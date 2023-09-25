Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Prologis: Look To Buy Under $80

Sep. 25, 2023 11:00 AM ETPrologis, Inc. (PLD), PLDGPAMT, AWP, CCI, SPY, VGSIX, VGSLX, VGSNX, VNQ3 Comments
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Prologis, Inc. is a highly regarded REIT with a strong balance sheet and impressive long-term returns.
  • However, three metrics suggest that Prologis may face downside in the bear market.
  • We go over outlook and tell you why the worst might be dead ahead for Prologis.
Birthday Cake With Candles

kajakiki/iStock via Getty Images

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) is a hot favorite amongst the REIT crowd. Fundamentally, from a quality perspective, there is definitely a lot to like. The company has one of the lowest costs of capital amongst REITs and is attached to possibly the best sector, industrial

This article was written by

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
39.38K Followers
Trapping Value is a team of analysts with over 40 years of combined experience generating options income while also focusing on capital preservation. They run the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio in partnership with Preferred Stock Trader. The investing group features two income-generating portfolios and a bond ladder. Trapping Value provides Covered Calls, and Preferred Stock Trader covers Fixed Income. The Covered Calls Portfolio is designed to provide lower volatility income investing with a focus on capital preservation. The fixed income portfolio focuses on buying securities with high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CCI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
Today, 11:42 AM
Comments (12.83K)
Yes minus3.182% div minus BAA; there is no yield support from the dividend in $PLD among the other items mentioned. Never bot into this 'swan'..cause girls is players too. BeaINGMONITORED
j
jackmaster20
Today, 11:42 AM
Investing Group
Comments (7.53K)
IMO the time to fade PLD was in June 2021 when this author
wrote his first article.........just before Powell started hiking rates.

Over the past 27 months the fed has executed the majority of its
rate hikes and inflation has showed clear signs of trending to the
Fed's 2% target.

PLD is down a full 8% sine June 2021. Now IMO we are in the
''last innings'' of Fed rate hikes. In fact over the next 1-2 years the
next major rate move could be lower (or stable)........... this is an
environment that will benefit a leading REIT with strong top
management like PDL.

Could PLD stock price drop further in the fall of 2023. Sure.
But I do not think PLD will drop an additional 28.5% to $80 from
its current price level.

I added PLD this morning at $112.75. I would add more at $110
and at $100 too. PLD is a best of breed industrial REIT and deserves
a higher multiple than all other warehouse REITs. Barring a catastrophic
event specific to PLD, the stock price will not come close to $80.

PLD has quality top management and scale with a strong balance sheet.
This is the main reason PLD has been relatively resilient to the greater
REIT drop since the Fed hikes. I will take the other side of the
author's trade on PLD.
....
$115 to $100 is a window to add PLD........not sell or hold......for long
term investors.
polecat profile picture
polecat
Today, 11:13 AM
Comments (1.97K)
We need more articles like this, not the usual buy, buy everything is wonderful.
