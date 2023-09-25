UVIX: Avoid Even With A Credit Event

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Markets love volatility. - Christine Lagarde

Trading the stock market can be a volatile business. With so many variables at play, it can often feel like you're steering a ship through a stormy sea. When the waters get rough, some turn to volatility Exchange-Traded Funds to help manage risk and potentially profit from market turmoil. In reality, they shouldn't. The problem trading VIX ETFs has, just like when it comes to shorting, is that your timing has to be so spot on to get it right. I'm broadly against shorting (doesn't work over any prolonged period of time) and trading the VIX (even if I end up being right about a credit event).

2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX) is an ETF that tracks twice the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. This index expresses the daily performance of a hypothetical portfolio of first and second-month VIX futures contracts that are rolled over daily. The ETF was launched in March 2022 by Volatility Shares LLC.

Trading UVIX

UVIX is designed for short-term investment purposes and is highly volatile. It is not intended to be held as a long-term investment. Instead, it is designed for short-term trading, particularly by investors who anticipate a spike in market volatility.

The conditions are clearly there for that now, but that does not mean it's a guarantee. Even if the VIX were to undergo a big spike now, the question is how long it would last and how violent the turnaround could be. People forget it's more than just the decision of when to buy volatility which is itself volatile, but also the decision of when to sell. And the odds are beyond challenging for both (which is why I prefer imperfect hedges like Treasuries, the Dollar, Utilities, and Gold).

The Risks of UVIX

While UVIX can provide opportunities for profit during times of market volatility, it also carries significant risks. It is a high-risk, leveraged volatility product, meaning it can potentially lead to substantial losses. It is not recommended for all investors and is particularly unsuitable for those with a low risk tolerance.

During periods of low market volatility, UVIX can lose substantial value due to the consistent contango in the VIX futures market, which leads to decaying near-term VIX futures. Therefore, the share price of UVIX can decrease significantly during these periods. In the long term, UVIX is expected to trend downwards as VIX futures are generally in contango during normal market conditions.

UVIX vs. Other Volatility Products

There are several other volatility products on the market, such as the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY). Both are good proxies, though each based the reference point of where the daily reset happens in different ways. The net asset value UVIX is calculated based on the previous closing price plus twice the current trading day's change in the LONGVOL index.

Should You Trade UVIX Here?

Investing in UVIX requires a deep understanding of the product's mechanics and the risks involved. It is not a suitable investment for those looking for a long-term, steady return. However, for short-term traders who are confident in their understanding of market volatility and VIX futures, UVIX can be a useful tool for capitalizing on market volatility. I'm just not a fan of trading long volatility products in general. While tempting, it's a big gamble that more often than not tends to lose.

Personally, this isn't something I would consider. I could be right about the conditions, but the timing and interaction of the opportunity set is a whole different dynamic that needs to be considered.