Positive 'Overhead Price Gaps' Abound That May Initiate A Rally This Week

Sep. 25, 2023 6:46 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SPX)ZROZ, TLT, XLK, XLC, XLY, XLB, XLI, XLF, XLRE, XLP, XLU, XLV, TLH, IEI, SHY
Jim Colquitt
Summary

  • The FOMC announced no change in interest rates but surprised the market by indicating they anticipate raising rates once more in 2023 and leaving rates higher for longer.
  • The market remains skeptical of the Fed's plans, as probabilities of rate hikes have hardly changed despite the Fed's rhetoric.
  • The S&P 500 ended last week lower, but there are many "overhead price gaps" that need to be filled, indicating a possible snap-back rally this week.

Mr. Colquitt is the founder and President of Armor Index, Inc. and is responsible for the development of the firm’s proprietary algorithm. Prior to Armor Index, Inc., Mr. Colquitt held various positions over his almost 20-year career in the investment management business, including roles that focused on – investment strategy and asset allocation; fundamental, quantitative and econometric research; security valuation; portfolio construction and portfolio management; model portfolio development and trading. Mr. Colquitt graduated from Texas A&M University with dual Bachelor of Business Administration degrees in Management and Marketing and a Master of Business Administration degree with a specialization in Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

