Politics And The Markets 10/02/23

Oct. 02, 2023 12:00 AM ET2 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.86K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (2)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
While demanding Ukraine funding, Joe's last marble falls out of the bag.

Toward the end of his remarks demanding more money for Ukraine, Joe Biden was questioned by the DC stenographers. In one segment he was questioned about Kevin McCarthy keeping his word to provide unlimited billions for the Ukraine laundry operation. As Biden started to talk about McCarthy… something went wrong and he had a Mitch McConnell moment. https://youtu.be/FJxYedUhadg

Biden will not be the DNC nominee.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy appeared on Face the Nation and Fox News to respond and defend himself from the UniParty accusations of Matt Gaetz. As McCarthy stated in both interviews, he believes his job is not to represent Republicans, but rather as House Speaker he is to represent the interests of all Americans, including communists.

McCarthy knows the Democrats will protect him, as long as he continues making secret deals with them. This is his shield against the removal threats of Matt Gaetz and other MAGA republicans in Congress. Speaker McCarthy knows how to fly the UniParty vulture with both wings flapping in unison. However, the Democrats visibly supporting him may present a problem, thus the next element of his discussion.

To retain his America-First Bonafides, McCarthy now links any Ukraine funding to the border security position. McCarthy’s connection of the two issues is not related to a strategic legislative effort to get the border secured, but rather as a mechanism to allow him to fund his Ukraine priority. Attaching border security measures gives him the cover, to provide the Ukraine funding.

What good is additional funding for border enforcement when Biden and Mayorkas don't enforce any immigration laws anyway?

We could have a million more Border Patrol Officers but if they aren't allowed to do their job what's the point of having any of them?
