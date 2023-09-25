ARKQ: 29% Upside Potential On Less Risk Than One Would Imagine

JannHuizenga/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Overview

ARKQ is focused on disruptive technology with limited the start-up risk

Portfolio has US$33.5bn in revenue forecast to grow 16% in YE24-YE25

Valuation relatively cheap at a 1x PEG. Consensus EPS growth of 35% vs PE YE24 at 34x

In my view the advent of autonomous vehicles can profoundly change or disrupt the way modern society moves people and things. The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) is an Actively managed portfolio focused on the technology (along with robotics, 3D printing and space exploration). However, there are few pure play or stand-alone companies in this area, much of the technology is being developed within larger corporates such as Tesla (TSLA) and Google (GOOG). Fundamental to the development is high speed and low latency wireless infrastructure (5G), which not part of the ETFs portfolio.

Autonomous vehicles could substantially reduce the need or desire to own a car, less traffic, less parking, less accidents, less traffic police etc... Impacted sectors are automakers (without the technology), insurance companies, real estate, and trucking to think of a few. Less cars/trucks on the road means lower CO2 emissions if they are not already electric.

See ARK Technology Research Report

Autonomous does not mean remote control, there is a need for AI or robust software to manage and control the many interfaces and obstacles that a vehicle may encounter. Intelligent sensors are also key to proper functioning. The more autonomous penetration the safer and more efficient travel should become i.e. removing the unpredictable human element.

At present the business side of the technology is akin to a start-up, revenue generation and earnings are far into the future. Thus, this could be considered a high-risk asset class. Fortunately, most companies involved have other sources of income.

The ARKQ portfolio has US$33.5bn in weighted revenue clearly a low preponderance of start-up risk. From consensus estimates I calculated that the current portfolio has upside potential of 29% on EPS growth of 35% valued at 34x PE.

ARKQ Portfolio Breakdown (ARK Website)

Performance

I compared ARKQ with the ARKW main technology fund, the NASDAQ (NDX), and the ROBO ETF, all of which have long-term track records to benchmark against. As seen in the chart below, ARKQ has gained 59% since inception vs 85% for Nasdaq. Since this is an actively managed ETF one should expect the PMs to be able to continuously adjust the portfolio, seeking relevant and prudent exposure to autonomous technology (as well as the other mandated focus).

ARKQ vs Peers and NASDAQ (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Looking Under the Hood

Using consensus price targets (YE24), EPS, Revenue, EBITDA and Net Debt estimates on 99% of the portfolio I calculated weighted upside potential, EPS growth and valuation.

ARKQ has a sizable position in Tesla (14%), however this stock has a 1% consensus upside potential. Iridium (IRDM), Archer (ACHR) and Blade Air (BLDE) stand out and contribute the most to the portfolio upside which suggest a relatively high-risk performance outlook. The EVTOL sector is several years away from production and even more in positive earnings. Key will be FAA certification. While Iridium, according to consensus estimates, could reach EPS growth breakout in YE24.

Consensus Price Target, EPS & Revenue Growth (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

EPS Growth

I calculated an adjusted EPS growth of 35% in the YE24-YE25 time frame for the ETF. I adjusted for the stocks (shaded area) with losses or that moved from loses to gains. There are several stand outs such as Iridium, Materialise (MTLS) and Stratasys (SSYS) with over 100% EPS growth. Noticeable head scratches are several heavy equipment OEMs such as Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY), Deere (DE), Caterpillar (CAT) with zero or negative EPS growth despite autonomous or remote control technology usage.

Consensus EPS Growth (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Valuation

Valuation looks quite attractive despite the high tech start up nature of autonomous vehicle, 3D printing and robotics sectors. This is due to the portfolio composition that overweight's well established high growth stocks. I calculated an adjusted PE of 34x for YE24 on EPS growth of 35% which produces a very reasonable 1x PEG (PE to Growth). I adjusted PE and PEG for stocks without positive PE and EPS growth. Surprisingly there are quite a few relatively "cheap" stocks in the portfolio. However, these high growth rates are indicative of high-risk execution. Fortunately, as an actively managed fund Ark can adjust the weight or exit positions as they deem appropriate.

PEG Calculation with Consensus EPS (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Conclusion

I rate the ETF a buy with a well-balanced portfolio of established growth stock that anchor and reduce the inherent risk of start-up, disruptive technology such as autonomous vehicles. The ability to actively manage the portfolio is a plus in my view as it always to adjust for risk far better than a passive fund. I also find the ETF relatively cheap with a PEG of 1x. On weighted consensus estimate I calculate the current portfolio has EPS growth of 35% vs a PE YE24 of 34x.