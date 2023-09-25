Dimitrios Kambouris

Even though Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) shares have recently reached their all-time high levels, there are reasons to believe that Warren Buffett’s firm will continue to outperform the market and create additional shareholder value in the foreseeable future. This is due to the fact that the company holds big positions in several undervalued stocks that have the potential to appreciate in the following months, while non-public investments also have major growth catalysts that could generate additional returns in the future. Therefore, I stick with my Buy rating for Berkshire Hathaway, as its growth story is far from over, especially since its cash pile is close to an all-time high and could be used at any moment to purchase additional undervalued businesses at great prices.

Why Berkshire Hathaway's Growth Story Is Far From Over

After I published my latest bullish article on Berkshire Hathaway back in May, the company’s stock appreciated by ~12% and outperformed the market. Even though Berkshire Hathaway recently reached its all-time high levels, there are still reasons to believe that the company’s growth story is far from over and that Warren Buffett’s firm is likely to continue to outperform the market in the foreseeable future.

If we look at the latest earnings results of Berkshire Hathaway that were released a month ago, we’ll see that there’s nothing not to like about the firm at this stage. In Q2, Berkshire Hathaway generated its highest operating profit in a quarter stood at $10 billion, while unrealized investment and derivative gains were $25.9 billion against a loss of $53 billion a year ago. At the same time, the insurance investment income during the period was $2.37 billion against $1.91 billion a year ago in part thanks to the decrease in costs and the realization of synergies due to the acquisition of Alleghany Corporation a year ago.

Going forward, several growth catalysts should help Berkshire Hathaway continue to generate solid returns in the insurance business. One of those catalysts is the optimization of hundreds of GEICO’s legacy systems into a dozen systems to slash costs and improve the efficiency of the business. On top of that, the rising demand for insurance policies will also make it possible for the business to flourish. The latest reports indicate that the global and American insurance markets are expected to grow at an annual rate of ~9% and 8.5%, respectively, and worth several trillion dollars in the next few years, which provides plenty of growth opportunities for Berkshire Hathaway’s insurance business.

As for Berkshire Hathaway’s public holdings, there are reasons to believe that the launch of new products by Apple (AAPL) could revive growth after three-quarters of revenue decline for the company, and lead to an increase of unrealized gains for Buffett’s firm. At the same time, the oil production cuts by OPEC+ members would likely prevent a decline in oil prices, which is a positive development for Chevron (CVX) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY), which are the biggest oil stocks in Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio.

What’s more is that Berkshire Hathaway’s macro plays such as the investment in Japanese trading houses and the purchase of short-term treasuries also have the potential to generate decent returns in the following quarters. As the Japanese economy grows at an impressive rate while its inflation remains stable, the country’s trading houses have the opportunity to maximize profits after years of underperformance due to the lasting effects of Japan’s lost decade. On top of that, by holding nearly $100 billion in short-term US treasuries and having over $147 billion in cash, Berkshire Hathaway has more than enough opportunities to boost its income and purchase additional undervalued businesses at great prices at the same time.

Considering all of this, there are reasons to believe that Berkshire Hathaway remains a great stock to own as it still has additional room for growth. What’s more is that it seems that Berkshire Hathaway’s biggest public holdings such as Apple, Bank of America (BAC), Chevron, Coca-Cola (KO), and American Express (AXP) all appear to be undervalued as well at the current prices, which makes it possible for Warren Buffett’s company to continue to maximize returns and create additional shareholder value along the way. Add to all of this the fact that Berkshire Hathaway trades at a forward P/E of ~20x against the S&P 500 average forward P/E of ~25x and it becomes obvious that even after the recent rally Warren Buffett’s company remains undervalued and represents a decent upside at the current market price.

Berkshire Hathaway's Consensus Price Target (Seeking Alpha)

Some Headwinds To Consider

There are still some headwinds that need to be considered before deciding whether to invest in Berkshire Hathaway. While the rising oil prices have benefited companies such as Chevron and Occidental Petroleum, they still had a negative effect on the overall economy as the consumer price index in August increased M/M after months of decline. As the Federal Reserve expects to hold higher rates for longer, there’s a risk that a less favorable macro environment in the future could undermine some of the growth opportunities for various businesses that Berkshire Hathaway holds in its portfolio.

At the same time, despite decreasing its direct exposure to China, Berkshire Hathaway is still exposed to geopolitical risks. Its biggest public holding Apple is reliant on Chinese supply chains and the potential ban on the use of its phones in sensitive departments and state-owned companies in China indicates that its operations could be disrupted in one of the biggest consumer markets at any moment. In addition to that, the worsening of the Sino-American relations could also have wider implications for other Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings including its investments in Japan. That’s something that investors should consider when deciding whether to invest in Berkshire Hathaway.

The Bottom Line

In my opinion, Berkshire Hathaway has more than enough growth catalysts that could help the firm continue to maximize returns and make its stock an attractive investment even at the current price despite all the risks. At the same time, considering Berkshire Hathaway’s current portfolio, it’s safe to assume that a bet on Berkshire Hathaway is a bet on America and there’s nothing not to like about the American economy at this stage, especially as it’s expected to expand by nearly 5% in Q3 alone.