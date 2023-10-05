Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 10/05/23

Oct. 05, 2023 12:00 AM ET14 Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (14)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:23 AM
Comments (9.93K)
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said there is an "acute and immediate need" to build border wall in southern Texas, and issued an order waiving some of the country's most iconic environmental protection laws to speed up construction.

Too bad they previously sold all the border wall supplies for peanuts and now have to re-buy them… nypost-com.cdn.ampproject.org/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:20 AM
Comments (9.93K)
Between 1999-2009, almost exclusively non-white Harlem begged for Target to open a store; in 2023, after massive theft post-George Floyd, Target is closing in Harlem.

But, of course, white people were to blame for there being no Target in almost exclusively non-white Harlem from 1999 – 2009, and whites are to blame for the Target closing in 2023…
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:19 AM
Comments (9.93K)
Were you surprised to hear Kevin McCarthy let Pelosi and Hoyer keep their exclusive hideaway offices?

It was because he bad a secret deal with Pelosi where she guaranteed enough Democrat votes for KM if a Motion to Vacate ever came up.

Pelosi backstabbed him and didn’t give KM the votes, so McHenry retaliated by forcing Pelosi and Hoyer out of those offices.

This is what happens when you make deals with the devils!
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:19 AM
Comments (9.93K)
President Joe Biden currently has a 33.6% approval rating on immigration, according to RealClearPolitics. A further 62.8% disapprove of his handling of the issue.

As more and more heinois crimes are committed in the next year by some of the millions of illegals that Biden allowed to enter the country, this issue will become the number one issue for the election. Couple that with a coming recession and Biden or any other Democrat will be toast.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:17 AM
Comments (9.93K)
The St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a preliminary injunction Monday against an Iowa school district policy that threatens suspension and expulsion for "intentional and/or persistent refusal … to respect" a peer's gender identity, finding it's likely too vague to survive legal scrutiny.

"A school district cannot avoid the strictures of the First Amendment simply by defining certain speech as 'bullying' or 'harassment'" as did the Linn-Mar Community School District, the three-judge panel ruled in a case that drew friend-of-the-court briefs by dozens of conservative and religious groups and 18 Republican-led states in favor of the plaintiffs.

A similar group of court watchers is asking the Boston-based 1st Circuit – which oversees Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island – to also overturn a lower court's ruling that students do not have the right to assert the existence of the sexual binary while on school grounds.

The flurry of court activity related to gender identity in school continued Tuesday in Wisconsin.

A state court struck down the Kettle Moraine School District's policy of hiding gender transitions as an intrusion on parents' rights to control "medical and healthcare" decisions about their children.

The Supreme Court enshrined broad speech rights for public school students in 1969 by overturning the 8th Circuit's ruling two years earlier against the Tinker siblings' right to wear black armbands to Des Moines schools to protest the Vietnam War.

Tinker showed up in the panel's ruling in favor of Parents Defending Education, which filed the lawsuit against the Linn-Mar school district. Speech cannot be regulated as an "invasion of the rights of others" because it is "merely offensive to some listener," the 8th Circuit said, quoting Tinker and a 3rd Circuit ruling written by future Justice Samuel Alito that struck down a policy prohibiting "unwelcome" verbal or written conduct that "offends, denigrates or belittles" based on "personal characteristics."
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:17 AM
Comments (9.93K)
Days after Joe Biden became president, his DOJ sought briefing on Hunter criminal case, memos show.

The request for a roundup of Hunter Biden-related cases alarmed agents because some attendees from DOJ -- including Biden political appointees -- had no authority in the case. That puts Merrick Garland's insistence of "no DOJ interference" into serious doubt. justthenews.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (9.93K)
This claim by Newsweek is rather alarming – that the Dept of Homeland Security and FBI consider President Trump supporters as domestic violent extremists (DVE’s) in combination with official designation from the FBI as “domestic terrorists.”

There’s nothing within the article, the citations or the quotes from multiple anonymous officials within the domestic surveillance system, that will seem a surprise if you take away the hyperbolic use of adjectives and descriptive statements. Yes, to the Newsweek readers, anyone who would challenge their worldview or political position is dangerous; after all, these are the same people who equate words with violence.

Remember, DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas recently announced a quasi-government panel that would be the arbiters of definitions. In essence, the braintrust who will define activity to be compatible with the rules and restrictions on speech. Officially the group is called the “Homeland Intelligence Experts Group“; unofficially Mayorkas has selected the domestic speech police. Fear much? 😂

Within the pearl-clutching Newsweek outline, the thread which ties the claims together is intelligence official’s inability to quantify the threat We The People represent because there are just too many of us.

…“But I say this as a citizen as much as a government analyst,” the senior official says. “We are in a unique moment and the numbers are daunting.”

Daunting? Yes, sure they are. With President Trump carrying support from the majority of the country's voters, does the “threat” description applied by the minority really matter just because they are in power? Again, no, not even a little.

The need for control is a reaction to fear. Please, quiver more; we laugh, love, enjoy our family and celebrate our freedom assembly regardless of your tremors.

It doesn’t matter what deep state institutional echo-chamber they crawl out from; they are weak and pathetic people who could not survive without the indulgences and facilitating services the “extremists” control.

Oh, the truckers are “potential threats”, lol, ok good; try finding food in the supermarket if the truckers take a break for a week to restore their wounded sensibilities.

Judge Terry Doughty’s memorandum of preliminary injunction in Missouri vs Joe Biden concludes with this quote by President Harry S Truman:

“Once a government is committed to the principle of silencing the voice of opposition, it has only one way to go, and that is down the path of increasingly repressive measures, until it becomes a source of terror to all its citizens and creates a country where everyone lives in fear.”

The DHS/FBI designation of us Trump supporters as domestic violent extremists/terrorists is defiant of this Court’s warning. It continues the executive branch determination to chill free speech.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (9.93K)
"2024 GE: PENNSYLVANIA

(R) Trump 47% (+2)
(D) Biden 45%

Independents
(R) Trump 48% (+9)
(D) Biden 39%

Quinnipiac (A) | 1,725 RV | 9/28-10/3" twitter.com/...

— InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 4, 2023
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (9.93K)
"CVS store shelves bare as thieves in DC plan robberies around delivery times, workers say" twitter.com/...
— Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) October 4, 2023

A CVS drug store in Northwest Washington, D.C. located in the Columbia Heights neighborhood about twenty blocks north of the White House is being routinely looted by mobs of forty-five or more school children and others to the point that the store just has mostly bare shelves in aisle after aisle. Fox affiliate WTTG-TV reported that children steal and destroy merchandise before and after school, as well as late at night, while others steal items that apparently end up being sold by nearby street vendors as part of a crime ring that plans robberies around the store’s delivery times for products to steal.

The WTTG news crew witnessed school children looting the store, but did not air any video of the thieves. The report does show the store to be largely empty of merchandise and customers. When asked what gets stolen the most, an employee reportedly laughed and said. “everything.” The store has one security guard on duty. Local residents interviewed for the report gave the typical liberal ‘it’s bad, but those poor people’ response that is killing Democrat-run cities.

In normal times the police would stake out this store after repeated robberies and actually arrest people. That was when America had a real justice system.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (9.93K)
It's amazing how many people pretended to support draining the swamp.

But now are throwing a fit because one of the biggest swamp creatures has been removed from power.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (9.93K)
Jim Jordan has shown over time that he is simply a purposefully placed “anger manager” on behalf of the Professionally Republican wing of the administrative state.

Perhaps we lost him before the 2020 election when the “six ways to Sunday” group fired a shot across his bow with the issues about “widespread sexual abuse in OSU’s wrestling program.” The timing seems to fit with the overall dynamic and how the intelligence apparatus operates. Regardless, of whether that inflection point, the extreme visibility & promotion of the claims in combination with the sudden disappearance of them, was the impetus –or if it was something similarly timed– something consequential changed in the political orbit of Jim Jordan.

For the past several years as more intensity has swirled around us, Representative Jim Jordan has appeared as more of a useful “anger manager,” positioned to satiate the masses than actually deliver any accountability results. The media appearances seemed to align with that intent, and then a very big datapoint surfaced that few seemed to be concerned about.

When the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of Government was formed, it was constructed in the lane of the House Judiciary Committee. Meaning the House Judiciary Committee would be the presumptive authority committee under which the select subcommittee would form. For most casual observers this seemed to be just a parliamentary decision; however, it also held concern.

Those concerns were then realized when it was announced that Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan would also sit as the Chairman of the Select Subcommittee. If you are cynical and/or knowledgeable to how the Deep State operates, this approach positioned Jordan as a backstop against the issuance of subpoenas that would be against the interests of the professional Republican leadership.

What followed was the worst-case scenario. It is no longer a question of whether the Select Subcommittee was constructed in an effort to dissuade, dilute and deflect the outrage by the American people who were witnessing the weaponization of government. That’s exactly what the subcommittee result was as a result of Jim Jordan’s leadership.

After watching about 5 months of the subcommittee work, “it’s over.” Meaning there never was a genuine, actionable effort on behalf of the new Republican majority to confront the weaponization of government. It was all another farce; another railcar in a “long train of Republican abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same object,” gaslighting and kicking the proverbial can. We were once again victims.

Kevin McCarthy’s Lucy has unlimited footballs.

Jim Jordan is the carefully positioned guardian of Kevin McCarthy. Jordan was the general selected to hang out with the troops and play the role of steering leader; one foot in the trenches and the other foot in the mahogany meeting room. If he did his job well, he would control the glances by the regulars toward the indulgences of leadership.

Jim Jordan did his job very well.

Jordan is corrupt; perhaps that’s too strong a word; perhaps compromised is a better way to put it. Not corrupt/compromised in a way of directly lying, cheating or stealing, but rather corrupt in the same familiar manner that generates all of the frustration we feel. Corrupt in the sense of satiating the masses while being disingenuous in the extreme of creating ZERO accountability.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy used Jim Jordan for exactly this institutional preservation purpose, and Jordan knows it…. and willingly goes along with it…. and willingly plays the role of “anger manager” on behalf of his leadership. That’s the part that has become more obvious and needs to be accepted.

Every element of the professional Republican apparatus in DC, positions their interests for the long game.

When a person grabs the flag at the front of the parade, watch who they hand it to… Often, there’s an intent.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (9.93K)
Alas, here we are, entering the final quarter of 2023, and we have the United States government, and many state governments (including New York’s former Governor Andrew Cuomo, current left-wing Governor Kathy Hochul, and the super-majority Dem legislature) proclaiming for all to hear that they did not force anyone to do anything detrimental these past 3.5 years. Unbelievable! Did you hear this? They are actually saying with straight faces that they didn’t force you to wear a mask, or lock down and shutter your businesses, or choose between taking an experimental drug or losing your job… Nope! They did none of that. And you – well, you are flat out crazy if you think they did. You are lying. You are exaggerating and totally overreacting.

Unfortunately for Big Brother, ooops, I mean unfortunately for our 100 percent reliable, never-lies-to-us government, we have actual documents (including lawsuits), news stories, social media posts, and videos of the government at all levels mandating and forcing us to do all of those things, and more.

Why are they backtracking now?

Easy answers: 1) they didn’t have the authority to do any of it (all of it was unconstitutional) so they can’t justify and defend it now, and 2) if they can convince you they didn’t do it before, then you won’t mind as much when they do it again.

This should make your blood boil. It’s particularly infuriating to those of us who were speaking out from basically day one trying to tell people that the lockdowns, the masking, the shots, the limited number of people at your wedding or at your Thanksgiving table were all violations of the Constitution and our basic human rights!

The major media is tacitly conspiring with the political establishment, the corporate sector, and the administrative state to pretend like that fiasco was completely normal and also entirely forgettable, not even worth naming. We did the best we could with the information we had so just stop complaining about it!

This is not going to work. It is too close to living memory for this level of gaslighting to be effective. The more these official institutions engage in this crazy form of denialism, the more they discredit themselves.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (9.93K)
In November 2016 the World Economic Forum (WEF) published “8 Predictions for the World in 2030.” According to the WEF’s scenario, the world will become quite a different place from now because how people work and live will undergo a profound change. The scenario for the world in 2030 is more than just a forecast. It is a plan whose implementation has accelerated drastically since with the announcement of a pandemic and the consequent lockdowns. In a promotional video, the World Economic Forum summarizes the eight predictions in the following statements:

1. People will own nothing. Goods are either free of charge or must be lent from the state.

2. The United States will no longer be the leading superpower, but a handful of countries will dominate.

3. Organs will not be transplanted but printed.

4. Meat consumption will be minimized.

5. Massive displacement of people will take place with billions of refugees.

6. To limit the emission of carbon dioxide, a global price will be set at an exorbitant level.

7. People can prepare to go to Mars and start a journey to find alien life.

8. Western values will be tested to the breaking point..

In a publication for the World Economic Forum, the Danish ecoactivist Ida Auken, who had served as her country’s minister of the environment from 2011 to 2014 and still is a member of the Danish Parliament (the Folketing), has elaborated a scenario of a world without privacy or property.

In this idyllic new world of hers, people have free access to transportation, accommodation, food, “and all the things we need in our daily lives.” As these things will become free of charge, “it ended up not making sense for us to own much.”

The World Economic Forum is silent about the question of who will rule in this new world.

Not being swayed away by the utopian promises, a sober assessment of the plans must come to the conclusion that in this new world, there would be no place for the average person and that they would be put away along with the “unemployable,” “feeble minded,” and “ill bred.”

Values like individualism, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are at stake, to be repudiated in favor of collectivism and the imposition of a “common good” that is defined by the self-proclaimed elite of technocrats.

It is left to our imagination to figure out who will program the algorithms that manage the distribution of the goods and services.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (9.93K)
The annual Amy-Navy football game is one of the most celebrated American traditions in all of sports. The rivalry began in 1890, and every year, veterans, active military, families of service members, and even non-football fans across the country tune in (or travel) to the game to celebrate the Cadets and Midshipmen squaring off against each other. And that's to say nothing of how much the game means to actual graduates of the service academies. Just ask anyone who attended one of those academies: there is no bigger event for them throughout the year. This year, however, the game itself will be marred by the unconscionable actions of the Giri hotel management company:

Scores of military veterans, service academy graduates and families are scrambling to find hotel rooms for the big Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium Dec. 9 because their reservations were canceled to make way for migrant families. twitter.com/...
— Boston Herald (@bostonherald) October 4, 2023

A travel agent who handles hotel rooms for military families said at least 70 of his rooms at three hotels were “taken back” by the hotel management company because the state recently contracted to put newly arrived migrants there. A spokeswoman for a hotel management company that operates the Comfort Inn in Foxboro and several other hotels near Gillette confirmed they are providing housing for “refugees” who recently arrived.

“We are delighted to confirm that we are indeed taking refugees at our hotels,” said Claire Mulholland, VP of Marketing for Giri Hotel Management."

Delighted. She actually said that. While forcing veterans to book hotel rooms at much higher prices (if they can even find one) because of the late cancellations.

The situation is so bad that the Armed Forces Press has dubbed this year's edition of the Army-Navy game a 'cluster' (we'll let your imagination finish the rest of that thought).

In case anyone was wondering, Giri hotel franchises include Marriott, Hilton, Choice, Wyndham, IHG, and Best Western. Might be time to look at other alternatives for your next trip.

Future games should never be scheduled in Massachusetts. The Army-Navy game is traditionally held in Philadelphia anyway (even though other cities have hosted it in the past). After 2022, both academies agreed to have the game in other cities before returning to Philadelphia.

"Our destinations over the next five years provide the academies with an opportunity to share the economic impact, history and tradition of Army-Navy with a number of communities in diverse geographic areas - Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet GladchukWell.

It's clear that at least one city doesn't appreciate that tradition. And veterans have long memories.
