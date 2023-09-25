Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
A Calm, Quantitative Look At The W. P. Carey Spinoff

Sep. 25, 2023 6:30 AM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)ADC, EPR, EPRT, NNN, O, SPG, SRC13 Comments
R. Paul Drake
Summary

  • W. P. Carey announced a spinoff and sale of its office properties, leading to a dividend cut and a negative market reaction.
  • The company's heavy external growth model and high payout ratio have hindered dividend growth and overall growth per share cash earnings.
  • The spinoff and dividend cut may allow W. P. Carey to use retained earnings for more growth, but the success of the strategy remains uncertain.
R. Paul Drake
5.29K Followers
R Paul Drake brings a retiree perspective to his writing. After investing via employer tax-deferred plans for several decades, he has in recent years broadened into a variety of more focused investments. Paul is a life-long reader of works on economics, finance, and investment. He embraces a value-investing approach, which led him to join the team of authors at High Yield Landlord and to learn to analyze REITs. Most of his writing at present is focused on REITs.

          Paul brings substantial experience in research, and in understanding and developing models of uncertain systems, from his decades working as a physicist. He wrote his first Monte Carlo model aimed at investments in 2006. He has intensively researched and modeled a wide variety of portfolio options. Among other degrees, he holds a doctorate in physics and a bachelors in philosophy. His career began with running large projects for a major research laboratory, and continued with a long, and award-winning run as a professor at the University of Michigan. He has authored nearly 300 articles published in formal academic journals, and two editions of a textbook.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPR, NNN, SPG, SRC, WPC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Andy Dude
Today, 7:12 AM
Thanks. Will you sell NLOP once it becomes available?
gastro4
Today, 7:09 AM
Thanks. Excellent article. Long WPC.
R. Paul Drake
Today, 7:10 AM
@gastro4 You are welcome.
Best wishes... Paul
Steady Income
Today, 7:08 AM
Thanks for your encouraging and informative article. I own WPC at $66.32 and intend to keep it for many of the reasons you outline. Depending on the reduction, I should probably receive about five percent on my original investment and lose principal only on paper unless I sell it.
R. Paul Drake
Today, 7:10 AM
@Steady Income You are welcome. It is great to see an investor thinking it through.
Best wishes... Paul
PortguyofVA
Today, 7:01 AM
Excellent article and well presented. I'm going long on WPC.
R. Paul Drake
Today, 7:05 AM
@PortguyofVA Thank you. I presume that going long means the specifics of WPC meets your own specific needs.
Best wishes... Paul
RoyalAce
Today, 7:00 AM
More appropriately called a "dump" rather than a "spinoff" and very badly timed after an announcement of a slightly higher distribution days earlier..

And a taxable lump of coal in our stockings.
R. Paul Drake
Today, 7:05 AM
@RoyalAce I have to admit that having my own holdings in an IRA may make me too easy on the taxable angle, for some portion of investors. But rather than worry about labels and appearances, my preference is to invest based on cold hard facts. Best wishes... Paul
Jeremyf4
Today, 6:55 AM
Excellent article. Easy to follow and quite logical.
R. Paul Drake
Today, 7:02 AM
@Jeremyf4 Thanks for the compliment and hope it helps.
Best wishes... Paul
GreenCollegeGrad
Today, 6:39 AM
Long $WPC
R. Paul Drake
Today, 7:02 AM
@GreenCollegeGrad Me too.
Best wishes... Paul
