Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Block: Downside Risk Outweighs Upside Potential - Better Alternatives Exist

Sep. 25, 2023 2:00 PM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)PYPL, ADYEY, BSQKZ, COIN, GPN, MA, MSTR, TOST, V5 Comments
Stock Info profile picture
Stock Info
1.19K Followers

Summary

  • Block's stock has fallen 82% since reaching an all-time high in August 2021 and is now trading around $50.
  • The company has faced challenges including a damning report about its business practices and the departure of its CEO.
  • The absence of a share buyback program raises concerns about the company's capital allocation strategy and its ability to compete in the financial transaction services sector.
  • We believe SQ is currently a sell.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Testifies To House Hearing On Company"s Transparency and Accountability

Drew Angerer

Introduction

Block (NYSE:SQ) reached an all-time high on August 2nd, 2021, at $289 and has since fallen 82% and is now trading around the $50 mark.

Overall, SQ has been through a tough time since the highs of 2021, having

This article was written by

Stock Info profile picture
Stock Info
1.19K Followers
Follower of the markets. My investment style is mostly looking for asymmetrical risk/reward opportunities on the long and short side. I utilize a mixture of stock and derivates positions in my investment approach. The time horizon of my investments varies.For some more investment insights or if you want to message me, feel free to do so on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Stock_Inf0Worked for Insider Opportunities for a brief amount of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

Stock Info profile picture
Stock Info
Article Update Today, 2:05 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (548)
Thank you for reading this article.
Your support and engagement mean the world to me.

If you found value in my insights and analysis, I would be honored to have you as a follower for future articles.

Your feedback and input are always welcome, and I appreciate your contribution to the conversation.

Let me know what stocks you want me to analyze next.

Thank you for your support!
Smithies profile picture
Smithies
Today, 2:22 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.34K)
Bottom signal.
Stock Info profile picture
Stock Info
Today, 2:47 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (548)
@Smithies Thanks for reading!

As I stated above, I believe there are better alternatives in the fintech space at this moment in time. Nevertheless, SQ could start rising again in case of an overall market uptrend.

Let's see what the next Q earnings will bring. But for now, I think PYPL or ADYEN are more interesting.

Best of luck!
S
S957
Today, 2:19 PM
Premium
Comments (159)
SQ at current levels is a bargain, especially given the stable growth trajectory. Would be surprised if we don't see $100+ by end of '24.
Stock Info profile picture
Stock Info
Today, 2:46 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (548)
@S957 Thanks for reading.

I think the whole fintech space is getting hammered right now, but there are better alternatives out there. That's the primary reason we rate it as a sell, the numbers don't lie.

Nonetheless, if SQ is able to get back on track I will definitely change my mind.

I definitely wouldn't recommend shorting SQ either.

Best of luck!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.