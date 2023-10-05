Politics And The Markets 10/05/23
Oct. 05, 2023 12:00 AM ET14 Comments
(D) Biden 45%Independents
(R) Trump 48% (+9)
(D) Biden 39%Quinnipiac (A) | 1,725 RV | 9/28-10/3" twitter.com/...— InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 4, 2023
— Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) October 4, 2023A CVS drug store in Northwest Washington, D.C. located in the Columbia Heights neighborhood about twenty blocks north of the White House is being routinely looted by mobs of forty-five or more school children and others to the point that the store just has mostly bare shelves in aisle after aisle. Fox affiliate WTTG-TV reported that children steal and destroy merchandise before and after school, as well as late at night, while others steal items that apparently end up being sold by nearby street vendors as part of a crime ring that plans robberies around the store’s delivery times for products to steal.The WTTG news crew witnessed school children looting the store, but did not air any video of the thieves. The report does show the store to be largely empty of merchandise and customers. When asked what gets stolen the most, an employee reportedly laughed and said. “everything.” The store has one security guard on duty. Local residents interviewed for the report gave the typical liberal ‘it’s bad, but those poor people’ response that is killing Democrat-run cities.In normal times the police would stake out this store after repeated robberies and actually arrest people. That was when America had a real justice system.
— Boston Herald (@bostonherald) October 4, 2023 A travel agent who handles hotel rooms for military families said at least 70 of his rooms at three hotels were “taken back” by the hotel management company because the state recently contracted to put newly arrived migrants there. A spokeswoman for a hotel management company that operates the Comfort Inn in Foxboro and several other hotels near Gillette confirmed they are providing housing for “refugees” who recently arrived.“We are delighted to confirm that we are indeed taking refugees at our hotels,” said Claire Mulholland, VP of Marketing for Giri Hotel Management."Delighted. She actually said that. While forcing veterans to book hotel rooms at much higher prices (if they can even find one) because of the late cancellations. The situation is so bad that the Armed Forces Press has dubbed this year's edition of the Army-Navy game a 'cluster' (we'll let your imagination finish the rest of that thought). In case anyone was wondering, Giri hotel franchises include Marriott, Hilton, Choice, Wyndham, IHG, and Best Western. Might be time to look at other alternatives for your next trip. Future games should never be scheduled in Massachusetts. The Army-Navy game is traditionally held in Philadelphia anyway (even though other cities have hosted it in the past). After 2022, both academies agreed to have the game in other cities before returning to Philadelphia. "Our destinations over the next five years provide the academies with an opportunity to share the economic impact, history and tradition of Army-Navy with a number of communities in diverse geographic areas - Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet GladchukWell. It's clear that at least one city doesn't appreciate that tradition. And veterans have long memories.