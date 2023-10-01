Politics And The Markets 10/01/23
Oct. 01, 2023 12:00 AM ET3 Comments
Comments (3)
(1)alters, destroys, mutilates, or conceals a record, document, or other object, or attempts to do so, with the intent to impair the object’s integrity or availability for use in an official proceeding; or
(2)otherwise obstructs, influences, or impedes any official proceeding, or attempts to do so,
shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than 20 years, or both."The law cited above isn't ambiguous. Jamaal Bowman pulled a fire alarm in an attempt to obstruct and impede an official proceeding. If that was a crime for people charged regarding January 6th, it's a crime for Democrat congressional members.If Bowman is allowed to get away with this, what does that say about our justice system? That regular people get the book thrown at them when they obstruct a federal proceeding but a member of the ruling class just gets to give a tepid apology through a spokesperson? Further, Democrats, if they had any shame, would work to punish Bowman. He is a joke of a representative and should be treated as such.Will the DOJ and the Democrat Party take action? Don't hold your breath.We already know how this is going to play out, don’t we?Bowman is not going to be charged or otherwise held accountable for his actions. Being a member of Congress, he is a member of the elite ruling class, which means he enjoys a level of immunity that is unattainable for we the plebes. Indeed, even the press is going easy on him instead of speaking truth to power.