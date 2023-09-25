Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Hollywood Writers Reach Tentative Deal

Sep. 25, 2023 6:51 AM ETAAPL, AMZN, DIS, NFLX, RAD, WBD
Summary

  • Writers Guild of America and Hollywood studios reach a tentative deal to end the strike that has been ongoing since May.
  • Apple plans to increase its investment in India by over five times to around $40 billion over the next 4-5 years.
  • Rite Aid offers to close a significant number of stores as part of potential bankruptcy terms.

This article was written by

Wall Street Breakfast
