An Eye-Popping Fully Covered 19% Yield: OXLC

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Misunderstandings are prevalent in life, likewise, they exist in the market.
  • Many investors bring preconceived notions with them as they approach the market.
  • You can profit from those issues and enjoy a great income while doing so.
Glowing red and yellow error message overlaid on programming language source code text, with many warning icons. Close up, defocused and pixelated composition.

matejmo

Co-authored by Treading Softly

You don't have to be in a relationship for long to understand that many fights that occur are due to simple misunderstandings. You think you said one thing, they think you said something different, or they misunderstood

This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
105.19K Followers

I am a former Investment and Commercial Banker with over 35 years of experience in the field. I have been advising both individuals and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991. I am the lead analyst at High Dividend Opportunities, the #1 service on Seeking Alpha for 6 years running.

Our unique Income Method fuels our portfolio and generates yields of +9% alongside steady capital gains. We have generated 16% average annual returns for our 7,500+ members, so they see their portfolios grow even while living off of their income! Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% overall yield. Our motto is: No one needs to invest alone!

In addition to being a former Certified Public Accountant ("CPA") from the State of Arizona (License # 8693-E), I hold a BS Degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, and a Masters degree from Thunderbird School of Global Management (Arizona). I currently serve as a CEO of Aiko Capital Ltd, an investment research company incorporated in the UK. My Research and Articles have been featured on Forbes, Yahoo Finance, TheStreet, Investing.com, ETFdailynews, NASDAQ.Com, FXEmpire, and of course, on Seeking Alpha.

The service is supported by a large team of seasoned income authors who specialize in all sub-sectors of the high-yield space to bring you the best available opportunities. By having 6 experts on your side, each of whom invest in our own recommendations, you can count on the best advice. (We wouldn't follow it ourselves if we didn't truly believe it!)

In addition to myself, our experts include:

1) Treading Softly

2) Beyond Saving

3) Philip Mause

4) PendragonY

5) Hidden Opportunities

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OXLC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (11)

chris8300 profile picture
chris8300
Today, 8:43 AM
Premium
Comments (157)
The real question is “will NAV recover when rates go down again?”
nationalnotes profile picture
nationalnotes
Today, 8:42 AM
Comments (361)
Hard to argue with the plump dividend. Particularly so if you think the Fed is nearing the end of its interest rate hike cycle. Good article.
q
quitethefool
Today, 8:41 AM
Comments (136)
Excellent analysis. I bought OXLC at 4.21 and for years now I've had a steady income from it!

Seems to me that if you only have a set amount of money to invest and you need an income stream, getting a 19% yield with a smaller percent of your investment money allows you to invest more money in something else.

I don't really care what the share price is because I'm not selling now and in time the share price will probably go up. And as I understand it, because these CLO tranches are not a liquid market, the net asset value is just a rough estimate if the fund had to liquidate today. In other words, the net asset value is a deceptive metric in this case. It's the dividend coverage that matters. And as I understand the annual report the dividend is covered. I think an awful lot of smart people are passing up a terrific income opportunity.
A
AZ BOY
Today, 8:37 AM
Comments (1.25K)
16.00 to 5.00 in 10 years .. catching a falling knife.. or is the bottom in.?
e
erbrown
Today, 8:34 AM
Premium
Comments (209)
Thank you for a follow up article.
w
wwn2001
Today, 8:13 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.16K)
But with the risk that your distribution income (e.g. you spend it to pay for expenses) can be severely impacted, like when it was chopped in half in 2020. Nothing is free.
Jcb331 profile picture
Jcb331
Today, 8:23 AM
Premium
Comments (2.29K)
@wwn2001 distribution coverage for OXLC is 180%.
LarryOswald profile picture
LarryOswald
Today, 8:09 AM
Premium
Comments (1.28K)
These debt vehicles have two types of value. The one that is quoted for NAV calculation is what they are worth if you try to sell them, their Market value. That drops when the FED raises interest rates and as Treasury rates rise. Is there not a second value based on holding this debt to maturity? Do these funds ever hold to maturity? Is that possible with individual CLOs? What would this "book value" look like?

I hope this question is not as goofy as moderena's.
PendragonY profile picture
PendragonY
Today, 8:01 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (84.92K)
I nibbled on OXLC last Thursday and Friday when the share price was below $5. Right now I am over-allocated to OXLC, but will add shares if the price is below $5. Late on Friday, it popped above $5, so I might not buy more shares today.
moderena profile picture
moderena
Today, 7:49 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (140)
Doesn't the extremely high expense ratio of 12.45% eat up most of the return?
PendragonY profile picture
PendragonY
Today, 8:02 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (84.92K)
@moderena

The yield and returns are all net of expenses. And for a CLO fund, the expense ratio isn't that high (CLOs, particularly CLO equity are very illiquid and it takes a lot of work to manage the position, so expenses are high).
