Politics And The Markets 10/07/23

Oct. 07, 2023
Political Comments
Political Comments
3.87K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (10)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:34 AM
Comments (9.96K)
"The ridiculous story put out today about me talking to a Mar-a-Lago member about U.S. Submarines, is false and ridiculous, other than the fact that I will often state that we make the best Submarines and Military Equipment anywhere in the World—A pretty well known fact! These fake stories are put out by corrupt prosecutors trying to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024, and based on the polling, where I am 60 points up on Republican Candidates, and 11 points up on Crooked Joe Biden, the people of our Country aren’t buying it. With that being said, I will always promote the Greatness of America—and its Military Equipment. The alternative would be for Allies, and others, to buy from Russia, China, or elsewhere. I like creating jobs in America, which was one of my most successful achievements as President!"

------DonaldTrump@realDonaldTrump
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:28 AM
Comments (9.96K)
WFLA news broadcasts in the Tampa Bay area of Florida. Recapping Governor Ron DeSantis’ campaign trip in the area, the broadcasters were brutally honest.

According to the reporter on the ground, about 200 people showed up for DeSantis, and things get worse as the political analyst explains the status of nonexistent campaign funds and donors pulling away from the governor in his doomed bid to reestablish the Bush era in national politics. https://youtu.be/dEryt_JOSP4
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (9.96K)
It's close to 3 years now and our Stasi government storm troopers are still on the prowl searching for every last Trump supporter who was in the Capitol On January 6. They are using every means at their disposal, whether legal or illegal. And leftist civilian informants are helping them every step of the way.

And our Stasi corrupt judges are destroying law and justice in America with their sentences.

Just like in 1930's Germany, surveillance files that our Stasi government has maintained on millions of Americans are being used to politically persecute them. And just as those German files were declassified so that citizens could inspect their personal files, so too must our government surveillance files be declassified when President Trump is reelected.

And he must pardon every one of those J6ers that have been persecuted.

As Ronald Reagan once said, "If fascism comes to America...it will come in the name of liberalism."
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (9.96K)
Hillary Clinton: "Maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the MAGA c ult members".

In multiple reference points throughout the annals of history, you will find numerous quotes and citations from various governmental and civic leaders as they began to devalue/dehumanize specific segments of people - prior to the phase of purging, the final solution.

It is a very specific type of dangerous psychology, a sociopath condition, that cannot allow people to exist who do not conform to the mindset or worldview of the speaker. It is not a type of messaging to be tossed into the bucket of "she really didn't mean that". Yes, actually yes, she did. She means every word of it.

"President Trump is now defending himself in civil actions and criminal actions, and when do they break with him? You know, because at some point … maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the c ult members. But something needs to happen."

Keep in mind, during COVID-19 various "western" governments set up quarantine camps and isolation camps where people were forcibly removed from their homes and taken to facilities against their will. We roll our eyes at these comments by Hillary Clinton, yet we would be well advised to consider the coldness of the potential. History may not always repeat, but it certainly rhymes.

Truly a despicable woman.

And no one in the fake MSM challenges her.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (9.96K)
In keeping with the verboten word of the day, today we have c ult. LMAO!
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:04 AM
Comments (9.96K)
The U.S. Naval Academy’s use of race-based admissions policies violates provisions of the U.S. Constitution, a lawsuit filed on Thursday alleges.

Filed in the Northern District Court of Maryland by Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA), the suit, as summarized by Politico, argues that the academy is violating applicants’ Fifth Amendment rights by “engaging in racial balancing in their admissions of new classes.” According to SFFA, the Naval Academy is discriminating against applicants who are white and Asian in favor of those who are black, Hispanic, and Native American.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the Pentagon, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, and two leading Naval Academy officials are listed as defendants in the suit.

“America’s enemies do not fight differently based on the race of the commanding officer opposing them,” the lawsuit reads. “Sailors must follow orders without regard to the skin color of those giving them and battlefield realities apply equally to all sailors regardless of race, ethnicity or national origin.”

SFFA has asked the court to issue a judgment declaring the Naval Academy’s consideration of race in its admissions policies as a violation of the Fifth Amendment. The group also requested the court issue an injunction barring the academy from using these practices.

A nonprofit dedicated to fighting race-based college admissions policies, SFFA is the group that brought its lawsuits against Harvard and the University of North Carolina’s race-based admissions policies to the U.S. Supreme Court this past year. In a 6-3 decision, SCOTUS sided with SFFA and ruled that the aforementioned universities’ consideration of applicants’ race during the admissions process violates the 14th Amendment. The decision effectively ended affirmative action policies for institutions of higher education.

While legacy media outlets have interpreted a footnote included in the majority opinion to mean that U.S. military academies are exempt from the ruling, legal specialists have argued that such an argument isn’t true. Writing in these pages, William Woodruff, a professor of law emeritus and retired Army lawyer, noted how SCOTUS “did not hold that equal protection principles do not apply to the military service academies’ admissions practices” and did not “carve out an exception to the principle that race-based college admissions policies violate the Constitution.”

The footnote in question “stated that without a fully developed record examining military-specific interests, the court will not address — much less uphold, affirm, reject, or condemn — whatever policies the service academies use in their admissions process,” Woodruff wrote. “Declining to address an issue because it was not part of the underlying litigation is not affirming, exempting, carving out, or otherwise approving of a particular practice.”

In addition to suing the Naval Academy, SFFA filed a lawsuit against West Point last month, challenging the institution’s alleged use of race and ethnicity in its admissions process.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:04 AM
Comments (9.96K)
A federal judge has ruled in favor of Oklahoma's felony ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors, Law Dork reported.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, R-Okla., in May signed into law a bill banning gender-affirming care for people under the age of 18.

Just days later, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond paused the law while five minors and their families, along with the American Civil Liberties Union, sued the state saying the ban on gender-affirming care was a violation of their equal protections under the law, KOSU reported.

U.S. District Judge John Heil III issued his ruling late Thursday night.

"Because Plaintiffs have failed to show a likelihood of success on the merits of each of their constitutional claims, their request for injunctive relief must be denied," Heil wrote in his decision, according to Law Dork's Chris Geidner.

"IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that Plaintiffs' motion for preliminary injunction (Dkt. No. 5) is DENIED."
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:03 AM
Comments (9.96K)
"Richard Nixon fought the chaos of the New Left and won a 49-state landslide. He dismantled the Black Panthers and the Weather Underground. And he saw the threat of the permanent bureaucracy.

As I explain in a new film, Richard Nixon, despite his flaws, has much to teach us:" twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:02 AM
Comments (9.96K)
Few businesses have Chicago roots as deep as the CME Group Inc. — the company has been based in the city for more than a century and its very name derives from the location (the letters refer to the company’s Chicago Mercantile Exchange business).

But Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy doesn’t feel constrained by those ties, with many of the exchange’s leases coming up for renewal in 2025.

“I liquidated every piece of real estate in the state,” Duffy said in an interview this week. “I have leases where I am in an advantageous position, because now I can renegotiate. They’re all coming due. We like Chicago. There’s no reason for us to want to leave. But at the same time, if the atmosphere gets to the point where it’s intolerable, we have no choice.”

His commitment to Chicago is getting shakier as stubbornly high crime rates and a slew of taxes — including a financial-transaction levy proposed by Mayor Brandon Johnson — have him considering his options. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has already said he opposes the tax proposal, but he won’t be at the helm forever, Duffy said.

As for the mayor, Duffy said he’s met with Johnson once since he was elected in April and is willing to throw his arms around him to help him succeed. But “we don’t agree on anything,” Duffy said.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:02 AM
Comments (9.96K)
The larger American conservative audience is more awake today than at any time in modern political history. People are finally starting to see the root cause control and influence operations carried out by multinational corporations who control both parties and all subsequent candidates in the U.S system.

This awakening is a very good and necessary thing to watch happen in real time. As previously mentioned, we are living in a time of great consequence.

The latest example of our corrupt system surfaces within an easily understood announcement. The Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) has invited Robert Kennedy Jr. to attend their conference. CPAC is considered a highly influential political operation that is well known in U.S. politics.

However, as the chasm between the professional Republican class and the voters has widened over the last several years, CPAC has lost favor with the base conservative movement. For most of the past decade, CPAC morphed into a fully entrenched GOP establishment influence operation. Corporate sponsorship began influencing who would be permitted to speak, and Matt Schlapp just accelerated the connection between BIG CLUB money and CPAC.

Today’s announcement surrounding CPAC inviting Robert Kennedy Jr. is transparently part of the overall GOPe operation to use RFK Jr. as a vote splitter away from President Donald Trump. In his own words RFK Jr admitted, “if he ran as an independent, he would hurt Trump more than Biden,” therefore he is running as an independent. Stopping Donald Trump is the priority; RFK Jr’s status in the race is secondary.

As you might have noticed, we are now drilling down the mask slipping to the root inflection point where the corporations and Fourth Branch of Government take ownership of the individual. In the case of Matt Schlapp, the leverage for this operation began with a lawsuit against him earlier this year for being a sexual deviant and groping a man’s penis – what they call sexual assault, in Georgia. Matt always had a zipper problem; it makes sense with a few drinks the perversions would actuate.

When you chase understanding the odd and irreconcilable actions, money and/or sexual blackmail and threats are generally the issues that reconcile the odd or conflicting behavior. Compromise Schlapp, who was preexisting sketchy, add in the corporate leverage, and violà the standard influence operation is underway….

….Inviting RFK Jr to CPAC just becomes another irreconcilable datapoint that reconciles.

This is the way the multinational corporations roll. Control is why the Sea Island assembly, assembles.

The RNC, the DNC, the RGA and CPAC all funded by the same financial donors. What George Carlin called, “The Big Club.”
