs on the other.

In addition to investments made in AI, financial institutions have been adapting to the new normal by streamlining operations, like rationalizing the number of branches, and focusing on investment and trading instead of diversifying into consumer banking. In other words, they are favoring specialization instead of operating like one-stop shops and providing all types of services, changes which have mostly reverberated positively on profitability since 2023 as charted below, after the 2022 trough.

Now, even if you don't believe that the AI revolution has finally been unleashed in the financial sector, with a P/E that is about half its technology peer, XLF still constitutes a smart buy, especially considering that the 23 biggest U.S. banks have passed the Federal Reserve’s 2023 stress test, an indication that they are likely to weather a severe recession.

Looking at the latest price action, XLF's three-month price performance of 2.37% contrasts with tech's negative -3.57 % and seems to indicate investor preference for the financial sector, and in these conditions, a 10% upside by the end of this year is justified, as it is now the turn of the financial sector to improve productivity using AI in a more measured way than tech.

Finally, the ETF is available at a gross expense ratio of 0.1% with a 30-day SEC Yield of 1.8%, but it is likely that its share price will suffer a high degree of fluctuation as a federal shutdown looms.