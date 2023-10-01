Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 10/01/23

Oct. 01, 2023 12:00 AM ET3 Comments
Political Comments
Political Comments
3.86K Followers

Comments (3)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:04 AM
Comments (9.85K)
The U.S. Senate passed the stop gap spending CR (Continuing Resolution) extending government funding for 45 days. The Senate vote was 88-9. Mike Lee, Bill Hagerty, Ted Cruz, JD Vance, Eric Schmitt, Rand Paul, Roger Marshall, Mike Braun, and Marcia Blackburn voted against the CR. The CR ends November 17th.

There was no additional funding for Ukraine in the House or Senate bill. DC is going bananas, claiming that everyone supports additional multi-billion expenditures for Ukraine, but during a Senate Republican meeting earlier today, even John Thune told Mitch McConnell the ask for more Ukraine funding was a bridge too far.

The bill will now go to Joe Biden for signature, and the temporary “govt shutdown” crisis is delayed. There is a complete disconnect between the will of the American people, and the priorities of the DC Uniparty.

The intensity of the DC system, both Republicans and Democrats alike, to pour money into Ukraine, despite the majority of the American people not in agreement with the priority, is unlike anything in modern times.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (9.85K)
Nothing to see here.

This is the shiny thing we are all supposed to fixate on:

According to numerous media sources, New York Democrat Representative Jamaal Bowman pulled an emergency fire alarm in the House of Representatives today in an effort to delay the spending bill that was being debated.

The R's are all over it. Stomping, declaring, tweeting, making video clips.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:03 AM
Comments (9.85K)
Here's what 18 U.S. Code 1512(c) says:

"(c) Whoever corruptly—
(1)alters, destroys, mutilates, or conceals a record, document, or other object, or attempts to do so, with the intent to impair the object’s integrity or availability for use in an official proceeding; or
(2)otherwise obstructs, influences, or impedes any official proceeding, or attempts to do so,
shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than 20 years, or both."

The law cited above isn't ambiguous. Jamaal Bowman pulled a fire alarm in an attempt to obstruct and impede an official proceeding. If that was a crime for people charged regarding January 6th, it's a crime for Democrat congressional members.

If Bowman is allowed to get away with this, what does that say about our justice system? That regular people get the book thrown at them when they obstruct a federal proceeding but a member of the ruling class just gets to give a tepid apology through a spokesperson? Further, Democrats, if they had any shame, would work to punish Bowman. He is a joke of a representative and should be treated as such.

Will the DOJ and the Democrat Party take action? Don't hold your breath.

We already know how this is going to play out, don’t we?

Bowman is not going to be charged or otherwise held accountable for his actions. Being a member of Congress, he is a member of the elite ruling class, which means he enjoys a level of immunity that is unattainable for we the plebes. Indeed, even the press is going easy on him instead of speaking truth to power.
