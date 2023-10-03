Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 10/03/23

Oct. 03, 2023 12:00 AM ET12 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.86K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.86K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (12)

a
al roman
Today, 1:24 AM
Investing Group
Comments (202.43K)
CPI 12th
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:01 AM
Comments (9.88K)
ATF is apparently warning firearms dealers about intelligence showing criminal networks plan to buy .50 cal and/or belt fed rifles in the next 2 months via straw purchasers.

This is clearly due to our open borders.

Terrorism event soon?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:51 AM
Comments (9.88K)
The highly political, Trump hating judge today stated that expert testimony is not evidence. Well, that means that every trial in American history has to be thrown out and started all over again!
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (9.88K)
A federal judge rejected former Assistant Attorney General Jeff Clark’s efforts to remove the Fulton County, Georgia, criminal indictment to federal court. The Friday decision by Obama appointee Steve Jones constituted an appalling disregard for the executive branch of government, which, unless overturned on appeal, will threaten the confidentiality and candor essential to the executive branch.

Clark had attempted to remove to federal court the sprawling grand jury indictment that get-Trump Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis had obtained against him and 18 co-defendants, which included the former president. Clark sought removal based on § 1442(a)(1) of the United States code, which provides that a “criminal prosecution that is commenced in a State court” against an “officer” of the United States or any federal agency may “remove” the case to a federal court if the prosecution is “for or relating to any act under color of such office…”

Judge Jones rejected Clark’s efforts to remove the case, concluding the former assistant attorney general failed to present sufficient evidence to establish that his drafting of a letter on Dec. 28, 2020, addressed to the Georgia governor, the Georgia speaker of the House, and the Georgia president pro tempore of the Senate, was “causally connected” to his job as the assistant attorney general for the Civil Division of the DOJ.

That draft letter, which Clark presented to his DOJ superiors — Jeff Rosen, then-acting attorney general, and Richard Donoghue, then-acting deputy attorney general — noted the DOJ was “investigating various irregularities in the 2020 election for President of the United States” and stated that “we have identified significant concerns that may have impacted the outcome of the election in multiple States, including the State of Georgia.”

Rosen and Donoghue both refused to sign the letter, disagreeing with Clark’s assessment and the propriety of the Justice Department involving itself in the Georgia election battle. Then-President Trump later met with Rosen, Donoghue, and Clark in the Oval Office, as well as “six other senior administration lawyers from DOJ and the White House,” where the group discussed Clark’s draft letter for more than three house, after which Trump decided against sending the letter.

For drafting the letter and pushing Rosen and Donoghue to send it to Georgia officials, the Fulton County prosecutors charged Clark with “criminal attempt to commit false statements and writings.” But while Clark wrote the Dec. 28, 2020, letter in his DOJ office, using DOJ equipment, presented it to his superiors from his DOJ email account, and met with and argued in favor of the letter in a meeting that included the then-president of the United States, Judge Jones concluded the charges were not “causally connected” to his job as the assistant attorney general for the Civil Division because there was “no evidence that the President directed Clark to work on election-related matters generally or to write the December 28 letter to the Georgia State Officials on their election procedures.”

In essence, then, the federal court refused Clark a federal forum to present his immunity and other defenses unless he disclosed what would have been privileged communications with the president.

Judge Jones also rejected Clark’s removal based on Rosen and Donoghue’s view that sending the draft letter exceeded both Clark and the DOJ’s authority. Under this reasoning, then, all federal employees, even Senate-confirmed officials, could face prosecution in a state court for recommending a course of conduct that others believe to be outside their authority. Such a standard could wreak havoc on the frank deliberations necessary in the executive branch. If the supremacy clause means anything, this holding must not stand.

The 11th Circuit will decide these questions next, and the appeal by Mark Meadows, the former chief of staff for Trump, will set the stage. Meadows likewise appealed from Judge Jones’ decision denying removal of the Fulton County criminal case. And while Meadows’ case differs factually from Clark’s, given their different roles in the Trump administration, the former chief of staff’s briefing reveals a fatal flaw in Judge Jones’ analysis.

In both Meadows and Clark’s cases, Judge Jones asked whether they were being charged for an act “causally connected” to their federal office. But as Meadows’ detailed in his opening brief to the 11th Circuit, Congress in 2011 amended § 1442(a), replacing the “for any act” standard for removal with “for or relating to any act,” taken as a federal officer. This change, as Meadows argues, “displaced the ‘causal connection’ test courts had previously applied and ‘broadened federal officer removal to actions, not just causally connected, but alternatively connected or associated, with acts under color of federal office.’”

Given that then-President Trump spent some three hours discussing Clark’s letter with top DOJ officials, to say that Clark’s drafting of the letter was not “relating to” or “associated with” his federal office is seemingly nonsensical. But so too is this entire circus designed by a county prosecutor in a deep-blue county — which was precisely why Congress created removal jurisdiction for federal officials.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (9.88K)
Controversy over critical race theory (CRT) in America’s public schools has been a flashpoint in our nation’s culture wars since at least 2020. In Virginia, parents’ outcry against it determined the 2022 governor’s race, and red states such as Florida and Texas are doing their best to restrict it. In this charged climate, blue states are stealthily adopting a dangerous new disguise for CRT — “ethnic studies” — which incorporates all that worries Americans about CRT’s ideology, and plenty more, in a deceptively appealing package.

To see what’s coming, look at Minnesota, where this spring lawmakers enacted what are likely the most radical education measures in the nation. This is ethnic studies in its “liberated” form, which not only teaches race-based identities and “white privilege,” but incites students to take action to “disrupt and dismantle” America’s fundamental social and political institutions.

Minnesota’s new K-12 social studies standards — now in the final stages of rulemaking approval — exemplify this ideology. The standards add ethnic studies to the core social studies disciplines of history, civics, economics, and geography, and incorporate its concepts throughout. One ethnic studies “anchor standard,” titled “Resistance,” is typical. It requires students to “organize with others to resist systemic and coordinated exercises of power” against “marginalized,” oppressed groups.

These new standards and their related benchmarks prime youngsters to view American institutions with suspicion and hostility from the earliest grades. Kindergartners, for example, must “retell a story about an unfair experience that conveys a power imbalance.” First-graders must “identify examples of ethnicity, equality, liberation and systems of power and use those examples to construct meanings for those terms.”

High school students will be required to “analyze how caste systems based upon race, social class, and religion have been used to justify imperialism, colonization, warfare, and chattel slavery” and to “examine the construction of racialized hierarchies based on colorism and dominant European beauty standards and values.”

Even subjects like geography are shot through with extremist ethnic studies ideology.

For example, fourth graders will no longer be required to learn the names and locations of continents, the Atlantic Ocean, the Amazon, England, or China. Instead, they will “describe places and regions, explaining how they are influenced by power structures.” When they study states and capitals, they must include “a recognition of indigenous land these places were built on.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (9.88K)
Chalk this one up as freaky. Radical leftist “queer” journalist Josh Kruger posted an insult aimed at Dilbert creator Scott Adams for his prediction that electing Joe Biden would mean there’s “a good chance you’ll be dead…”

“The Dilbert dude is like Nostradamus. Look at this prediction from 2020. Wow. Eerie,” he posted.

Two days after that Tweet, he was murdered in his Philadelphia home, shot seven times. According to 6ABC:

"The victim of a homicide in Philadelphia has been identified as a local journalist and community activist. Josh Kruger, 39, was shot seven times inside a home in the 2300 block of Watkins Street in the Point Breeze section around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

He died at Penn Presbyterian Hospital about 45 minutes later. There was no word on a motive for this shooting. No arrests have been made.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement that Kruger was an “openly queer writer who wrote about his own journey surviving substance use disorder and homelessness.”

Kruger was a journalist with bylines in multiple publications, including The Philadelphia Inquirer, Philadelphia Magazine, The Philadelphia Citizen, WHYY and Billy Penn."

Philadelphia has become lawless under their Democrat Governor, Mayor, and Soros-backed District Attorney. This horrible crime following an eerie Tweet will get buried by the fake corporate media despite the clear newsworthy nature of it.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (9.88K)
"This is how crazy climate alarmism has become

41% of French people are in favor of max 4 flights in your entire life

Let's just say this once more

Climate is a problem, not end-of-world

It will not be solved by making people worse off but through innovation" twitter.com/...
— Bjorn Lomborg (@BjornLomborg) September 29, 2023
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (9.88K)
With liberals, it often seems that it's opposite day. When they say they want to prevent the spread of misinformation, what they really mean is they want to spread propaganda and suppress truth. When they say they simply want people to be tolerant of other cultures and beliefs, they work to implement the most intolerant institutions imaginable. When they say they want to fortify an election, it means they want to ensure a pre-determined outcome.

Since January 6 they've been shouting that they need to protect democracy and taking action on multiple fronts to do the opposite. This year, in the name of protecting democracy, liberals have decided to strip Trump's name from ballots across the country. Trump is the frontrunner in the presidential race. He's currently beating Joe Biden in the polls. Yet liberals have decided that you should not be allowed to elect him president. That's not democracy. It's the opposite. It's totalitarianism.

One way liberals are working to keep Trump off the ballot is through "a legal barrage against Trump that so far includes a total of 91 felony counts, every one of them politically motivated."

That barrage includes the civil "fraud" trial in New York that started today. Trump stands accused of inflating the value of collateral used to secure loans, loans that he has already paid back with interest. In other words, there is no injured party in this case. The biggest banks in the world assessed the risk, and they made a profit...not a single person was defrauded. For this non-crime Trump and his children are in the process of losing their homes and their businesses. The demeanor of both New York Attorney General Letitia James and Justice Arthur Engoron in the courtroom today was unprofessional at best. James repeatedly gave Trump the stink-eye, and Engoron was mugging and preening for the cameras.

This is not a legal proceeding. This is a grotesque parody of the system our forefathers created, the fairest in the world, that in the years since has been seized by power worshippers like Arthur Engoron. This is a dangerous moment. Without a legitimate legal system, people no longer follow the law, and the country will collapse.

This is not about Trump. This is about preserving the United States of America. But Trump is at the center of the story.

We have to realize that we are witnessing a revolution and better wake up and fight for the survival of our country.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:06 AM
Comments (9.88K)
Not only does she check all the progressive boxes needed to keep the various subsets of coalitions together, black, lesbian, abortion specialist etc; but Laphonza Butler also comes from the ideological stable and network of Barack Obama/Oprah Winfrey and was a former advisor to Kamala Harris. The fact that Butler lives as a registered voter in Maryland was a trifle issue of no consequence, all things considered.

The announcement before Dianne Feinstein is even buried is simply a reflection of how the Obama network views people as disposable once their usefulness is exhausted. The media need to play up the “narrow margin, votes are needed” angle in order to pretend the impropriety is unavoidable.

Keep watching closely….

Biden doesn't stand a chance.

Chicago!
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:06 AM
Comments (9.88K)
WASHINGTON DC – "Kevin McCarthy is officially facing the test that’s plagued his entire speakership: conservatives forcing a vote to oust him.Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Monday night filed a formal motion to eject the speaker, a maneuver last attempted in 1910 and never successfully completed. The House must act by Wednesday on the matter — and while McCarthy may yet survive depending on how Democrats vote, even a failed challenge to his speakership weakens him going forward.

It’s far from clear that Gaetz has the votes to depose McCarthy, as the Floridian himself acknowledged to reporters after making his move. Only three colleagues, Reps. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) and Bob Good (R-Va.), are openly supportive of his effort. But a handful of other House Republicans frustrated with the speaker are seen as persuadable on the matter of his future.

Among those potential GOP swing votes: Reps. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.), Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) and Dan Bishop (R-N.C.).

“I have enough Republicans where at this point next week one of two things will happen: Kevin McCarthy won’t be the speaker of the House or he’ll be the speaker of the House serving at the pleasure of Democrats,” Gaetz said, referring to the near-certain likelihood that Democratic votes will be required in order to keep McCarthy’s hold on the top gavel.

“I’ve made peace with either result,” Gaetz added."

The Republicans can protect McCarthy, but not without laying their cards on the table for the whole world to see.

This is a brilliant move.

McCarthy is weak and ineffective. He agreed to 12 appropriation packages. Not one has passed.

Then he lets the house recess for 6 weeks. Screw this.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (9.88K)
Canadian Radio and Telecommunications Commission Requires Podcasters and Platform Providers to Register With Government – “Meaningful Content” Will Be Monitored

Comrades, all your speech belong to us…

In order to control information that may be averse to the regime in charge, various totalitarian government operations require registration. The registration process generates a permit that can then be leveraged against any operation that doesn’t conform to the regime fiats.

A few days ago, the North American hub of speech and information control known as Canada, announced that all internet hosting platforms that give voice to podcasters must register with the government.

Additionally, it appears that any podcast who wishes to provide information must also register. The users and viewers do not need to register, only those providing the content.

Gee, I wonder who the core target is here?

CANADA – "Today, the CRTC is advancing its regulatory plan to modernize Canada’s broadcasting framework and ensure online streaming services make meaningful contributions to Canadian and Indigenous content.

On May 12, 2023, the CRTC launched its first public consultations. After thoroughly examining all the evidence on the public record, including over 200 interventions, the CRTC is issuing its first two decisions.

First, the CRTC is setting out which online streaming services need to provide information about their activities in Canada. Online streaming services that operate in Canada, offer broadcasting content, and earn $10 million or more in annual revenues will need to complete a registration form by November 28, 2023. Registration collects basic information, is only required once and can be completed in just a few steps.

Second, the CRTC is setting conditions for online streaming services to operate in Canada. These conditions take effect today and require certain online streaming services to provide the CRTC with information related to their content and subscribership. The decision also requires those services to make content available in a way that is not tied to a specific mobile or Internet service.

A third consultation is ongoing. It considers contributions traditional broadcasters and online streaming services will need to make to support Canadian and Indigenous content. The CRTC will hold a three-week public proceeding starting on November 20, 2023, and will hear from 129 intervenors representing a broad range of interests."

Note…. Rumble streaming and video platform is a Canadian company.

Coincidence?
