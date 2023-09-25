Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Pfizer: Protracted Selloff Makes This Best Time To Buy For A Decade

Sep. 25, 2023 7:44 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)5 Comments
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Pfizer's revenues were declining prior to the pandemic, but the success of its COVID vaccine and antiviral brought in unexpected additional revenues of >$55bn over 2 years.
  • The company has been on a major M&A spending spree, investing approximately $27bn in under 2 years, with a potential total spending of $70bn.
  • Pfizer aims to drive $45bn in new product revenue by 2030 through its in-house pipeline and business development, with a projected CAGR of 6%.
  • Pfizer stock is down 35% this year alone - I have been long-term bearish on the company, but I believe shares are now undervalued.
  • There is a near 5% dividend yield and management has set itself the target of driving >$80bn in revenues by 2030 - if it comes close to achieving that, Pfizer stock must finally realise some deserved upside.

Pfizer world headquarters in New York City, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Investment Overview

In my last note on Pfizer's prospects for share price growth released in June, I gave the company a "Hold" recommendation. I praised the company for its generous dividend - currently yielding >5% - but suggested that after a decade of flat growth, Pfizer's share price

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
9.91K Followers

I write about Biotech, Pharma and Healthcare stocks and share investment tips. Find me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth - model portfolio + 4 exclusive stock tips every week. I'm on twitter @edmundingham

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PFE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

b
bobzopp70
Today, 8:44 AM
Premium
Comments (9)
I haven't sold, and I'm down almost 35%. It's time to buy more.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 8:12 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.34K)
I agree 100%. Having sold all of my substantial position in PFE well above $53 last year, I started to reaccumulate PFE at substantially lower prices over the past few months, bringing PFE back to become the 6th largest holding in our family's main portfolio of 29 stocks. I am tempted to buy even more PFE at this low price to attempt to trade around what has become a core position.
bill h illify profile picture
bill h illify
Today, 8:30 AM
Comments (6.88K)
@ndardick
This is a primary target equity for us to add to our position over the next month as well.
33143342
Today, 8:08 AM
Comments (29)
Couldn't agree more!
b
benet1800
Today, 8:02 AM
Premium
Comments (1.3K)
Thank you for the fine article. I normally don’t buy pharmaceuticals due my lack of understanding but so recognize a great financials when I see them and have been way out of my comfort zone buying .
