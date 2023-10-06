Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 10/06/23

Oct. 06, 2023 12:00 AM ET
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (9)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:01 AM
Comments (9.95K)
President Trump NYC Attorney Alina Habba Gives Great Breakdown of NYC Trial Status

Alina Habba is one of the key attorneys on the civil case in New York City. Within this interview with Larry Kudlow, Habba gives a great overall status update on the case and draws some interesting points.

The New York AG is using a “consumer fraud statute” as the cornerstone of the case. If you think about it, when it comes to the lender/borrower dynamic, Donald Trump is the consumer in the transaction. The statute that was created to protect the consumer from predatory lenders is being twisted by Lawfare against the consumer, presumably under the auspices of protecting the lenders. The case is built upon a fraudulent premise, reversing the intent of the statute being used. https://youtu.be/viUM4Bnoq3M
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:00 AM
Comments (9.95K)
In what can only be compared to the prior mask dropping by conservatives when Donald Trump announced in 2015 that he would build a wall to stop illegal immigration, Matt Gaetz has triggered a similar round of revelations as New Gingrich, Hillary Clinton and Mark Levin all align against the removal of Kevin McCarthy.

The only common thread that binds all three is Ukraine and money. Funny how the personal economics of the thing always seems to surface when contrast against policy.

It appears the primary concern over the removal of Kevin McCarthy is a weakening in the likelihood that Ukraine would get an open line of unlimited credit from U.S. taxpayers. Obviously, the prepositioning of the Clinton Global Initiative and the BlackRock “green Ukraine” investment mechanism is threatened if the Ukraine conflict against Russia is not supported by U.S. finance and weapons.

Indeed, BlackRock and JPMorgan have set up the Ukraine reconstruction bank, and we can only imagine how widespread those dependent tentacles extend into the public-private halls of Congress. When the masks start dropping, it’s always the money.

Think about the U.S. political system, the funding of the UniParty apparatus by multinational financial interests, the constructs and policies that drive the DNC/RNC alignment by those same multinational financial interests, and suddenly the commonality of seemingly disparate networks comes to light. Yup, it’s the money.

Is it coincidental that Hillary and Bill just reorganized the Clinton Global Initiative to gain financially from a new Ukraine operation?

Newt Gingrich and Mark Levin are both similarly positioned in their Ukraine advocacy. Suddenly Matt Gaetz has become an enemy of the statists.

Meanwhile, the BlackRock operation from the White House is now shifting State Department funds in an effort to keep the financial pipeline to Ukraine open.

To say that BlackRock is invested in globalism, climate change and leftist politics, would be a severe understatement. Larry Fink is the CEO, and people like Cheryl Mills, Hillary Clinton’s attorney of record, are on the board.

The Chairman of the BlackRock Investment Institute, the guy who tells the $8.7 trillion investment firm BlackRock where to put their money, is Tom Donilon – President Obama’s former National Security Advisor (before Susan Rice), and a key advisor to Joe Biden throughout his career in politics, who was also recently put in charge of U.S-China policy by the State Dept.

The amount of effort underway in order to protect the Ukraine interests of the people in Washington DC is stunning.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:00 AM
Comments (9.95K)
The Perkiomen Valley School District in Pennsylvania recently passed a policy that mandates kids use the bathroom associated with their biological sex after students staged a walkout in protest of the school board for originally rejecting the proposal.

The school board originally voted against the policy titled "Policy 720" in a 4-5 vote. However, the vote changed earlier this week after board member Don Fountain voted to approve the policy instead.

This proposal was put forward after a dad said that his daughter encountered someone she thought may have been a boy in the girl's bathroom and it made her uncomfortable.

"I believe it had to do with all the students and the students voicing their opinion," Tim Jagger, a father from the school district, told Fox News in an interview.

"That was huge, the student walkout that day and the community members coming through and talking at the board meeting, voicing their opinion," he continued. "I believe that all this came together and worked on the school board members, and I was happy to see that they decided to change their policy."

The walkout was led by student John Ott.

"Kids were upset. Girls… we wanted to protect them," Ott said during an interview with Fox. "They were upset. They didn't want men in their bathroom."
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:59 AM
Comments (9.95K)
The saga of Ryan Carson, murdered radical leftist activist in New York, now includes an alleged suspect in custody, but the legacy media is attempting to hide his identity despite it being readily available.

According to the New York Post, the suspect is 18-year-old Brian Dowling, a black male who lived on Lafayette Avenue. Police found evidence of the murder in Dowling's home, including the dark shirt he wore Monday and the suspected murder weapon. He's currently being charged with second-degree murder and criminal weapons possession according to the NYPD.

The Post was good enough to provide photographs of Dowling which are now being circulated around the internet.
Yet, bizarrely, CBS decided it needed to blur out Dowling's face.

If this was a common practice for CBS when it came to all suspected criminals then perhaps this wouldn't be that big of a deal. However, CBS had no such compunction to protect the identity of a person accused of murder when it came to one Daniel Penny.

You may recall, Penny as the 24-year-old Marine who defended a New York subway car of people against Jordan Neely, a crazed homeless man who was becoming erratic and violent. Penny put Neely into a chokehold until he passed out then put him into a recovery position so that Neely would be no worse for the wear. Neely ended up dying anyway and Penny would be arrested for murder.
During his arrest, CBS made no effort to blur Penny's face. In fact, it was plastered everywhere.

The question is why the double standard?

You could say that it's because Dowling is only 18 and while this technically makes him an adult, perhaps CBS is attempting to practice judicious protection for someone so young.

So then the question has to be asked why they didn't do that for Kyle Rittenhouse, a minor.

Many have pointed out that race is likely a factor as Penny and Rittenhouse were both white and Dowling is black. Is race likely the reason for the difference in coverage?

Possibly.

Many networks take cues from various organizations about how they cover the news, and this includes the Poynter Institute. You may recall this organization, which bills itself as the "world's most influential school for journalists" is a biased media organization that created a list of "unreliable" sites that was primarily made up of right-leaning news organizations.

The Poynter Institute is best known as the owner of the heavily biased PolitiFact. In April, Poynter was exposed as being paid by the federal government to teach government-funded journalists about "unbiased" reporting. Poynter's people only claim to be unbiased but demonstrate incredible prejudice against center-right journalism and news organizations. This includes telling CNN they shouldn't move to the center because "Sometimes, the other side shouldn’t be given a voice, particularly if that side’s argument is based on lies or pushes harmful agendas."

Poynter's training includes not detailing the race of a criminal if they're black or brown because, according to the institute, it fosters systemic racism.

The Poynter Institute is clearly very influential, helping to define even how our government perceives "bias" in journalism. With legacy media tightly in bed with the government to the point where it's instructing state-funded journalists, there's little doubt that the Poynter Institute has something of an influence on how certain stories are covered in corporate media circles.

While there is currently no direct tie to the Poynter Institute to the decision to blur Dowling's face, it seems like a very likely connection as to why it happened for him but not Penny or Rittenhouse. This would mean that the legacy media is covering stories differently depending on the race of the person in question.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:59 AM
Comments (9.95K)
Anyone notice the lack of forest fires out west this year?

Probably has something to do with the record snowfalls in the Sierras last winter, providing lots of runoff water for many places and more moistened ground. In fact, as of today there is still some snow remaining in places which is almost unheard of in that area.

What will be the warmistas excuse this year for the lack of fires? Oh, I forgot, they were blaming the record snowfalls last winter on climate change. So by extension climate change wins again, lol, for no fires this year.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:58 AM
Comments (9.95K)
With Germany predicted to be the only major European economy to experience a recession in 2023, the last thing the country needs to be thinking about is the further implementation of "net zero" climate goals ahead of winter in the Northern Hemisphere.

The Germans may be finally thinking for themselves and their own survival. That's because Germany's cabinet on Wednesday said screw it to 'climate warriors' and plans to re-ignite several coal-fired power plants from October until the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Reuters explained the move by the government is to "replace scarce natural gas this winter and avoid shortages" despite NatGas supplies on the continent being above normal levels for this time of year.

"Berlin reactivated coal-fired power plants and extended their lifespans, with a total output of 1.9 gigawatt-hours generated last winter," Reuters noted.

It may be time for the Germans to blame 'green' politicians and their climate cheerleaders for dooming their energy stability. The country has recently led a decarbonization movement by ditching fossil fuel power generation for unreliable solar and wind. In spring, the country had the genius idea of phasing out its last nuclear reactor.

With a downturn roiling the economy, the last thing the country needs to be worried about is a less than 1°C rise in global temperatures in the past 100 years. There is no concrete evidence of any significant climate crisis, and all the people who tell us a crisis is right around the corner do so while raking in billions in funding dollars from governments and think-tank institutions with a vested interest in reinforcing the hysteria. In other words, there is no basis for exponential restrictions on "greenhouse gas" emissions. The Germans finally realized the sham by bringing back coal power plants to keep the lights on.

In recent weeks, Microsoft co-founder, philanthropist, and climate alarmist Bill Gates has backtracked on 'climate doom' prophecies. Plus, 1,600 scientists have recently declared there is 'no climate emergency'.

But anyway, if there were an imminent climate apocalypse, the Germans wouldn't be bringing online the dirtiest of fossil fuel power generation. It's all a sham.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:58 AM
Comments (9.95K)
President Trump on Thursday moved to dismiss Special Counsel Jack Smith’s DC case, citing ‘presidential immunity.’

Last month Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case up in DC: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Jack Smith is also using the DC case to gag Trump.

Trump’s lawyers blasted the Biden Regime and accused Jack Smith of “breaking 234 years of precedent” for charging a former president.

“Breaking 234 years of precedent, the incumbent administration has charged President Trump for acts that lie not just within the ‘outer perimeter,’ but at the heart of his official responsibilities as President,” Trump’s attorneys say in their filing. “In doing so, the prosecution does not, and cannot, argue that President Trump’s efforts to ensure election integrity, and to advocate for the same, were outside the scope of his duties.”

Trump’s lawyers also argued that Trump has immunity based on his acquittal in the Senate after his second impeachment related to January 6.

“The Impeachment Clauses provide that the President may be charged by indictment only in cases where the President has been impeached and convicted by trial in the Senate,” the lawyers wrote according to ABC News. “Here, President Trump was acquitted by the Senate for the same course of conduct… The Special Counsel cannot second-guess the judgment of the duly elected United States Senate.”

“…As the Constitution, the Supreme Court, and hundreds of years of history and tradition all make clear, the President’s motivations are not for the prosecution or this Court to decide,” they argue. “Rather, where, as here, the President’s actions are within the ambit of his office, he is absolutely immune from prosecution.”

Trump attorneys Chris Kise and Todd Blanche accused Jack Smith’s prosecutors of using dilatory tactics to slow-roll the discovery process and taking too long to turn over evidence. Blanche and Kise said the May trial date makes the schedule “unworkable,”

“On July 18, 2023, the Special Counsel’s Office represented to the Court that ‘all’ discovery would be available on ‘day one.’” Trump’s lawyers wrote.

Blanche and Kise also said Jack Smith’s Florida classified docs trial set for May 20 and his separate March 4 DC trial regarding Trump’s so-called effort to stop the transfer of power set for March 4 require “Trump and his lawyers to be in two places at once.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:57 AM
Comments (9.95K)
Disney went from being the "Magic Kingdom" to the "Tragic Kingdom" in just a few short years. The once uncontested king of family entertainment infused itself with leftist politics, DEI practices, and LGBT activism to the point where it's become nigh unrecognizable. As such, Disney's self-inflicted wounds have it bleeding out and despite talk of healing itself, no steps have been made to do so.

New data about how people feel about the House of Mouse shouldn't make Disney brass feel any better. According to Rasmussen, nearly half the country looks at Disney in disfavor. Polling shows 51 percent of America sees Disney in a favorable light while 22 percent have a very favorable opinion of it.

Meanwhile, 40 percent have an unfavorable opinion of Disney while 21 percent have a very unfavorable opinion.

While a majority still sees Disney in a positive light, this doesn't necessarily mean Disney should relax. The issue becomes glaring when you break these numbers down to political affiliation, you find that conservatives largely don't like Disney and that's a huge problem.

According to the poll, 60 percent of Republicans have an unfavorable opinion of the company with 35 percent having a "very unfavorable" opinion. Democrats have almost a mirror opposite view with 61 percent favorability and 29 percent unfavorability.

Why is this a huge issue? Because Disney is first and foremost a children's media company. While it owns properties like Star Wars and Marvel, which appeal to various generations, the bulk of what Disney is revolves around children.

And it's Republicans who are having the most children. As reported by Fatherly in 2018, Conservatives outpace Democrats when it comes to child-rearing:

"Liberals are not having enough babies to keep up with conservatives. Arthur Brooks, a social scientist at Syracuse University, was the first to point this out all the way back in 2006 when he went on ABC News and blew blue staters minds. “The political Right is having a lot more kids than the political Left,” he explained. “The gap is actually 41 percent.” Data on the U.S. birth rate from the General Social Survey confirms this trend — a random sample of 100 conservative adults will raise 208 children, while 100 liberal adults will raise a mere 147 kids. That’s a massive gap."

Disney has made it abundantly clear that its political interests do not align with Republicans from the inside out. This includes taking on a parental rights bill in Florida on top of the injection of leftist politics and social justice-influenced characters and storylines in its media.

With all this being aimed at America's children, America's parents began walking away and taking their kids and their money with them. As a result, Disney is crumbling at a shocking rate.

So even if Democrat voters approve of Disney, their dollars aren't going to be as valuable as the Republican family unit's. It's likely Disney CEO Bob Iger recognizes this as he's said he's pulling the company away from the culture war because it's angering conservatives twice now.

The chances of him successfully pulling Disney out of this dive and leveling the company out into political neutrality are incredibly low. Disney is so infected with leftist politics, from its employees to its financial ties, that any ideas that seem remotely center-right would have a snowball's chance in Hell of surviving long.

Disney didn't just anger its most important customers, it insulted them and attempted to help activists seize the hearts and minds of children against the parent's wishes. It will take drastic and miraculous changes at the company to turn it around, but as it stands, Disney will continue to fall until it's forced to sell itself off piece by piece.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:57 AM
Comments (9.95K)
Facing a pileup of spending bills and a possible government shutdown, 20 Republican senators led by Sen. Rick Scott (Fla.) say they will delay any legislation moving on the Senate floor that does not relate directly to funding the government.

Scott circulated a letter at the Senate Republican lunch Wednesday warning Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) that GOP lawmakers will not tolerate further delay to the annual appropriations bills, none of which has yet passed the Senate.

“Nothing can stand in the way of this work. For this reason, we the undersigned senators pledge to withhold our support for any vote to proceed to items unrelated to appropriations bills,” the senators wrote.

The GOP senators are warning Schumer not to bring any non-appropriations bills to the Senate floor because they fear that letting the spending legislation pile up until December will inevitably lead to Congress passing another massive omnibus spending package.

“We urge you to present a plan to the Republican Conference for how you intend to pass the remaining appropriations bills and conference them with the House in a manner that respects an open amendment process and which does not end in a December omnibus spending package,” they wrote.

The senators, however, pledged to consider the spending bills “expeditiously” if Schumer commits to a plan for passing them in an orderly way and with an open amendment process.
