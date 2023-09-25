Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

RYLD: The History Has Shown That The Structure Does Not Function

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.34K Followers

Summary

  • The Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF applies a covered call strategy against the Russell 2000 Index and Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF.
  • RYLD has a low net fee expense ratio of 0.6% and holds about 2000 companies, with the largest exposure being VTWO at 34% of the portfolio.
  • Since its inception, RYLD has underperformed the Russell 2000 and other covered call strategy ETFs, which track popular indices.
  • On a go-forward basis, RYLD is most likely set to deliver still inferior returns considering the bias towards small-cap stocks, which tend to perform badly in the contracting economy.
  • The constrained access to financing renders more difficult conditions to outperform large-cap alternatives.

Businessmen investor think before buying stock market investment using smartphone to analyze trading data. investor analysis with stock exchange graph on screen. Financial stock market.

champpixs

The Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) applies a covered call strategy against Russell 2000 Index and / or Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO). This means that RYLD goes long the underlying constituents of

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.34K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.