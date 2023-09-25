Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Is American Tower A Buy After The Much Needed Correction?

Sep. 25, 2023 2:00 PM ETAmerican Tower Corporation (AMT)
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • With the tightening capital market and dilutive/debt-laden nature of REITs in general, it is unsurprising that AMT has similarly lost -43% of its value since the August 2021 top.
  • For example, AMT still reports elevated long-term debts of $35.58B, with the expanding weighted average interest rate contributing to the increase in its annualized interest expenses to $1.39B.
  • Then again, the management has moderately raised its FY2023 property revenue guidance to $10.88B (+3.9% YoY), adj EBITDA to $6.99B (+6.5% YoY), and AFFO per share to $9.70 (inline YoY).
  • AMT's FWD AFFO Payout Ratio of 65.42% and interest coverage of 2.72x remains well below the sector median of 74.77% and 1.83x, respectively.
  • Based on the stock's lower highs and lower lows, we recommend an entry point at its previous support levels of $150s for an improved margin of safety.
The REIT Investment Thesis Remains Speculative, As Interest Rates Are Still Elevated

We previously discussed American Tower (NYSE:AMT) in November 2022, discussing the stock's overly aggressive rally then, attributed to the growing demand for data center capacity and the segment's

Juxtaposed Ideas
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

J
JG in IR
Today, 2:05 PM
AMT is a strong sell for me. With satalite broadband getting stronger all the time (Starlink), there will be no need for cell towers soon.
shorthgsh
Today, 2:42 PM
@JG in IR you post the same imbecilic comment in every tower article, and it just shows you have absolutely no idea what you are talking about. Satellite has never been and will never be a competitor to towers. If you take 5 minutes to view the investor deck for ASTS, for example, even THEY don't believe the nonsense you post.

AMT is a disaster, but it has nothing to do with the technology.
D
De peste Drum
Today, 2:50 PM
@JG in IR autonomous vehicles, to name just one thing, will need huge data volume; that is placing AMT on a strong foot as a long term play. I don’t see satellite broadband being able to cover this in crowded medium size cities.
